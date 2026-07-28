Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - RZOLV Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (OTCQB: RZOLF) (FSE: S711) ("RZOLV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

HIGHLIGHTS

RZOLV's common shares, quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "RZOLF" , are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company.

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the settlement process, reduce administrative barriers and improve access to RZOLV's common shares for U.S. institutional and retail investors.

The milestone complements RZOLV's OTCQB listing and strengthens the Company's capital-markets infrastructure in the United States.

Existing shareholders are not required to take any action as a result of the Company's common shares becoming DTC eligible.

DTC eligibility is expected to facilitate more efficient electronic settlement of trades involving RZOLV's common shares quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "RZOLF". The eligibility may also allow a broader range of U.S. brokerage firms, custodians and institutional platforms to more efficiently hold, clear and settle transactions in the Company's common shares.

"Achieving DTC eligibility is an important next step in building a more accessible and efficient U.S. market for RZOLV's shares," said Duane Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of RZOLV Technologies. "Since commencing trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in February, our objective has been to make RZOLV easier to access, hold and trade through established U.S. brokerage and custodial channels."

"DTC eligibility addresses an important settlement consideration for many U.S. market participants and strengthens the capital-markets foundation supporting the Company's growth," continued Mr. Nelson. "This milestone comes as RZOLV continues to advance independent technical validation, strategic industry relationships, pilot-scale testing and potential commercialization opportunities across precious metals, base metals, rare earth elements and other critical minerals."

DETAILS

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC") and provides depository, electronic book-entry and settlement services for eligible publicly traded securities in the United States.

With DTC eligibility, RZOLV's common shares may be deposited, held, transferred and settled electronically through DTC's network of participating broker-dealers, banks, custodians and other financial institutions. This is expected to reduce reliance on physical share certificates and manual transfer procedures while supporting more efficient settlement for U.S. market participants.

The Company commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "RZOLF" on February 17, 2026, at which time it announced that an application for DTC eligibility had been submitted. The completion of the DTC eligibility process represents a further step in RZOLV's strategy to improve its visibility and accessibility within the United States capital markets.

DTC eligibility does not involve the issuance of any new common shares and does not change the rights of existing shareholders, the Company's capital structure or its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange. Existing shareholders are not required to take any action.

RZOLV's common shares continue to trade on:

the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RZL" ;

under the symbol ; the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "RZOLF" ; and

under the symbol ; and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "S711".

ABOUT RZOLV TECHNOLOGIES INC.

RZOLV Technologies Inc. is developing and commercializing a proprietary, water-based, non-cyanide regenerative hydrometallurgical platform for the recovery of precious metals, base metals and selected critical minerals from ores, concentrates, refractory materials, spent process materials, tailings, legacy process residues and secondary resources.

The RZOLV platform is designed to operate under controlled aqueous conditions and to integrate with established downstream metal-recovery technologies, including activated carbon, ion exchange and electrowinning.

The Company's development strategy emphasizes feed-specific metallurgical testing, independent third-party validation, closed-loop solution management and progressive scale-up from laboratory testing through pilot and field-demonstration programs.

RZOLV is advancing strategic relationships and project-specific validation programs intended to support commercialization across gold, silver, copper, rare earth elements and other critical minerals, particularly where conventional processing may be constrained by complex metallurgy, environmental requirements, capital intensity, permitting considerations or geographic restrictions.

Additional information regarding RZOLV Technologies is available at www.rzolv.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Duane Nelson

President and Chief Executive Officer

RZOLV Technologies Inc.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of DTC eligibility; the expectation that DTC eligibility will simplify the electronic clearing and settlement of the Company's common shares; the potential for DTC eligibility to reduce administrative barriers, improve accessibility, broaden brokerage or custodial participation, increase institutional or retail investor access, improve market visibility, support trading efficiency or liquidity, and strengthen the Company's U.S. capital-markets presence; and the Company's plans relating to technical validation, strategic relationships, pilot-scale testing, scale-up and potential commercialization.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company's continued ability to satisfy applicable DTC, OTCQB and regulatory requirements; the willingness of brokerage firms, custodians and institutional platforms to support trading in the Company's common shares; market demand and investor interest; general economic and capital-market conditions; trading activity in the Company's common shares; regulatory changes; the availability of financing and strategic partners; the results of future technical testing and validation; and the Company's ability to successfully scale and commercialize its technologies.

DTC eligibility does not guarantee increased trading volume, liquidity, investor participation or appreciation in the market price of the Company's common shares. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the anticipated benefits of DTC eligibility will be realized.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306863

Source: RZOLV Technologies Inc.