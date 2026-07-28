Regulatory News:

Press release Paris, 28 July 2026

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by PERNOD RICARD (Paris:RI) to Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of 30 June 2026, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

6,500 shares

€4,060,352

Over the period from 01/01/2026 to 30/06/2026, the following total was traded:

Number of transactions carried out Number of shares traded Amount of transactions (€) Purchase 3,605 328,237 23,542,435.55 Sale 3,630 336,737 24,214,573.66

It is recalled that the following resources appeared in the liquidity account as of 31 December 2025:

15,000 shares

€3,347,050

Following the reorganization undertaken within the Rothschild Co group and the transfer of market-making activities from Rothschild Co Martin Maurel to Rothschild Co Global Markets Solutions (Europe) SA, the latter has taken over the management of Pernod Ricard's liquidity agreement (Euronext Paris: FR0000120693) with effect from 1 July 2026. This transfer has no impact on the terms and conditions of the liquidity agreement or on the resources allocated to its implementation, which are published in the half-yearly statements.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and champagne industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand-building, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term development of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard's consolidated sales amounted to €10,959 million in fiscal year FY25.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code:FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260728267844/en/

Contacts:

Joelle Ferran Global VP, Investor Relations Financial Communication +33 (0) 1 70 93 25 37

Edward Mayle Investor Relations Director +33 (0) 6 76 85 00 45

Ines Lo Franco Investor Relations Manager +33 (0) 1 70 93 17 13

Emmanuel Vouin Head of External Engagement +33 (0) 1 70 93 16 34