Oshyn Releases 2026 Digital Trust Index: Enterprises Have Improved Their Reliability, but Gaps Remain

Now in its second year, this definitive digital reliability benchmark evolves into an interactive online tool, revealing a 37-point reliability gap between the Top 100 and market laggards.

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Oshyn, a leading digital experience agency, today announced the release of the 2026 Oshyn Digital Trust Index, a comprehensive study ranking the digital reliability of America's biggest brands' websites. Now in its second year, the report reveals measurable enterprise progress: the average Reliability Score (R-Score) improved by over 12% year-over-year, signaling that enterprise leaders are starting to treat digital trust as a core managerial discipline rather than a series of isolated technical fixes.

Evolving from last year's static PDF, the 2026 Index is now a dynamic, searchable online tool available at digitaltrust.oshyn.com . This platform allows brands to benchmark their performance across four critical pillars: Performance, Security, Accessibility, and the newly introduced Discoverability, a metric designed to measure how well brands are positioned for the era of AI-driven search.

"The 2026 data shows a clear maturation in the market," said Oshyn's CTO, Diego Rebosio. "With 74% of companies showing improvement, digital reliability has moved from the back office to the boardroom. However, our research also uncovered a significant 37-point gap between the top brands and the bottom of the list, proving that while the market is moving up, the largest players see digital reliability as a competitive moat."

Key Findings from the 2026 Digital Trust Index:

Enterprise Trust Crosses 50 Points: The average Reliability Score (R-Score) rose 7.29 points YoY to 52.17, with 74.1% of enterprise brands improving their scores as site performance investments paid off.

A 37-Point Divide: A large gap persists between market leaders and laggards. Top 100 brands averaged a 72.4 R-Score, while organizations ranked 751-1,000 averaged just 35.4.

Transportation Leads, Banking Lags: Sector performance varies wildly, with Transportation earning the highest average R-Score (68.0) and Banking & Financial Institutions ranking lowest (32.0).

AI Engine Discoverability Surges: Added in 2026, Discoverability scored the highest pillar average (62.77), proving that enterprise sites are increasingly optimized for AI answer engines and search indexing.

Accessibility Remains Polarized: While 29.5% of enterprise homepages excel with accessibility scores = 80, nearly as many (28.9%) severely underperform with scores below 40.

Browser Security Drops the Ball: Browser-side security remains a widespread vulnerability with an average score of just 39.68, leaving 28.5% of enterprises failing with scores under 25.

The 2026 Reliability Leaderboard

The Index identifies top-tier performers who have set the standard for digital excellence across the four pillars of trust. While the market average is rising, these "Category Kings" represent the pinnacle of operational maturity:

Overall R-Score: Unum Group claims the #1 spot for 2026, demonstrating the highest combined performance, security, accessibility, and discoverability among the Fortune 1000.

Discoverability: In the critical race for AI and search visibility, Twilio and Salesforce finished in a dead heat, tying for first place.

Performance: PACCAR secured the top spot, delivering the fastest and most stable user experience in the Index.

Security: The Security category proved the most competitive, with 21 organizations-including PayPal, Snap, and Columbia Sportswear Company-earning a tie for first place by implementing gold-standard browser-side protections.

Accessibility: Inclusion remains a key differentiator, with 11 companies, including Charles Schwab, Macy's, and Etsy, tying for the lead in the Accessibility category, ensuring their digital experiences are usable by all.

The Role of AI in 2026

The report emphasizes that as "answer engines" and large language models (LLMs) become the primary way users consume information, a brand's R-Score directly impacts its "AI visibility." High-performing, well-structured sites are significantly more likely to be cited by AI agents, making technical reliability a prerequisite for search dominance in the AI era.

The full 2026 Oshyn Digital Trust Index, including industry rankings and best practices for improving R-Scores, is available at https://digitaltrust.oshyn.com .

About Oshyn

Oshyn is an Agentic Experience Agency dedicated to crafting digital journeys for a world where AI agents and humans interact. Through AI-First UX Design and Agentic DXP Implementation, we help world-class brands optimize their presence across leading platforms like Adobe, Contentstack, Sitecore, and Optimizely. With 25 years of proven excellence, Oshyn transforms enterprise technology into a seamless, high-performance driver of revenue and customer loyalty.

Contact:

Patrick Wirz, VP of Marketing

pwirz@oshyn.com

213-483-1770

SOURCE: Oshyn

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/oshyn-releases-2026-digital-trust-index-enterprises-have-improved-1162262