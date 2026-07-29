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WKN: A3CMTD | ISIN: SE0015961909 | Ticker-Symbol: HXG
Tradegate
29.07.26 | 10:35
8,632 Euro
+11,07 % +0,860
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5968,62210:44
8,6088,62210:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2026 08:00 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon AB: Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2026

Second quarter 2026

- Operating net sales of 1,050.2 MEUR (1,010.5) resulting in organic growth of 12%
- Net sales including acquired deferred revenue amounted to 1,050.2 MEUR (1,009.8)
- Adjusted gross earnings of 654.3 MEUR (646.5) resulting in a 62.3% (64.0) gross margin
- EBITAC of 255.1 MEUR (225.5), corresponding to a 24.3% (22.3%) EBITAC margin
- EBIT1 of 272.0 MEUR (260.0) resulting in a 25.9% (25.7) EBIT1 margin
- Adjusted earnings per share of 7.8 Euro cent (6.9)
- Earnings per share of 9.2 Euro cent (6.3)
- Cash conversion (of EBITAC, incl. Robotics) of 149% (124)
- Recurring revenue of 269.3 MEUR (317.9), 4% organic growth

For further information, please contact:
Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +44 7442 678 437, ir@hexagon.com

This is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 29 July 2026.

About Hexagon:
Hexagon is the global leader in measurement technologies. Our precision measurement, positioning, and autonomous solutions transform the world's most vital industries. From aerospace & defence, automotive, construction, general manufacturing, to mining and more, we provide the confidence that customers rely on to build, navigate, and innovate.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 16,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 3.7bn EUR.

Learn more at hexagon.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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