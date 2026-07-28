Newport Gold Inc.: NWPG Changing Lives with The Brett Boyer Foundation

One Truck. A Worthy Mission. Families Impacted for Generations.

NORTH EAST, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / NFI Empire, a fully owned subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG), today announced the start of its third special project vehicle to be sold at auction for The Brett Boyer Foundation.

Built from the ground up with a purpose far greater than performance, this custom vehicle exists to create life-changing support for children and families affected by congenital heart disease while celebrating the extraordinary abilities of the Down Syndrome community.

Its two predecessors generated more than $865,000 at auction. Now, this third build launches Project REBORN; a new series of uniquely serialized vehicles designed to inspire collaboration across the automotive industry and raise critical funding for The Brett Boyer Foundation.

Project REBORN | NFI Empire

Project Reborn-001 will be coded as the first serial number in an annual project to build an emotional custom vehicle, capturing attention, and raising funds for The Brett Boyer Foundation during a live auction at their flagship event, The Red Bird Games, in Brentwood TN. The idea with providing an identity ("Project Reborn-XXX") and launching this new brand is to allow NFI Empire's annual project to be promoted and rallied behind by other automotive brands for the good of the mission. The vehicle being built is a blend of two. A 1979 Chevrolet Crew Cab K30, 4WD Dually & a modern GMC Sierra 3500 Duramax Diesel. The firewall and floor of the modern truck are being integrated into the vintage cab of the 1979 Chevrolet, allowing for use of the modern frame, drivetrain, & suspension. The final product will be a truck that appears to be from the '70's from the exterior, but provides modern amenities, performance, and comfort once you open the door. The entire truck is being overhauled from the sheet metal to hand stitched leather interior and technology upgrades. Consistent progress and updates will be provided moving forward. There will also be some unique, unexpected, and unforgettable additions to the truck, enforcing its rarity and the why behind its existence.

What is the "Brett Boyer Foundation"

The Brett Boyer Foundation is a Nashville, Tennessee based nonprofit charitable organization founded in 2017 by Ellen and Bo Boyer in loving memory of their daughter, Sadie Brett Boyer, who was diagnosed prenatally with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. Sadie Brett may have only lived for 7 months, but her impact has reached countless children & families, ultimately changing the medical industry by providing kids an edge and fighting chance against CHD. Congenital heart disease (CHD) is one of the most common conditions affecting infants and one that remains severely underfunded compared to other childhood illnesses. The Brett Boyer Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and funding research aimed at advancing treatment options while providing support to families and providers navigating at CHD diagnosis. An example of the impact the foundation has made for families forced into this battle is that The Brett Boyer Foundation funded the world's first partial heart transplant, creating a successful solution to an obstacle that was previously unimaginable. This year more than 70 of these advanced lifesaving procedures have been completed. The exciting thing is that the foundation is just getting started. Another mission of The Brett Boyer Foundation is to celebrate the love, capability, and dignity of the Down syndrome community. 50% of babies born with Down syndrome fight CHD. Through fundraising efforts and partnerships with like-minded organizations both in the Nashville area and across the United States, the Foundation works to improve outcomes for children living with heart disease so that fewer families endure the loss the Boyers experienced.

The Brett Boyer Foundation

"Every employee within NFI Empire looks forward to how they can contribute to these projects because of the impact it makes and the 'Why' behind The Brett Boyer Foundation." said Justin Fried, CEO of Newport Gold, Inc. and NFI Empire. "Project Reborn-001 will reinvent the magic of the previous auctions in a larger way to increase awareness of CHD and significantly boost the much-needed funding to help accomplish the foundations core goals. We have a new GOAL to hit, now it's time to get to work!"

Previous Vehicle Auctions for CHD Research

In 2023, a custom 1932 Ford Roadster ("Highboy"), was fully restored using traditional technology and custom state of the art 3D-printed stainless parts (gear shifter, hood ornament, horn button, name plate, etc.) made in partnership with Gannon University's MakerSpace. The car was auctioned at the Foundation's charity event and sold for $365,000, which became the largest donation the foundation had ever received. A second vehicle was built for the 2nd highest bidder, the pair together set a record for funds raised during the foundations live auction.

Custom Built 1932 Ford Highboy Roadster For Charity

"We've had two previous successful record-breaking auctions for the foundation, and we intend to do it again!" said Chris Nichols, Executive Chairman of Newport Gold, Inc. "We believe the annual auction with The Brett Boyer Foundation couldn't be for a better cause... we hope to have the same success, providing the Foundation with much needed funds to support the families of children with CHD."

In 2024, a 1978 Ford Bronco ("Godzilla Bronco") was fully restored and completed in less than 60 days. It was built around Ford Performance's 7.3L normally aspirated Godzilla big-block engine and outfitted with custom components including a one-of-one polished aluminum intake manifold, a custom stainless dual exhaust system, and a 4-inch suspension lift kit, hand crafted interior, then auctioned to benefit the Brett Boyer Foundation. This Bronco was auctioned at a foundation event and sold for $500,000, which broke the previous year's record and setting a new goal to beat with the next custom build project.

1978 Ford Bronco "Godzilla" Resto-Mod Restoration by NFI Empire

About NFI Empire

NFI Empire (NFIEmpire.com) is the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG), a North East, Pennsylvania-based custom automotive company known for exclusive builds, high-performance vehicles, and deep technical and digital expertise across both traditional and digital automotive sectors. The Company has ceased all mining-related operations; Newport Gold is now a holding company whose operations are conducted entirely through NFI Empire.

Investor Relations: Investor@NewportGoldInvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control), assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for the Company's common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: NFI Empire, NWPG (Newport Gold Inc.)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/nwpg-nfi-empire-changing-lives-with-the-brett-boyer-foundation-1196743