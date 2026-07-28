FactSet Research Systems Inc.: FactSet expands partnership with RepRisk to strengthen sustainable investing solutions suite for clients

RepRisk will complement FactSet's existing sustainable investing solutions with risk intelligence insights to support clients across the investment lifecycle, while expanding a long-standing partnership that has delivered RepRisk data through FactSet channels since 2012.

ZURICH, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RepRisk, the world's most respected DaaS company for business conduct risks, today announced that it has been selected by FactSet, a leading global intelligence and AI solutions provider to the financial markets, as the preferred partner to provide sustainable investing product portfolio to its clients in meeting their business conduct risk data needs across investment and finance use cases.

Through the expanded partnership, FactSet clients will be able to engage directly with RepRisk to explore risk intelligence solutions that complement FactSet's existing sustainable investing solutions offering. Together, FactSet and RepRisk will support a broad range of investment workflows, including research, due diligence, portfolio management, quantitative investment strategies, stewardship, and risk monitoring. The collaboration builds on RepRisk's long-standing relationship with FactSet, with RepRisk data available through FactSet delivery channels since 2012.

"Financial professionals need trusted, auditable data that helps them identify and understand business conduct risks before they impact performance and portfolios," said Philipp Aeby, CEO and Co-Founder of RepRisk. "We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with FactSet and support its clients with transparent, human-led AI risk intelligence they can explain, validate, and defend."

"FactSet is committed to providing clients with a broad and flexible suite of sustainable investing solutions," said Eric Weitzman, Senior Vice President, Senior Director of Data Partnerships at FactSet. "By deepening our collaboration with RepRisk, we are enhancing our product portfolio with complementary capabilities that help clients make more informed investment decisions and navigate an increasingly complex market environment."

As financial institutions face growing pressure to identify and manage business conduct risks, the financial consequences of getting it wrong are becoming increasingly clear. A recent RepRisk study conducted with Oxford Economics, based on a survey of more than 500 C-suite executives across banks, asset managers, asset owners, and other financial institutions worldwide, found that major business conduct risk incidents carry an average cost of $14 million and create annual potential exposure of more than $43 million. Beyond direct financial losses, executives cited the loss of key clients, investors, and assets under management among the most significant consequences, alongside regulatory sanctions and reputational damage that can affect revenue, valuation, resilience, and long-term value creation.

RepRisk helps investors move beyond ratings and sentiment to understand the underlying business conduct risks that can affect financial performance, reputation, and long-term value creation. By combining advanced AI with human expertise, RepRisk delivers relevant, accurate, and timely risk intelligence at scale. Its solutions are built on two decades of human-labelled data and domain expertise, a consistent methodology, and global coverage of more than 350,000 public and private companies. As a result, asset managers, asset owners, and financial institutions can integrate risk intelligence across their workflows to make better-informed decisions, strengthen performance, and gain greater peace of mind.

RepRisk's solutions are available through multiple delivery channels, including the web-based RepRisk Platform, data feeds, APIs, and selected channel partners such as FactSet, enabling clients to integrate business conduct risk intelligence into their existing systems and workflows.

About RepRisk



RepRisk is the world's most respected Data as a Service (DaaS) company for reputational risks and responsible business conduct. Since 2006, RepRisk's data has been trusted by the world's leading banks, investment managers, Fortune 500 companies, sovereign wealth funds, and organizations such as the OECD and UN. Combining advanced AI with deep human expertise, and a proven methodology at the core, RepRisk's solutions bring peace of mind, enabling clients to 'know more, be sure, and act faster'. Our pioneering solutions help to strengthen due diligence processes across business conduct topics, such as biodiversity, deforestation, human rights, and corruption, empowering clients to identify, monitor, and mitigate reputational, compliance, and financial risks. Headquartered in Zurich, and with offices in Toronto, New York, London, Berlin, Manila, and Tokyo, we stay close to clients and bring an independent lens to the industry. United by our shared belief in the power of data, our 400 people are proud to be setting the global standard for business conduct data and driving positive change through transparency. Visit us at reprisk.com and follow us on LinkedIn

Contact



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