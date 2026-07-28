Infobip combines scale, experience and market reach to help brands launch and grow richer customer conversations across the world's fastest-growing RCS markets.

Global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip recorded 169.3% growth in Rich Communication Services (RCS) for Business traffic between H1 2025 and H1 2026, reflecting accelerating enterprise adoption and strong momentum across key global markets. The growth highlights how RCS is rapidly evolving from an emerging channel into a scalable business messaging platform, as brands increasingly invest in richer, more interactive customer conversations.

During the same period, Infobip helped more than 7.3k unique brands process their RCS registration requests, delivering 14k successful RCS agent launches, reinforcing its position as the most experienced RCS partner in the market. As businesses continue shifting toward conversational customer engagement, the figures highlight a broader market transition from experimentation to real-world deployment, with enterprises increasingly focused on scalability, execution and measurable business impact across multiple markets and use cases.

The United States emerged as the standout growth market, with RCS interactions increasing 1298.8% year on year. Infobip's customers have already delivered more than 1.5 billion RCS messages in the US this year alone, underscoring the market's rapid adoption and scale. Strong momentum was also recorded in Spain (+290%), the United Kingdom (+282%), India (+108%), and France (+48%). The regional growth highlights the increasing global adoption of RCS for Business and reinforces the United States as one of the channel's fastest-growing and most strategically important markets.

"RCS for Business is scaling rapidly across global markets, and the growth we're seeing shows that brands are moving beyond experimentation and migrating existing SMS or MMS traffic, into real deployment and new use cases, capitalising on the strengths of the RCS channel. Infobip has had RCS in its portfolio since 2018, and with 7.3k unique brands onboarded and 14k successful launches in 2026 alone, we have the experience and operational depth to help businesses launch and scale richer customer conversations with confidence. The exceptional growth in the United States, alongside strong momentum in Spain, the UK, France, India and other markets, confirms that RCS is becoming a mainstream business messaging channel," said Dave Boddington, RCS Business Unit Head at Infobip.

With Interactive Session billing now live in the US, two-way conversational pricing is available across all live RCS markets, further strengthening RCS as an interactive and commercially scalable business messaging channel. With proven launch expertise, global reach and extensive market coverage, Infobip continues to help brands move from early adoption to meaningful business impact.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation. Through a single, natively built platform, Infobip delivers omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions that help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications while driving growth and increasing customer loyalty. Infobip is focused on enabling and accelerating AI adoption as it continues its transformation into an AI-first company. Infobip's technology has the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 6 continents connected to 10k+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. The company was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutic and CTO Izabel Jelenic.

Recent recognitions include

Infobip ranked #16 in Fortune's Europe's Most Innovative Companies 2026 (June 2026), up from its inaugural #68 ranking in 2025.

Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for the fourth consecutive year. Positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision for the second time (May 2026)

Infobip named the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research RCS for Business 2026 Leaderboard (Feb 2026)

Infobip recognized as a growth and innovation leader in Frost Radar: Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) by Frost Sullivan (Oct 2025)

Infobip ranked as the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research Mobile Messaging Fraud Prevention Market report (Sept 2025)

Infobip ranked as a Leader in the Omdia CPaaS Universe Report for the third time (April 2025)

Infobip ranked an Established Leader in the Juniper Research Conversational AI Leaderboard (Feb 2025)

Infobip named a CPaaS Leader for the third time in the IDC MarketScape (Feb 2025)

Infobip named one of the top CPaaS providers in Metrigy's CPaaS MetriRank Report (Dec 2024)

Infobip recognized as the number one provider in the AIT Fraud Prevention market by Juniper Research (Oct 2024)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260728733295/en/

Contacts:

For more information, contact:

Marcelo Nahime

Marcelo.Nahime@infobip.com

Bojana Mandic

Bojana.Mandic1@infobip.com