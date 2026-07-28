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WKN: A2P3LV | ISIN: BMG6359F1370 | Ticker-Symbol: NBI1
Tradegate
28.07.26 | 16:51
67,50 Euro
+1,50 % +1,00
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Öl/Gas
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PR Newswire
28.07.2026 22:15 Uhr
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Nabors Industries Ltd.: Momentum Accelerates. Cash Flow Improves. Nabors 2Q 2026 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reported second quarter 2026 operating revenues of $815 million, an increase of approximately 4% from the first quarter. Net loss attributable to Nabors' shareholders for the quarter was $22 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $222 million.

Nabors' second quarter results reflected continued momentum across the international drilling franchise, strengthening Lower 48 activity, and higher free cash flow, supported by disciplined capital allocation and expanding technology adoption.

Selected Financial Information







(In millions, except rig activity)









Three Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,



2026


2026


2025








Operating revenues


$ 814.8


$ 783.5


$ 832.8








Adjusted EBITDA


$ 221.7


$ 204.8


$ 248.5








Adjusted operating income


$ 61.1


$ 48.6


$ 73.4








Adjusted free cash flow


$ 12.3


$ (48.2)


$ 40.6








Average rigs working:














Lower 48


67.8


65.3


62.4








International Drilling


93.4


92.6


85.9








Average total rigs working


171.2


167.9


158.3

The quarter ended June 30, 2025 includes revenue of $63 million, EBITDA of $37 million, and operating income of $26 million from Quail Tools, which was sold in August 2025.

2Q 2026 Highlights

  • The SANAD land drilling joint venture deployed one newbuild rig in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, bringing total newbuild deployments to 16. Three more are scheduled for 2026. In addition, SANAD reactivated another previously suspended rig.
  • Nabors added five rigs in the Lower 48 during the second quarter. One of these is drilling Quaise Energy's Project Obsidian, the first commercial superhot geothermal development. The Company's working rig count in this market currently stands at 73, bringing the increase to 15 rigs since November 2025.
  • Two of the additional rigs in the Lower 48 were Nabors PACE-X Ultra® rigs. The PACE-X Ultra® combines upgraded drilling capabilities, integrated automation and managed pressure drilling to enable operators to drill increasingly complex wells.
  • Canrig deployed the first Canrig TITAN ("Titan") fully-automated rig floor wrench, with field results exceeding high performance targets. Titan is designed to deliver greater accuracy, faster speed, and lower cost of ownership than competing units.

Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President, commented, "Second quarter results reflected another quarter of solid operational and financial progress. All our operating segments exceeded the targets we set.

"In the Lower 48 market, Nabors' average rig count grew and we exceeded the expected exit rate. At the same time, daily gross margin outperformed our guidance. We also gained market share and extended the duration of our contract backlog. Our strategy continues to align us with customers that prioritize high-specification rigs, integrated technology and consistent operating execution in increasingly complex drilling environments.

"In our International Drilling segment, we maintained reliable operations across the Gulf markets in the Middle East. In Saudi Arabia our SANAD joint venture added two rigs, including a previously suspended rig that returned to service. Daily gross margin improved through greater operating efficiency in several geographies and additional SANAD deployments.

"Drilling Solutions' Lower 48 business delivered double-digit sequential revenue growth in the second quarter, with contributions on Nabors rigs as well as third-party rigs. Performance Software, RigCLOUD®, and Managed Pressure Drilling led this growth."

Segment Results

International Drilling adjusted EBITDA was $131 million in the second quarter, compared to $121 million in the first quarter. Daily adjusted gross margin for the second quarter increased by more than $650 from the first quarter, to $17,534. This increase reflects stronger execution, and contributions from SANAD newbuild deployments.

The U.S. Drilling segment reported second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $94 million, compared to $88 million in the previous quarter. Lower 48 results improved as daily margin expanded 5% and the working fleet grew 4%. As expected, results from Offshore and Alaska operations declined sequentially.

Drilling Solutions adjusted EBITDA was $40 million, compared to $39 million in the first quarter. Growth in the Lower 48 market was partially offset by slightly lower international activity, mainly attributable to Surface & Tubular.

Rig Technologies adjusted EBITDA increased to $3 million, compared to $1 million in the previous quarter. Aftermarket revenue accelerated sequentially, reflecting higher customer activity. Capital Equipment revenue also improved as deliveries increased.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Consolidated adjusted free cash flow was $12 million in the second quarter. Adjusted free cash flow improved $60 million sequentially, reflecting higher profitability, lower cash interest payments, and seasonal working-capital movements.

Miguel Rodriguez, Nabors CFO, stated, "In the second quarter we delivered free cash flow slightly higher than our expectations. Capital spending for SANAD's newbuild program was lower than forecast, as the timing of a few construction milestones was delayed. Outside SANAD, working capital consumed more cash than expected, impacting free cash flow.

"Our full-year outlook for rig count in the Lower 48 has once again increased. We now expect to exit the third quarter with approximately 74 rigs running and to expand slightly from that level through the remainder of the year. Our revised full-year consolidated capital spending now totals $710 to $730 million, a $25 million reduction at the midpoint of our previous range. For the SANAD newbuild program, capital spending is expected to be in the range of $325 to $335 million. Previously the range was $360 to $380 million.

"We now expect full-year adjusted EBITDA of $920 to $930 million and full-year adjusted free cash flow of $20 to $30 million. This outlook includes expected free cash flow consumption at SANAD of $60 to $80 million. Our priority remains reducing debt and further strengthening the balance sheet while supporting profitable growth, which we believe positions Nabors to enhance long-term shareholder value."

Outlook

Nabors expects the following metrics for the third quarter of 2026:

U.S. Drilling

  • Lower 48 average rig count of 73 rigs
  • Lower 48 daily adjusted gross margin of approximately $13,800
  • Alaska and Gulf of America combined adjusted EBITDA of approximately $11 million

International

  • Average rig count of 94 - 96 rigs
  • Daily adjusted gross margin of $18,100 - $18,400

Drilling Solutions

  • Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $42 million

Rig Technologies

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $5 - $6 million

Capital Expenditures

  • Capital expenditures of $245 - $255 million, including approximately $130 million for SANAD newbuilds in Saudi Arabia

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

  • Adjusted free cash flow consumption of approximately $40 million, including free cash consumption at SANAD of approximately $65 million

Mr. Petrello concluded, "Our performance through the first half of the year has exceeded our expectations. As we look forward, we anticipate second-half adjusted EBITDA to reach an annualized run-rate of $1 billion. Contracted rig additions across our drilling businesses provide strong visibility into that outlook. At the same time, prudent capital allocation should support free cash flow expansion and further strengthening of the balance sheet."

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With operations in approximately 20 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information included in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as disclosed by Nabors from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, Nabors' actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Nabors does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Disclaimer

This press release presents certain "non-GAAP" financial measures. The components of these non-GAAP measures are computed by using amounts that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Adjusted operating income (loss) represents income (loss) before income taxes, interest expense, investment income (loss), gain on bargain purchase, and other, net. Adjusted EBITDA is computed similarly, but also excludes depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted gross margin represents adjusted operating income (loss) plus general and administrative costs, research and engineering costs and depreciation and amortization. In addition, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. Net debt is calculated as total debt minus the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets, and before cash paid for acquisition-related costs. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the Company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the Company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the Company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flow from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.

Each of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and therefore should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), net debt, and adjusted free cash flow, because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability, performance and liquidity. Securities analysts and investors also use these measures as some of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. Reconciliations of consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) to income (loss) before income taxes, net debt to total debt, and adjusted free cash flow to net cash provided by operations, which are their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables at the end of this press release. We do not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of our outlook for Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Gross Margin or Adjusted Free Cash Flow, as the amount and significance of items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be estimated at this time without unreasonable efforts. These special items could be meaningful.

Investor Contacts: William C. Conroy, CFA, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +1 281-775-2423 or via email [email protected] , or Kara Peak, Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +1 281-775-4954 or via email [email protected] . To request investor materials, contact Nabors' corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda at +441-292-1510 or via email [email protected]

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)














Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)


2026


2025


2026


2026


2025












Revenues and other income:











Operating revenues


$ 814,795


$ 832,788


$ 783,548


$ 1,598,343


$ 1,568,974

Investment income (loss)


2,131


6,129


2,887


5,018


12,725

Total revenues and other income


816,926


838,917


786,435


1,603,361


1,581,699












Costs and other deductions:











Direct costs


507,551


488,881


493,469


1,001,020


936,181

General and administrative expenses


71,375


82,726


71,760


143,135


151,232

Research and engineering


14,209


12,722


13,506


27,715


26,757

Depreciation and amortization


160,549


175,061


156,186


316,735


329,699

Interest expense


42,678


56,081


43,761


86,439


110,407

Gain on bargain purchase


-


(3,500)


-


-


(116,499)

Other, net


5,682


6,074


(13,393)


(7,711)


50,864

Total costs and other deductions


802,044


818,045


765,289


1,567,333


1,488,641












Income (loss) before income taxes


14,882


20,872


21,146


36,028


93,058

Income tax expense (benefit)


16,405


23,077


16,884


33,289


38,084












Net income (loss)


(1,523)


(2,205)


4,262


2,739


54,974

Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest


(20,807)


(28,705)


(19,428)


(40,235)


(52,896)

Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors


$ (22,330)


$ (30,910)


$ (15,166)


$ (37,496)


$ 2,078












Earnings (losses) per share:











Basic


$ (2.04)


$ (2.71)


$ (1.54)


$ (3.58)


$ (1.01)

Diluted


$ (2.04)


$ (2.71)


$ (1.54)


$ (3.58)


$ (1.01)












Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:











Basic


14,273


14,083


14,213


14,243


12,271

Diluted


14,273


14,083


14,213


14,243


12,271























Adjusted EBITDA


$ 221,660


$ 248,459


$ 204,813


$ 426,473


$ 454,804












Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 61,111


$ 73,398


$ 48,627


$ 109,738


$ 125,105

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)










June 30,


March 31,


December 31,

(In thousands)


2026


2026


2025








ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and short-term investments


$ 509,833


$ 500,853


$ 940,738

Accounts receivable, net


443,417


417,717


391,705

Other current assets


243,929


234,031


219,130

Total current assets


1,197,179


1,152,601


1,551,573

Property, plant and equipment, net


2,908,061


2,914,886


2,920,019

Other long-term assets


314,705


318,149


318,065

Total assets


$ 4,419,945


$ 4,385,636


$ 4,789,657








LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Current debt


$ -


$ -


$ 377,492

Trade accounts payable


365,472


322,837


300,467

Other current liabilities


268,167


262,378


315,042

Total current liabilities


633,639


585,215


993,001

Long-term debt


2,120,276


2,118,729


2,117,187

Other long-term liabilities


224,152


240,163


241,826

Total liabilities


2,978,067


2,944,107


3,352,014








Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary


495,886


489,129


482,446








Equity:







Shareholders' equity


544,128


568,942


590,727

Noncontrolling interest


401,864


383,458


364,470

Total equity


945,992


952,400


955,197

Total liabilities and equity


$ 4,419,945


$ 4,385,636


$ 4,789,657

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT REPORTING

(Unaudited)













The following tables set forth certain information with respect to our reportable segments and rig activity:




























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended




June 30,


March 31,


June 30,

(In thousands, except rig activity)


2026


2025


2026


2026


2025













Operating revenues:












U.S. Drilling


$ 252,459


$ 255,438


$ 241,144


$ 493,603


$ 486,184


International Drilling


432,497


384,970


419,496


851,993


766,688


Drilling Solutions


110,640


170,283


106,222


216,862


263,462


Rig Technologies (1)


37,485


36,527


27,222


64,707


80,692


Other reconciling items (2)


(18,286)


(14,430)


(10,536)


(28,822)


(28,052)


Total operating revenues


$ 814,795


$ 832,788


$ 783,548


$ 1,598,343


$ 1,568,974













Adjusted EBITDA: (3)












U.S. Drilling


$ 94,081


$ 101,821


$ 88,065


$ 182,146


$ 194,532


International Drilling


130,533


117,658


121,281


251,814


233,144


Drilling Solutions


40,013


76,501


38,662


78,675


117,354


Rig Technologies (1)


3,180


5,174


505


3,685


10,737


Other reconciling items (4)


(46,147)


(52,695)


(43,700)


(89,847)


(100,963)


Total adjusted EBITDA


$ 221,660


$ 248,459


$ 204,813


$ 426,473


$ 454,804













Adjusted operating income (loss): (5)












U.S. Drilling


$ 30,961


$ 39,788


$ 24,624


$ 55,585


$ 71,387


International Drilling


45,860


36,051


40,757


86,617


69,009


Drilling Solutions


32,125


50,365


31,872


63,997


83,278


Rig Technologies (1)


1,497


1,721


(1,888)


(391)


6,056


Other reconciling items (4)


(49,332)


(54,527)


(46,738)


(96,070)


(104,625)


Total adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 61,111


$ 73,398


$ 48,627


$ 109,738


$ 125,105













Rig activity:











Average Rigs Working: (7)












Lower 48


67.8


62.4


65.3


66.5


61.5


Other US


10.0


10.0


10.0


10.0


8.8


U.S. Drilling


77.8


72.4


75.3


76.5


70.3


International Drilling


93.4


85.9


92.6


93.0


85.4


Total average rigs working


171.2


158.3


167.9


169.5


155.7













Daily Rig Revenue: (6),(8)












Lower 48


$ 33,555


$ 33,466


$ 32,653


$ 33,115


$ 33,995


Other US


50,073


71,814


54,646


52,346


67,306


U.S. Drilling (10)


35,680


38,761


35,573


35,627


38,180


International Drilling


50,860


49,263


50,351


50,608


49,575













Daily Adjusted Gross Margin: (6),(9)












Lower 48


$ 13,784


$ 13,902


$ 13,177


$ 13,488


$ 14,085


Other US


17,318


32,073


19,559


18,432


31,340


U.S. Drilling (10)


14,238


16,411


14,024


14,134


16,253


International Drilling


17,534


17,534


16,880


17,211


17,478



(1)

Includes our oilfield equipment manufacturing activities.









(2)

Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions related to our Rig Technologies operating segment.









(3)

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on bargain purchase, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".









(4)

Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions and unallocated corporate expenses.









(5)

Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on bargain purchase and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".









(6)

Rig revenue days represents the number of days the Company's rigs are contracted and performing under a contract during the period. These would typically include days in which operating, standby and move revenue is earned.









(7)

Average rigs working represents a measure of the average number of rigs operating during a given period. For example, one rig operating 45 days during a quarter represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the quarter. On an annual period, one rig operating 182.5 days represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the year. Average rigs working can also be calculated as rig revenue days during the period divided by the number of calendar days in the period.









(8)

Daily rig revenue represents operating revenue, divided by the total number of revenue days during the quarter.









(9)

Daily adjusted gross margin represents operating revenue less direct costs, divided by the total number of rig revenue days during the quarter.









(10)

The U.S. Drilling segment includes the Lower 48, Alaska, and Gulf of Mexico operating areas.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Reconciliation of Earnings per Share


(Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

2026


2025


2026


2026


2025




BASIC EPS:
















Net income (loss) (numerator):
















Income (loss), net of tax

$

(1,523)


$

(2,205)


$

4,262


$

2,739


$

54,974


Less: net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling
interest


(20,807)



(28,705)



(19,428)



(40,235)



(52,896)


Less: accrued distribution on redeemable
noncontrolling interest in subsidiary


(6,757)



(7,264)



(6,683)



(13,440)



(14,448)


Numerator for basic earnings per share:
















Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - basic

$

(29,087)


$

(38,174)


$

(21,849)


$

(50,936)


$

(12,370)


















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding -
basic


14,273



14,083



14,213



14,243



12,271


Earnings (losses) per share:
















Total Basic

$

(2.04)


$

(2.71)


$

(1.54)


$

(3.58)


$

(1.01)


















DILUTED EPS:
















Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - diluted

$

(29,087)


$

(38,174)


$

(21,849)


$

(50,936)


$

(12,370)


















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding -
diluted


14,273



14,083



14,213



14,243



12,271


Earnings (losses) per share:
















Total Diluted

$

(2.04)


$

(2.71)


$

(1.54)


$

(3.58)


$

(1.01)


NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)



























(In thousands)















Three Months Ended June 30, 2026



U.S.
Drilling


International
Drilling


Drilling
Solutions


Rig
Technologies


Other
reconciling
items


Total














Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 30,961


$ 45,860


$ 32,125


$ 1,497


$ (49,332)


$ 61,111

Depreciation and amortization


63,120


84,673


7,888


1,683


3,185


160,549

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 94,081


$ 130,533


$ 40,013


$ 3,180


$ (46,147)


$ 221,660





























Three Months Ended June 30, 2025



U.S.
Drilling


International
Drilling


Drilling
Solutions


Rig
Technologies


Other
reconciling
items


Total














Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 39,788


$ 36,051


$ 50,365


$ 1,721


$ (54,527)


$ 73,398

Depreciation and amortization


62,033


81,607


26,136


3,453


1,832


175,061

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 101,821


$ 117,658


$ 76,501


$ 5,174


$ (52,695)


$ 248,459





























Three Months Ended March 31, 2026



U.S.
Drilling


International
Drilling


Drilling
Solutions


Rig
Technologies


Other
reconciling
items


Total














Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 24,624


$ 40,757


$ 31,872


$ (1,888)


$ (46,738)


$ 48,627

Depreciation and amortization


63,441


80,524


6,790


2,393


3,038


156,186

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 88,065


$ 121,281


$ 38,662


$ 505


$ (43,700)


$ 204,813





























Six Months Ended June 30, 2026



U.S.
Drilling


International
Drilling


Drilling
Solutions


Rig
Technologies


Other
reconciling
items


Total














Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 55,585


$ 86,617


$ 63,997


$ (391)


$ (96,070)


$ 109,738

Depreciation and amortization


126,561


165,197


14,678


4,076


6,223


316,735

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 182,146


$ 251,814


$ 78,675


$ 3,685


$ (89,847)


$ 426,473





























Six Months Ended June 30, 2025



U.S.
Drilling


International
Drilling


Drilling
Solutions


Rig
Technologies


Other
reconciling
items


Total














Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 71,387


$ 69,009


$ 83,278


$ 6,056


$ (104,625)


$ 125,105

Depreciation and amortization


123,145


164,135


34,076


4,681


3,662


329,699

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 194,532


$ 233,144


$ 117,354


$ 10,737


$ (100,963)


$ 454,804

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)




















































Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended




June 30,


March 31,


June 30,

(In thousands)


2026


2025


2026


2026


2025













Lower 48 - U.S. Drilling












Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 24,722


$ 21,515


$ 17,405


$ 42,127


$ 40,510


Plus: General and administrative costs


4,974


4,481


5,324


10,298


9,298


Plus: Research and engineering


1,198


888


1,143


2,341


1,711


GAAP Gross Margin


30,894


26,884


23,872


54,766


51,519


Plus: Depreciation and amortization


54,093


52,080


53,595


107,688


105,305


Adjusted gross margin


$ 84,987


$ 78,964


$ 77,467


$ 162,454


$ 156,824













Other - U.S. Drilling












Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 6,239


$ 18,273


$ 7,219


$ 13,458


$ 30,877


Plus: General and administrative costs


407


896


458


865


1,301


Plus: Research and engineering


86


64


80


166


126


GAAP Gross Margin


6,732


19,233


7,757


14,489


32,304


Plus: Depreciation and amortization


9,027


9,953


9,846


18,873


17,840


Adjusted gross margin


$ 15,759


$ 29,186


$ 17,603


$ 33,362


$ 50,144













U.S. Drilling












Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 30,961


$ 39,788


$ 24,624


$ 55,585


$ 71,387


Plus: General and administrative costs


5,381


5,377


5,782


11,163


10,599


Plus: Research and engineering


1,284


952


1,223


2,507


1,837


GAAP Gross Margin


37,626


46,117


31,629


69,255


83,823


Plus: Depreciation and amortization


63,120


62,033


63,441


126,561


123,145


Adjusted gross margin


$ 100,746


$ 108,150


$ 95,070


$ 195,816


$ 206,968













International Drilling












Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 45,860


$ 36,051


$ 40,757


$ 86,617


$ 69,009


Plus: General and administrative costs


16,748


17,867


17,609


34,357


34,245


Plus: Research and engineering


1,826


1,499


1,749


3,575


2,913


GAAP Gross Margin


64,434


55,417


60,115


124,549


106,167


Plus: Depreciation and amortization


84,673


81,607


80,524


165,197


164,135


Adjusted gross margin


$ 149,107


$ 137,024


$ 140,639


$ 289,746


$ 270,302


Adjusted gross margin by segment represents adjusted operating income (loss) plus general and administrative costs, research and engineering costs and depreciation and amortization.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NET INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,

(In thousands)


2026


2025


2026


2026


2025












Net income (loss)


$ (1,523)


$ (2,205)


$ 4,262


$ 2,739


$ 54,974

Income tax expense (benefit)


16,405


23,077


16,884


33,289


38,084

Income (loss) before income taxes


14,882


20,872


21,146


36,028


93,058

Investment (income) loss


(2,131)


(6,129)


(2,887)


(5,018)


(12,725)

Interest expense


42,678


56,081


43,761


86,439


110,407

Gain on bargain purchase


-


(3,500)


-


-


(116,499)

Other, net


5,682


6,074


(13,393)


(7,711)


50,864

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)


61,111


73,398


48,627


109,738


125,105

Depreciation and amortization


160,549


175,061


156,186


316,735


329,699

Adjusted EBITDA (2)


$ 221,660


$ 248,459


$ 204,813


$ 426,473


$ 454,804


(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on bargain purchase and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.












(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on bargain purchase, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO TOTAL DEBT

(Unaudited)










June 30,


March 31,


December 31,

(In thousands)


2026


2026


2025








Current debt


$ -


$ -


$ 377,492

Long-term debt


2,120,276


2,118,729


2,117,187

Total Debt


2,120,276


2,118,729


2,494,679

Less: Cash and short-term investments


509,833


500,853


940,738

Net Debt


$ 1,610,443


$ 1,617,876


$ 1,553,941

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(Unaudited)


















Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,

(In thousands)


2026


2025


2026


2026


2025












Net cash provided by operating activities


$ 135,242


$ 151,810


$ 113,339


$ 248,581


$ 239,545

Add: Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales
of assets


(122,900)


(141,849)


(161,558)


(284,458)


(301,010)

Free cash flow


$ 12,342


$ 9,961


$ (48,219)


$ (35,877)


$ (61,465)

Cash paid for acquisition related costs (1)


-


30,635


-


-


40,816

Adjusted free cash flow


$ 12,342


$ 40,596


$ (48,219)


$ (35,877)


$ (20,649)


(1) Cash paid related to the Parker Drilling acquisition












Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets, and before cash paid for acquisition related costs. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flow from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF QUAIL TOOLS FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)








Three months
ended




June 30,


(In thousands)


2025







Drilling Solutions operating revenues



$ 170,283


Less: remaining Drilling Solutions business



(107,701)


Quail Tools operating revenues



$ 62,582







Drilling Solutions adjusted operating income (loss)



$ 50,365


Less: remaining Drilling Solutions business



(24,075)


Quail Tools adjusted operating income (loss)



$ 26,290


Quail Tools depreciation and amortization



10,722


Quail Tools adjusted EBITDA



$ 37,012


SOURCE Nabors Industries Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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