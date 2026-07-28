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WKN: A404PC | ISIN: US36828A1016 | Ticker-Symbol: Y5C
Tradegate
28.07.26 | 14:56
843,80 Euro
-3,74 % -32,80
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GE VERNOVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GE VERNOVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
841,00843,4014:57
841,00843,4014:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2026 14:06 Uhr
51 Leser
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AirJoule Technologies Corporation: AirJoule Technologies Deploys AirJoule Core System at GE Vernova's New Advanced Research Center Frontier Campus

AirJoule Core - ARC

Photo caption: An AirJoule Core system operating at GE Vernova's Advanced Research Center Frontier Campus in Niskayuna, New York.

RONAN, Mont., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) ("AirJoule Technologies" or "AIRJ"), a leading platform technology that unleashes the power of water from air, today announced the deployment of an AirJoule Core atmospheric water generation system at GE Vernova's newly opened Advanced Research Center Frontier Campus in Niskayuna, New York. The system will operate at the facility as a live showcase for GE Vernova customers and partners visiting the campus, demonstrating how AirJoule technology produces pure distilled water directly from air.

The Advanced Research Center Frontier Campus is a centerpiece of GE Vernova's energy technology research campus, advanced with more than $110 million of combined investment from GE Vernova and the State of New York. At the facility's grand opening on July 16, 2026, GE Vernova featured AirJoule among the technologies on display, underscoring the continued strength of the companies' partnership and their shared focus on solving the water and energy challenges facing industry, data centers, and communities.

"The Frontier Campus was designed to bring customers and partners closer to the technologies we are developing. Having an AirJoule system operating here lets visitors see firsthand how our joint venture is turning water vapor from air into a high-purity, distributed water source for industrial and data center applications," said Dave Vernooy, Vice President of GE Vernova's Advanced Research Center.

AIRJ and GE Vernova are commercializing the AirJoule sorption-based atmospheric water generation technology through a 50/50 joint venture, which includes engineering and research expertise from the Advanced Research Center. Placing an AirJoule Core system at GE Vernova's flagship research facility gives customers touring the campus a firsthand look at the technology operating in a real-world setting.

AirJoule, designed to efficiently deliver pure distilled water on site, is a modular atmospheric water generation system that is well suited to a broad range of applications, including industrial facilities, data centers, and locations where reliable access to water is constrained.

"Having an AirJoule Core system on display at GE Vernova's new Advanced Research Center Frontier Campus is a meaningful signal of the strength of our collaboration," said Matt Jore, Chief Executive Officer of AirJoule Technologies. "GE Vernova is one of the most respected names in energy technology, and the fact that our system will greet the customers and partners who visit this campus speaks to the confidence they have in what we are building together. We are proud to see AirJoule technology featured alongside other innovations shaping the future of energy and water."

About AirJoule Technologies Corporation

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is a leading platform technology that unleashes the power of water from air. Through its joint venture with GE Vernova and in partnership with Carrier Global Corporation, the company's purpose is freeing the world of its water and energy constraints by delivering groundbreaking sorption technologies.

Follow AirJoule Technologies on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/airjoule-tech/

Contacts

Investor Relations & Media:
Tom Divine, Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance
investors@airjouletech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e85454d-9103-4608-b00b-b8b49bed33a2


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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