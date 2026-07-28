Chongqing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - SERES has been named a 2026 Deloitte Best Managed Company (BMC) in China, in recognition of its outstanding management capabilities.

The BMC program is the only international award in China that comprehensively evaluates corporate management systems. With a global presence spanning nearly 50 countries and regions over 33 years, this year's selection process underwent six months of closed-door nominations, executive interviews, and expert research. The recognition highlights SERES' strengths in strategic vision, organizational excellence and sustainable development, reinforcing its management foundation for long-term global competitiveness.

Clifford Kang, Director, Board of Directors & Vice President of SERES Group, attended the award ceremony and shared the company's management philosophy. By integrating AI into its management framework, SERES is reshaping its organizational capabilities, driving systematic improvements in organizational structure, operational efficiency and management processes, while enabling the organization to continuously evolve.

AITO, the luxury brand of SERES Group, achieved the milestone of producing one million vehicles in just 46 months, setting a new industry record. With a brand value of US$3.45 billion, AITO is also the only Chinese brand ranked among the world's top 10 luxury automotive brands by brand value. Beyond intelligent vehicles, SERES is actively investing in forward-looking technologies, including humanoid robotics, to build a robust AI technology foundation for future innovation.

Looking ahead, SERES will continue to embrace open collaboration by sharing its management expertise and AI innovation with global customers and partners. The company remains committed to advancing the development of China's new energy vehicle industry and contributing to the future of intelligent mobility worldwide.

About SERES Group

Founded in 1986, SERES is a technology-driven company with new energy vehicles (NEVs) at the core of its business. Listed in Shanghai and Hong Kong, SERES is also recognized among China's Top 500 Enterprises. The company specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, sales and service of new energy vehicles, as well as core electric powertrain technologies.

The name SERES is derived from the ancient Greek word for the "Land of Silk", symbolizing the East, sophistication and luxury. Inspired by the spirit of the Silk Road, SERES is committed to building a premium automotive brand that brings Chinese innovation to the global stage.

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Source: Hmedium