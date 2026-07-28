JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.: JELD-WEN Highlights Sustainability Progress Across Global Operations in New Report

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, today released its 2025 Sustainability Report, detailing progress across its environmental, social and governance priorities and advancing its long-term commitments related to climate, safety, responsible sourcing and operational excellence.

The report details significant progress toward the company's long-term sustainability goals, including:

20% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions since 2021

45% reduction in manufacturing waste sent to landfill since 2021

21% improvement in total recordable incident rate (TRIR) year over year

11% improvement in supplier compliance with JELD-WEN's Global Wood Sourcing Policy year over year

More than 100 Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) available across North America and Europe

"Sustainability is central to how JELD-WEN operates and underpins our responsibility to our teams, our customers and the communities we operate in," said CEO William J. Christensen. "The progress highlighted in this report reflects the commitment of our global teams. Through our focus on safety, quality, accountability and continuous improvement, we are reducing our environmental footprint, strengthening trust with customers and creating long-term value."

The report demonstrates how JELD-WEN integrates sustainability into its business through initiatives that reduce environmental impacts, improve workplace safety, strengthen supply chain accountability and expand product transparency. Throughout 2025, the company continued advancing its net-zero emissions roadmap, increased the availability of EPDs, and invested in manufacturing innovations designed to improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption.

JELD-WEN remains focused on its long-term sustainability goals, including achieving net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, sourcing 100% of wood used in production responsibly by 2030, achieving a total recordable incident rate below 1.0 by 2030, and sending zero manufacturing waste to landfill by 2050.

The 2025 Sustainability Report aligns with leading reporting frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The report also includes independently assured Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions data.

To view the full report, visit corporate.jeld-wen.com/responsibility

About JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, JELD-WEN operates facilities in 14 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 13,900 associates dedicated to bringing beauty and security to the spaces that touch our lives. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide, LaCantina® and VPI in North America, and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe. For more information, visit corporate.JELD-WEN.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

Katie Lykins

Manager of External Communications

704-303-4720

[email protected]

SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.