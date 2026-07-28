Harmony Raises $34 Million to Reinvent Employee Experience Powered by AI

Backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Harmony deploys AI agents embedded in workplace platforms like Slack and Microsoft Teams to deliver personalized employee support and resolve requests across enterprise service functions.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Harmony, an AI platform that delivers personalized, context-aware employee support across IT, HR, finance, procurement, and legal, today announced a $34M in seed funding. The funding round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from Hitachi Ventures, Fin Capital, Mercer Ventures, and Operator Partners, and angel investors including Wiz founding team, including Assaf Rappaport, and Ofir Ehrlich, co-founder and CEO of Eon.io. Harmony was founded by Nitzan Shapira and Ran Ribenzaft, who previously co-founded Epsagon, the cloud observability company acquired by Cisco for $500M.

Every employee depends on internal services to get work done, from requesting access to applications and equipment to understanding company policies, accessing payroll information, or completing onboarding tasks. Yet in most organizations, accomplishing even simple requests still means navigating a maze of portals, forms, ticketing systems, and knowledge bases, often without knowing where to start or who owns the answer. As software ecosystems grow more complex and workforces continue to expand, IT, HR, finance, and operations teams face rising volumes of repetitive requests while employees spend countless hours searching for information, switching between systems, and waiting for routine tasks to be completed.

With employee support requests often taking up to 48 hours to resolve, the result is a hidden productivity tax that compounds with every unanswered request, delayed task, and hour lost to workplace friction.

"Most organizations have accumulated hundreds of systems, workflows, and processes over the years, but every new layer of software creates more complexity for employees and more work for the teams supporting them," said Nitzan Shapira, co-founder and CEO of Harmony. "We built Harmony around a simple idea: employees shouldn't have to navigate multiple back-office systems just to get work done. After using ChatGPT and Claude in their personal lives, employees expect the same from the tools they use at work. Whether they need an answer, an approval, or a resolution, Harmony delivers it instantly within the tools they already use. When routine work handles itself, teams can focus on the problems that truly require human expertise."

Deployed directly within employees' existing collaboration tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams, Harmony gives employees a single place to access the systems, knowledge, and workflows they need across the organization. Its AI agents use organizational context that connects each employee's role, applications, permissions, and work history to deliver personalized support and take action directly across connected enterprise systems. For organizations, this means reducing resolution times, from days to minutes, eliminating repetitive requests, and freeing IT, HR, Finance, Legal and other business teams to focus on work that requires human judgment and expertise. With more than 100 prebuilt agents that deploy in days, not months, companies can modernize enterprise service delivery without replacing the systems they already rely on.

Customers, including n8n, eToro, Cyera, and KITH, use Harmony to streamline workplace operations, reduce response times, and allow internal teams to focus on higher-value work rather than routine administrative tasks. At various customers, Harmony deflected 48% of support requests within two weeks of deployment and more than 75% within three months. Organizations are also expanding Harmony beyond IT, with customers reporting deflection rates of up to 68% in HR, 58% in procurement, 47% in DevOps, 42% in security, and 36% in finance. In some deployments, employee adoption has exceeded 80% across the organization, a key differentiator in a market where many AI platforms struggle to drive consistent usage.

The new funding will accelerate product development, expand Harmony's team, and deepen integrations across the enterprise software ecosystem. It will also advance Harmony's vision of becoming a comprehensive Enterprise Service Management platform. The company will expand its AI-powered capabilities across Infrastructure & Operations, Enterprise Applications, Cybersecurity, and Enterprise Resource Planning.

"Harmony is driving a fundamental shift in how employee support is delivered, moving from a model built around tickets and queues to one powered by AI agents that resolve requests instantly and at scale," said Yoni Cheifetz, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. "We believe the company is building one of the defining enterprise software platforms of the next decade."

About Harmony

Harmony gives every employee an always-on expert for workplace support, embedded directly in the tools they already use. Deployed inside Slack and Microsoft Teams, Harmony's AI agents draw on a context graph connecting each employee's identity, devices, applications, and work history, resolving requests across IT, HR, finance, procurement, legal, and other enterprise service functions. With more than 100 prebuilt agents that deploy in days, not months, and a 70% no-touch resolution rate, Harmony removes the manual work from enterprise service while enabling internal teams to focus on the problems that require human judgment and expertise. Built for IT, HR, and every team that supports employees, Harmony is redefining how that support is delivered.

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SOURCE: Harmony

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/harmony-raises-34-million-to-reinvent-employee-experience-powered-1193998