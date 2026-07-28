Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) (OTCQB: RDTCF) ("Rapid Dose" or "RDT"), a Canadian biotechnology company, and Ontario-based Bodhi Health Inc. ("Bodhi Health") today announced an expansion of their coordinated distribution, sales and market-development efforts for Bodhi Health Sublingual Curcumin, manufactured using Rapid Dose's proprietary QuickStrip oral thin-film technology and the patented CurcuWIN curcumin formulation, with over 300,000 units sold to date.

Rapid Dose produces the oral thin-film product while Bodhi Health serves as the Canadian distributor and North American supplier of the finished CurcuWIN QuickStrip product. The product combines two differentiated technologies: the patented CurcuWIN curcumin formulation and Rapid Dose's proprietary QuickStrip oral thin-film delivery platform. Under the companies' commercial arrangement, the CurcuWIN formulation is available in an oral thin-film format exclusively through Rapid Dose.

Unlike conventional capsules and tablets that must be swallowed, the QuickStrip format dissolves conveniently in the mouth and delivers directly into the blood stream. Companies believe this combination offers a compelling and highly differentiated option for consumers seeking natural support for joint health, inflammation-related discomfort and active lifestyles.

"Curcumin has been recognized for years for its potential health benefits, but delivering it in a discreet, convenient, and effective format has remained an important challenge," said Mark Upsdell, Chief Executive Officer of Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. "Published human research evaluating the CurcuWIN formulation has demonstrated enhanced curcuminoid absorption compared with conventional, unformulated curcumin. By combining this scientifically studied formulation with our proprietary QuickStrip oral thin-film platform, we believe we have created a highly differentiated product that supports our long-term commercial growth strategy."

Bodhi Health and Rapid Dose are expanding their commercial initiatives in response to what the companies describe as increasing demand from retailers, health practitioners and consumers. The product is currently available through a growing Canadian network that includes Calgary Co-op, Nature's Emporium, Good Health Mart and numerous independent natural-health retailers.

A significant portion of the product's growth is also being generated through health-practitioner offices across Canada, including chiropractors, sports therapists, rehabilitation professionals and other practitioners working with active individuals and consumers experiencing joint or muscle discomfort. Bodhi Health is simultaneously developing a rapidly growing direct-to-consumer business, allowing Canadians to purchase the product directly while learning more about its formulation, oral thin-film delivery format and suggested use.

"The relationship between Rapid Dose and Bodhi Health demonstrates what can be achieved when innovative manufacturing technology is paired with a focused and knowledgeable distribution organization," Upsdell continued. "Bodhi understands the natural-health marketplace, has strong relationships with retailers and practitioners, and has done an excellent job communicating the distinctive qualities of this product. We are extremely pleased with the relationship and look forward to supporting Bodhi as it expands distribution throughout Canada and across North America."

Bodhi Health will also attend CHFA NOW Toronto, being held at Exhibition Place from September 25 to September 27, 2026. The event brings together participants from across Canada's natural, organic and wellness industry and will provide Bodhi Health with opportunities to meet retailers, distributors, practitioners and other prospective commercial partners. The companies intend to use the event to strengthen existing relationships, introduce the CurcuWIN QuickStrip product to new accounts and advance discussions regarding further Canadian and North American distribution opportunities.

Scientific Background

Published scientific research supporting the product's formulation includes a randomized, double-blind human crossover study published in Nutrition Journal, which found that the CurcuWIN formulation generated approximately 45.9-times greater total curcuminoid absorption than unformulated curcumin. Additional randomized research involving CurcuWIN has reported encouraging results in selected measures of exercise recovery and soreness, while systematic reviews of curcumin and turmeric extracts have identified potential benefits for inflammatory biomarkers, joint discomfort and physical function. These studies evaluated CurcuWIN or other curcumin formulations and were not clinical trials of the finished CurcuWIN QuickStrip product but are accurately presenting the outcomes of the active.

Scientific References

Jäger R, Lowery RP, Calvanese AV, et al. Comparative absorption of curcumin formulations. Nutrition Journal. 2014;13:11.

2014;13:11. Jäger R, Purpura M, Kerksick CM. Eight Weeks of a High Dose of Curcumin Supplementation May Attenuate Performance Decrements Following Muscle-Damaging Exercise. Nutrients. 2019;11(7):1692.

2019;11(7):1692. Paultre K, Cade W, Hernandez D, et al. Therapeutic effects of turmeric or curcumin extract on pain and function for individuals with knee osteoarthritis: A systematic review. BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine. 2021;7:e000935.

2021;7:e000935. White CM, Pasupuleti V, Roman YM, Li Y, Hernandez AV. Oral turmeric/curcumin effects on inflammatory markers in chronic inflammatory diseases: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. Pharmacological Research. 2019;146:104280.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation. The Company's flagship product QuickStrip is a thin, orally dissolvable film, that can be infused with a broad range of active ingredients, including nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and vaccines, that are delivered quickly into the bloodstream, resulting in rapid onset of the active ingredient. For more information about the Company, visit www.rapid-dose.com.

About Bodhi Health Inc.

Bodhi Health Inc. is an Ontario-based natural-health company focused on bringing innovative and scientifically supported health products to retailers, practitioners and consumers. Bodhi Health is the exclusive North American supplier of the CurcuWIN QuickStrip curcumin product and manages its Canadian distribution, retail development, practitioner outreach and direct-to-consumer sales.

The product is currently available through leading natural-health retailers, grocery accounts, practitioner offices and Bodhi Health's direct-to-consumer platform.

Media and Investor Contacts

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "intend", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend", "will", "could", "are planned to", "are expected to" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information, including, without limitation, in respect of the delivery of equipment and products using the QuickStrip product delivery method, the generation of recurring revenues, the plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs of RDT management as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to RDT management. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; termination of WLM agreements; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that statements of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable by RDT management at the time of preparation, will prove to be accurate as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Source: Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.