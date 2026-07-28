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WKN: A2AF0E | ISIN: US24906P1093 | Ticker-Symbol: DY2
Tradegate
28.07.26 | 15:55
11,800 Euro
+3,01 % +0,345
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
DENTSPLY SIRONA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DENTSPLY SIRONA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,81011,84516:13
11,82011,86016:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2026 14:36 Uhr
112 Leser
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DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.: Dentsply Sirona Advances Commercial Growth Strategy in Canada Through Expanded Medline Sinclair Relationship

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dentsply Sirona, the world's largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, today announced an expansion of its long-standing relationship with Medline Sinclair, one of Canada's leading full-service dental distributors.

Effective September 1, 2026, Medline Sinclair will begin offering Dentsply Sirona's technology portfolio across Canada, building on a successful relationship that has historically focused on consumables. The expanded relationship increases access to Dentsply Sirona's digital dentistry solutions through Medline Sinclair's nationwide network of sales, service teams, and technical specialists.

Sinclair Dental was acquired by Medline Canada, Corporation in 2024 and as Medline Sinclair today, it is one of Canada's largest manufacturers and distributors of healthcare and dental products and services from coast-to-coast. The company's strong reputation and broad geographic reach make it a valuable partner in delivering technology solutions to Canadian healthcare customers.

"Expanding access to our solutions through strong distribution partnerships is an important part of our North America strategy," said Mark Bezjak, Group Vice President, Americas RCO at Dentsply Sirona. "The expansion of our relationship with Medline Sinclair represents the sixth dealer network enhancement we have announced in 2026 and reflects our continued commitment to strengthening our commercial reach across North America. Medline Sinclair's established presence and service capabilities make them an ideal partner to expand access to our technology portfolio across Canada and support practices as they modernize their workflows."

"Bringing innovative solutions that enable our customers to be as productive and profitable as possible is a key driver when making a decision to add a new brand. Dentsply Sirona's technology portfolio fits this strategy and we look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship." said Peter Jugoon, SVP, Dental for Medline Sinclair.

About Dentsply Sirona
Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world-class brands. Dentsply Sirona's innovative products provide high-quality, effective and connected solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company's shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information:

Dentsply Sirona Press Contact:
Marion Par-Weixlberger
Vice President, Corporate Communications, Public Relations & Brand
Publicrelations@dentsplysirona.com

Dentsply Sirona Investors:
Wade Moody
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Investorrelations@dentsplysirona.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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