ASM International NV: ASM reports second quarter 2026 results

Almere, The Netherlands

July 28, 2026, 6 p.m. CET

ASM delivers a record quarterly revenue of €1 billion

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today reports its second quarter 2026 results (unaudited).

Revenue of €1,003 million in Q2 2026, above the midpoint of guidance of €980 million +/-5% at constant currency. Sales were driven by strong demand and increasing market share in leading-edge logic/foundry, robust growth in HBM DRAM, and continued solid mature logic/foundry sales in China.

Momentum in AI-related applications continued to build during the quarter, reflecting ongoing investments by customers to support future AI infrastructure requirements.

Continued strong gross margin of 51.9% in Q2 2026, driven by favorable mix.

Adjusted operating margin of 33.0% in Q2 2026 is in line with prior quarter's high of 33.1%, reflecting operating leverage and cost discipline, while continuing to invest in innovation.

Adjusted net earnings in Q2 2026 increased €120 million year-on-year, reflecting solid operational performance, and currency translation effects (gain of €22 million versus loss of €60 million in Q2 2025).

Free cash flow increased to a record high €355 million in Q2 2026, driven by strong profitability and a normalization in working capital after the build-up in Q1 2026.

Outlook: at constant currency, revenue is projected to increase to €1,100 million +/-5% in Q3 2026. H2 revenue is expected to increase by over 20% compared to the level in H1 2026 at constant currency.

Financial highlights

€ million Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q2 2025 Revenue 1,003.1 862.5 835.6 yoy change % as reported 20% 3% 18% yoy change % at constant currency 24% 16% 23% Gross profit 521.1 459.9 433.2 Gross margin % 51.9% 53.3% 51.8% Operating result 322.8 278.2 258.5 Operating margin % 32.2% 32.2% 30.9% Adjusted operating result 1 330.5 285.9 263.2 Adjusted operating margin %1 33.0% 33.1% 31.5% Net earnings 285.4 238.5 202.4 Adjusted net earnings 1 292.9 246.0 173.0

1 Adjusted figures are non-IFRS performance measures. Refer to Annex 3 for a reconciliation of non-IFRS performance measures.

Comment

"We delivered another strong quarter, with Q2 2026 revenue of €1,003 million, above the midpoint of our guidance range," said Hichem M'Saad, CEO of ASM. "This performance reflects the strong execution of our teams, who remained focused on meeting customer demand despite increasing pressures across the supply chain. We maintained strong profitability with a gross margin of 51.9% and an adjusted operating margin of 33.0%. SG&A expenses declined meaningfully as a percentage of sales reflecting disciplined cost management and the benefits of operating leverage. We also continued to invest aggressively in R&D to accelerate future technology breakthroughs and unlock long-term growth opportunities.

The demand environment remained highly favorable in the second quarter, driven by sustained investment in AI infrastructure to support rapidly expanding compute workloads. This momentum continued to fuel the expansion of advanced semiconductor manufacturing capacity globally. At the same time, next-generation devices increasingly incorporate new architectures and performance-enhancing layers. As a materials discovery company, we are well positioned to benefit from these technology transitions. Our deep R&D capabilities, combined with world-class expertise in precursor innovation and atomistic process technology, enable the leading-edge logic and high-bandwidth memory applications driving the AI revolution.

Logic/foundry remained the main driver of our business in Q2. We saw accelerating demand in leading-edge, particularly in the 2nm node, while 3nm to 7nm also saw an uptick in sales supported by investments related to CPU and agentic AI applications. The 1.4nm node remains on track for its first meaningful contribution in the second half of the year, also reflecting increased market share gains in both ALD and Epi. We are especially pleased by recent wins in our Mo ALD offerings at the 1.4nm node. In memory, sales showed a solid increase, mostly driven by HBM-related DRAM. We continue to strengthen our position in the memory market, and during the quarter, we were selected by another DRAM customer for our Epi solution. Sales in mature logic/foundry remained strong in Q2."

Outlook

For Q3 2026, at constant currency, ASM expects revenue of €1,100 million, plus or minus 5%. For the second half of 2026, revenue is expected to increase by over 20% compared with the first half of the year at constant currency. The expected increase in the second half is primarily driven by continued strong growth in leading-edge logic/foundry, including initial contributions from the 1.4nm node, solid increases in memory and, from a low base, some recovery in power/analog/wafer. Sales in mature logic/foundry are expected to remain strong, though at a level below the first half. We remain confident in our momentum to gain further share in DRAM for both ALD and Epi based on our current customer engagement. We also see traction in our single-wafer CVD offerings with some innovative solutions that are being qualified in memory and advanced packaging.

At our Investor Day in September 2025, we provided a target revenue range of €3.7-€4.6 billion for 2027. Since then, expectations for wafer fab equipment (WFE) spending have increased significantly. Given the strong order intake in the first half of 2026, our expectation for continued robust order intake in the second half, and the visibility customers are providing, we expect 2027 revenue to exceed the top end of that range. Further guidance on 2027 revenue will be shared in the course of 2027.

Announcement planned CFO succession

On July 6 2026, ASM announced its intention to nominate Chris Figee for appointment as member of the Management Board and CFO. Chris is expected to join ASM on December 1, 2026, and his appointment will be submitted to shareholders for approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting expected in March 2027. Paul Verhagen will continue to serve as CFO until the intended appointment becomes effective and, thereafter, remain in an advisory role until the end of his contract to support a smooth transition.

Interim financial report

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today also publishes its Interim Financial Report for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026. This report includes an Interim Management Board Report, including ESG update, and condensed consolidated interim financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 (Interim Financial Reporting). The Interim Financial Report comprises regulated information within the meaning of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act ("Wet op het Financieel Toezicht") and is available in full on our website www.asm.com.

About ASM

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, pandemics, epidemics and other risks indicated in the company's reports and financial statements. The company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Quarterly earnings conference call details

ASM will host the quarterly earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. CET.

Conference-call participants should pre-register using this link to receive the dial-in numbers, passcode and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible at this link.