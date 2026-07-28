Nabors Industries Ltd.: Momentum Accelerates. Cash Flow Improves. Nabors 2Q 2026 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reported second quarter 2026 operating revenues of $815 million, an increase of approximately 4% from the first quarter. Net loss attributable to Nabors' shareholders for the quarter was $22 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $222 million.
Nabors' second quarter results reflected continued momentum across the international drilling franchise, strengthening Lower 48 activity, and higher free cash flow, supported by disciplined capital allocation and expanding technology adoption.
Selected Financial Information
(In millions, except rig activity)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2026
2026
2025
Operating revenues
$ 814.8
$ 783.5
$ 832.8
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 221.7
$ 204.8
$ 248.5
Adjusted operating income
$ 61.1
$ 48.6
$ 73.4
Adjusted free cash flow
$ 12.3
$ (48.2)
$ 40.6
Average rigs working:
Lower 48
67.8
65.3
62.4
International Drilling
93.4
92.6
85.9
Average total rigs working
171.2
167.9
158.3
The quarter ended June 30, 2025 includes revenue of $63 million, EBITDA of $37 million, and operating income of $26 million from Quail Tools, which was sold in August 2025.
2Q 2026 Highlights
- The SANAD land drilling joint venture deployed one newbuild rig in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, bringing total newbuild deployments to 16. Three more are scheduled for 2026. In addition, SANAD reactivated another previously suspended rig.
- Nabors added five rigs in the Lower 48 during the second quarter. One of these is drilling Quaise Energy's Project Obsidian, the first commercial superhot geothermal development. The Company's working rig count in this market currently stands at 73, bringing the increase to 15 rigs since November 2025.
- Two of the additional rigs in the Lower 48 were Nabors PACE-X Ultra® rigs. The PACE-X Ultra® combines upgraded drilling capabilities, integrated automation and managed pressure drilling to enable operators to drill increasingly complex wells.
- Canrig deployed the first Canrig TITAN ("Titan") fully-automated rig floor wrench, with field results exceeding high performance targets. Titan is designed to deliver greater accuracy, faster speed, and lower cost of ownership than competing units.
Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President, commented, "Second quarter results reflected another quarter of solid operational and financial progress. All our operating segments exceeded the targets we set.
"In the Lower 48 market, Nabors' average rig count grew and we exceeded the expected exit rate. At the same time, daily gross margin outperformed our guidance. We also gained market share and extended the duration of our contract backlog. Our strategy continues to align us with customers that prioritize high-specification rigs, integrated technology and consistent operating execution in increasingly complex drilling environments.
"In our International Drilling segment, we maintained reliable operations across the Gulf markets in the Middle East. In Saudi Arabia our SANAD joint venture added two rigs, including a previously suspended rig that returned to service. Daily gross margin improved through greater operating efficiency in several geographies and additional SANAD deployments.
"Drilling Solutions' Lower 48 business delivered double-digit sequential revenue growth in the second quarter, with contributions on Nabors rigs as well as third-party rigs. Performance Software, RigCLOUD®, and Managed Pressure Drilling led this growth."
Segment Results
International Drilling adjusted EBITDA was $131 million in the second quarter, compared to $121 million in the first quarter. Daily adjusted gross margin for the second quarter increased by more than $650 from the first quarter, to $17,534. This increase reflects stronger execution, and contributions from SANAD newbuild deployments.
The U.S. Drilling segment reported second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $94 million, compared to $88 million in the previous quarter. Lower 48 results improved as daily margin expanded 5% and the working fleet grew 4%. As expected, results from Offshore and Alaska operations declined sequentially.
Drilling Solutions adjusted EBITDA was $40 million, compared to $39 million in the first quarter. Growth in the Lower 48 market was partially offset by slightly lower international activity, mainly attributable to Surface & Tubular.
Rig Technologies adjusted EBITDA increased to $3 million, compared to $1 million in the previous quarter. Aftermarket revenue accelerated sequentially, reflecting higher customer activity. Capital Equipment revenue also improved as deliveries increased.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
Consolidated adjusted free cash flow was $12 million in the second quarter. Adjusted free cash flow improved $60 million sequentially, reflecting higher profitability, lower cash interest payments, and seasonal working-capital movements.
Miguel Rodriguez, Nabors CFO, stated, "In the second quarter we delivered free cash flow slightly higher than our expectations. Capital spending for SANAD's newbuild program was lower than forecast, as the timing of a few construction milestones was delayed. Outside SANAD, working capital consumed more cash than expected, impacting free cash flow.
"Our full-year outlook for rig count in the Lower 48 has once again increased. We now expect to exit the third quarter with approximately 74 rigs running and to expand slightly from that level through the remainder of the year. Our revised full-year consolidated capital spending now totals $710 to $730 million, a $25 million reduction at the midpoint of our previous range. For the SANAD newbuild program, capital spending is expected to be in the range of $325 to $335 million. Previously the range was $360 to $380 million.
"We now expect full-year adjusted EBITDA of $920 to $930 million and full-year adjusted free cash flow of $20 to $30 million. This outlook includes expected free cash flow consumption at SANAD of $60 to $80 million. Our priority remains reducing debt and further strengthening the balance sheet while supporting profitable growth, which we believe positions Nabors to enhance long-term shareholder value."
Outlook
Nabors expects the following metrics for the third quarter of 2026:
U.S. Drilling
- Lower 48 average rig count of 73 rigs
- Lower 48 daily adjusted gross margin of approximately $13,800
- Alaska and Gulf of America combined adjusted EBITDA of approximately $11 million
International
- Average rig count of 94 - 96 rigs
- Daily adjusted gross margin of $18,100 - $18,400
Drilling Solutions
- Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $42 million
Rig Technologies
- Adjusted EBITDA of $5 - $6 million
Capital Expenditures
- Capital expenditures of $245 - $255 million, including approximately $130 million for SANAD newbuilds in Saudi Arabia
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
- Adjusted free cash flow consumption of approximately $40 million, including free cash consumption at SANAD of approximately $65 million
Mr. Petrello concluded, "Our performance through the first half of the year has exceeded our expectations. As we look forward, we anticipate second-half adjusted EBITDA to reach an annualized run-rate of $1 billion. Contracted rig additions across our drilling businesses provide strong visibility into that outlook. At the same time, prudent capital allocation should support free cash flow expansion and further strengthening of the balance sheet."
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With operations in approximately 20 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com.
Forward-looking Statements
The information included in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as disclosed by Nabors from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, Nabors' actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Nabors does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Disclaimer
This press release presents certain "non-GAAP" financial measures. The components of these non-GAAP measures are computed by using amounts that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Adjusted operating income (loss) represents income (loss) before income taxes, interest expense, investment income (loss), gain on bargain purchase, and other, net. Adjusted EBITDA is computed similarly, but also excludes depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted gross margin represents adjusted operating income (loss) plus general and administrative costs, research and engineering costs and depreciation and amortization. In addition, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. Net debt is calculated as total debt minus the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.
Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets, and before cash paid for acquisition-related costs. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the Company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the Company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the Company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flow from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.
Each of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and therefore should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), net debt, and adjusted free cash flow, because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability, performance and liquidity. Securities analysts and investors also use these measures as some of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. Reconciliations of consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) to income (loss) before income taxes, net debt to total debt, and adjusted free cash flow to net cash provided by operations, which are their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables at the end of this press release. We do not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of our outlook for Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Gross Margin or Adjusted Free Cash Flow, as the amount and significance of items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be estimated at this time without unreasonable efforts. These special items could be meaningful.
Investor Contacts: William C. Conroy, CFA, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +1 281-775-2423 or via email [email protected] , or Kara Peak, Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +1 281-775-4954 or via email [email protected] . To request investor materials, contact Nabors' corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda at +441-292-1510 or via email [email protected]
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2026
2025
2026
2026
2025
Revenues and other income:
Operating revenues
$ 814,795
$ 832,788
$ 783,548
$ 1,598,343
$ 1,568,974
Investment income (loss)
2,131
6,129
2,887
5,018
12,725
Total revenues and other income
816,926
838,917
786,435
1,603,361
1,581,699
Costs and other deductions:
Direct costs
507,551
488,881
493,469
1,001,020
936,181
General and administrative expenses
71,375
82,726
71,760
143,135
151,232
Research and engineering
14,209
12,722
13,506
27,715
26,757
Depreciation and amortization
160,549
175,061
156,186
316,735
329,699
Interest expense
42,678
56,081
43,761
86,439
110,407
Gain on bargain purchase
-
(3,500)
-
-
(116,499)
Other, net
5,682
6,074
(13,393)
(7,711)
50,864
Total costs and other deductions
802,044
818,045
765,289
1,567,333
1,488,641
Income (loss) before income taxes
14,882
20,872
21,146
36,028
93,058
Income tax expense (benefit)
16,405
23,077
16,884
33,289
38,084
Net income (loss)
(1,523)
(2,205)
4,262
2,739
54,974
Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(20,807)
(28,705)
(19,428)
(40,235)
(52,896)
Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors
$ (22,330)
$ (30,910)
$ (15,166)
$ (37,496)
$ 2,078
Earnings (losses) per share:
Basic
$ (2.04)
$ (2.71)
$ (1.54)
$ (3.58)
$ (1.01)
Diluted
$ (2.04)
$ (2.71)
$ (1.54)
$ (3.58)
$ (1.01)
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
14,273
14,083
14,213
14,243
12,271
Diluted
14,273
14,083
14,213
14,243
12,271
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 221,660
$ 248,459
$ 204,813
$ 426,473
$ 454,804
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 61,111
$ 73,398
$ 48,627
$ 109,738
$ 125,105
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2026
2026
2025
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and short-term investments
$ 509,833
$ 500,853
$ 940,738
Accounts receivable, net
443,417
417,717
391,705
Other current assets
243,929
234,031
219,130
Total current assets
1,197,179
1,152,601
1,551,573
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,908,061
2,914,886
2,920,019
Other long-term assets
314,705
318,149
318,065
Total assets
$ 4,419,945
$ 4,385,636
$ 4,789,657
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current debt
$ -
$ -
$ 377,492
Trade accounts payable
365,472
322,837
300,467
Other current liabilities
268,167
262,378
315,042
Total current liabilities
633,639
585,215
993,001
Long-term debt
2,120,276
2,118,729
2,117,187
Other long-term liabilities
224,152
240,163
241,826
Total liabilities
2,978,067
2,944,107
3,352,014
Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary
495,886
489,129
482,446
Equity:
Shareholders' equity
544,128
568,942
590,727
Noncontrolling interest
401,864
383,458
364,470
Total equity
945,992
952,400
955,197
Total liabilities and equity
$ 4,419,945
$ 4,385,636
$ 4,789,657
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT REPORTING
(Unaudited)
The following tables set forth certain information with respect to our reportable segments and rig activity:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(In thousands, except rig activity)
2026
2025
2026
2026
2025
Operating revenues:
U.S. Drilling
$ 252,459
$ 255,438
$ 241,144
$ 493,603
$ 486,184
International Drilling
432,497
384,970
419,496
851,993
766,688
Drilling Solutions
110,640
170,283
106,222
216,862
263,462
Rig Technologies (1)
37,485
36,527
27,222
64,707
80,692
Other reconciling items (2)
(18,286)
(14,430)
(10,536)
(28,822)
(28,052)
Total operating revenues
$ 814,795
$ 832,788
$ 783,548
$ 1,598,343
$ 1,568,974
Adjusted EBITDA: (3)
U.S. Drilling
$ 94,081
$ 101,821
$ 88,065
$ 182,146
$ 194,532
International Drilling
130,533
117,658
121,281
251,814
233,144
Drilling Solutions
40,013
76,501
38,662
78,675
117,354
Rig Technologies (1)
3,180
5,174
505
3,685
10,737
Other reconciling items (4)
(46,147)
(52,695)
(43,700)
(89,847)
(100,963)
Total adjusted EBITDA
$ 221,660
$ 248,459
$ 204,813
$ 426,473
$ 454,804
Adjusted operating income (loss): (5)
U.S. Drilling
$ 30,961
$ 39,788
$ 24,624
$ 55,585
$ 71,387
International Drilling
45,860
36,051
40,757
86,617
69,009
Drilling Solutions
32,125
50,365
31,872
63,997
83,278
Rig Technologies (1)
1,497
1,721
(1,888)
(391)
6,056
Other reconciling items (4)
(49,332)
(54,527)
(46,738)
(96,070)
(104,625)
Total adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 61,111
$ 73,398
$ 48,627
$ 109,738
$ 125,105
Rig activity:
Average Rigs Working: (7)
Lower 48
67.8
62.4
65.3
66.5
61.5
Other US
10.0
10.0
10.0
10.0
8.8
U.S. Drilling
77.8
72.4
75.3
76.5
70.3
International Drilling
93.4
85.9
92.6
93.0
85.4
Total average rigs working
171.2
158.3
167.9
169.5
155.7
Daily Rig Revenue: (6),(8)
Lower 48
$ 33,555
$ 33,466
$ 32,653
$ 33,115
$ 33,995
Other US
50,073
71,814
54,646
52,346
67,306
U.S. Drilling (10)
35,680
38,761
35,573
35,627
38,180
International Drilling
50,860
49,263
50,351
50,608
49,575
Daily Adjusted Gross Margin: (6),(9)
Lower 48
$ 13,784
$ 13,902
$ 13,177
$ 13,488
$ 14,085
Other US
17,318
32,073
19,559
18,432
31,340
U.S. Drilling (10)
14,238
16,411
14,024
14,134
16,253
International Drilling
17,534
17,534
16,880
17,211
17,478
(1)
Includes our oilfield equipment manufacturing activities.
(2)
Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions related to our Rig Technologies operating segment.
(3)
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on bargain purchase, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".
(4)
Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions and unallocated corporate expenses.
(5)
Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on bargain purchase and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".
(6)
Rig revenue days represents the number of days the Company's rigs are contracted and performing under a contract during the period. These would typically include days in which operating, standby and move revenue is earned.
(7)
Average rigs working represents a measure of the average number of rigs operating during a given period. For example, one rig operating 45 days during a quarter represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the quarter. On an annual period, one rig operating 182.5 days represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the year. Average rigs working can also be calculated as rig revenue days during the period divided by the number of calendar days in the period.
(8)
Daily rig revenue represents operating revenue, divided by the total number of revenue days during the quarter.
(9)
Daily adjusted gross margin represents operating revenue less direct costs, divided by the total number of rig revenue days during the quarter.
(10)
The U.S. Drilling segment includes the Lower 48, Alaska, and Gulf of Mexico operating areas.
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Earnings per Share
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2026
2025
2026
2026
2025
BASIC EPS:
Net income (loss) (numerator):
Income (loss), net of tax
$
(1,523)
$
(2,205)
$
4,262
$
2,739
$
54,974
Less: net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling
(20,807)
(28,705)
(19,428)
(40,235)
(52,896)
Less: accrued distribution on redeemable
(6,757)
(7,264)
(6,683)
(13,440)
(14,448)
Numerator for basic earnings per share:
Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - basic
$
(29,087)
$
(38,174)
$
(21,849)
$
(50,936)
$
(12,370)
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding -
14,273
14,083
14,213
14,243
12,271
Earnings (losses) per share:
Total Basic
$
(2.04)
$
(2.71)
$
(1.54)
$
(3.58)
$
(1.01)
DILUTED EPS:
Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - diluted
$
(29,087)
$
(38,174)
$
(21,849)
$
(50,936)
$
(12,370)
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding -
14,273
14,083
14,213
14,243
12,271
Earnings (losses) per share:
Total Diluted
$
(2.04)
$
(2.71)
$
(1.54)
$
(3.58)
$
(1.01)
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
U.S.
International
Drilling
Rig
Other
Total
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 30,961
$ 45,860
$ 32,125
$ 1,497
$ (49,332)
$ 61,111
Depreciation and amortization
63,120
84,673
7,888
1,683
3,185
160,549
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 94,081
$ 130,533
$ 40,013
$ 3,180
$ (46,147)
$ 221,660
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
U.S.
International
Drilling
Rig
Other
Total
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 39,788
$ 36,051
$ 50,365
$ 1,721
$ (54,527)
$ 73,398
Depreciation and amortization
62,033
81,607
26,136
3,453
1,832
175,061
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 101,821
$ 117,658
$ 76,501
$ 5,174
$ (52,695)
$ 248,459
Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
U.S.
International
Drilling
Rig
Other
Total
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 24,624
$ 40,757
$ 31,872
$ (1,888)
$ (46,738)
$ 48,627
Depreciation and amortization
63,441
80,524
6,790
2,393
3,038
156,186
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 88,065
$ 121,281
$ 38,662
$ 505
$ (43,700)
$ 204,813
Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
U.S.
International
Drilling
Rig
Other
Total
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 55,585
$ 86,617
$ 63,997
$ (391)
$ (96,070)
$ 109,738
Depreciation and amortization
126,561
165,197
14,678
4,076
6,223
316,735
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 182,146
$ 251,814
$ 78,675
$ 3,685
$ (89,847)
$ 426,473
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
U.S.
International
Drilling
Rig
Other
Total
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 71,387
$ 69,009
$ 83,278
$ 6,056
$ (104,625)
$ 125,105
Depreciation and amortization
123,145
164,135
34,076
4,681
3,662
329,699
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 194,532
$ 233,144
$ 117,354
$ 10,737
$ (100,963)
$ 454,804
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2026
2025
2026
2026
2025
Lower 48 - U.S. Drilling
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 24,722
$ 21,515
$ 17,405
$ 42,127
$ 40,510
Plus: General and administrative costs
4,974
4,481
5,324
10,298
9,298
Plus: Research and engineering
1,198
888
1,143
2,341
1,711
GAAP Gross Margin
30,894
26,884
23,872
54,766
51,519
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
54,093
52,080
53,595
107,688
105,305
Adjusted gross margin
$ 84,987
$ 78,964
$ 77,467
$ 162,454
$ 156,824
Other - U.S. Drilling
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 6,239
$ 18,273
$ 7,219
$ 13,458
$ 30,877
Plus: General and administrative costs
407
896
458
865
1,301
Plus: Research and engineering
86
64
80
166
126
GAAP Gross Margin
6,732
19,233
7,757
14,489
32,304
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
9,027
9,953
9,846
18,873
17,840
Adjusted gross margin
$ 15,759
$ 29,186
$ 17,603
$ 33,362
$ 50,144
U.S. Drilling
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 30,961
$ 39,788
$ 24,624
$ 55,585
$ 71,387
Plus: General and administrative costs
5,381
5,377
5,782
11,163
10,599
Plus: Research and engineering
1,284
952
1,223
2,507
1,837
GAAP Gross Margin
37,626
46,117
31,629
69,255
83,823
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
63,120
62,033
63,441
126,561
123,145
Adjusted gross margin
$ 100,746
$ 108,150
$ 95,070
$ 195,816
$ 206,968
International Drilling
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 45,860
$ 36,051
$ 40,757
$ 86,617
$ 69,009
Plus: General and administrative costs
16,748
17,867
17,609
34,357
34,245
Plus: Research and engineering
1,826
1,499
1,749
3,575
2,913
GAAP Gross Margin
64,434
55,417
60,115
124,549
106,167
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
84,673
81,607
80,524
165,197
164,135
Adjusted gross margin
$ 149,107
$ 137,024
$ 140,639
$ 289,746
$ 270,302
Adjusted gross margin by segment represents adjusted operating income (loss) plus general and administrative costs, research and engineering costs and depreciation and amortization.
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NET INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2026
2025
2026
2026
2025
Net income (loss)
$ (1,523)
$ (2,205)
$ 4,262
$ 2,739
$ 54,974
Income tax expense (benefit)
16,405
23,077
16,884
33,289
38,084
Income (loss) before income taxes
14,882
20,872
21,146
36,028
93,058
Investment (income) loss
(2,131)
(6,129)
(2,887)
(5,018)
(12,725)
Interest expense
42,678
56,081
43,761
86,439
110,407
Gain on bargain purchase
-
(3,500)
-
-
(116,499)
Other, net
5,682
6,074
(13,393)
(7,711)
50,864
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
61,111
73,398
48,627
109,738
125,105
Depreciation and amortization
160,549
175,061
156,186
316,735
329,699
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$ 221,660
$ 248,459
$ 204,813
$ 426,473
$ 454,804
(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on bargain purchase and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on bargain purchase, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO TOTAL DEBT
(Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2026
2026
2025
Current debt
$ -
$ -
$ 377,492
Long-term debt
2,120,276
2,118,729
2,117,187
Total Debt
2,120,276
2,118,729
2,494,679
Less: Cash and short-term investments
509,833
500,853
940,738
Net Debt
$ 1,610,443
$ 1,617,876
$ 1,553,941
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2026
2025
2026
2026
2025
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 135,242
$ 151,810
$ 113,339
$ 248,581
$ 239,545
Add: Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales
(122,900)
(141,849)
(161,558)
(284,458)
(301,010)
Free cash flow
$ 12,342
$ 9,961
$ (48,219)
$ (35,877)
$ (61,465)
Cash paid for acquisition related costs (1)
-
30,635
-
-
40,816
Adjusted free cash flow
$ 12,342
$ 40,596
$ (48,219)
$ (35,877)
$ (20,649)
(1) Cash paid related to the Parker Drilling acquisition
Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets, and before cash paid for acquisition related costs. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flow from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
RECONCILIATION OF QUAIL TOOLS FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
Three months
June 30,
(In thousands)
2025
Drilling Solutions operating revenues
$ 170,283
Less: remaining Drilling Solutions business
(107,701)
Quail Tools operating revenues
$ 62,582
Drilling Solutions adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 50,365
Less: remaining Drilling Solutions business
(24,075)
Quail Tools adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 26,290
Quail Tools depreciation and amortization
10,722
Quail Tools adjusted EBITDA
$ 37,012
SOURCE Nabors Industries Ltd.