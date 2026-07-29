Montage Gold Corp: Montage Gold confirms the prospectivity of its Wendé advanced greenfield exploration property in Côte d'Ivoire

HIGHLIGHTS:

Wendé advanced greenfield exploration property, in Côte d'Ivoire, was awarded to Montage in December 2025

Over 60,000 meters of drilling was conducted on the property by previous owners, mainly on the Bobosso target which hosts a gold-in-soil anomaly covering an area of approximately 7km 2

Over 6,500 meters drilled so far this year out of the 9,000-meter programme underway which confirmed the continuity of mineralization at the Bobosso target and extended its known mineralization

Best selected intercepts from the ongoing drill programme at the Bobosso target include: BMRC0030: 6.0 meters at 3.86 g/t Au from 98 meters and 8.0 meters at 8.06 g/t Au from 134 meters and 14.0 meters at 2.92 g/t Au from 146 meters BMRC0029B: 13.0 meters at 4.36 g/t Au from 32 meters BMRC0021: 24.0 meters at 0.96 g/t Au from 4 meters BMRC0014: 17.0 meters at 1.35 g/t Au from 95 meters BMRC0026: 8.0 meters at 2.68 g/t Au from 20 meters BMRC0008: 8.0 meters at 1.98 g/t Au from 47 meters

In addition to the Bobosso target, 8 other exploration targets have been identified across the property

Montage aims to rapidly advance the Wendé property towards a maiden resource through its upcoming drill programmes

Montage has consolidated further exploration grounds in proximity to Wendé as it has recently been granted a prospective 349km2 permit

ABIDJAN, Côte d'Ivoire, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montage Gold Corp. ("Montage" or the "Company") (TSX: MAU, OTCQX: MAUTF) is pleased to provide an exploration update for its Wendé advanced greenfield exploration property, in Côte d'Ivoire, where drill results have confirmed the prospectivity of the property.

A total of 6,539 meters have been completed out of the ongoing 9,000-meter drill programme launched earlier this year, with results confirming the prospectivity of the Bobosso target, which hosts a gold-in-soil anomaly covering an area of approximately 7km2. Approximately 60,000 meters of drilling has been conducted on the property by previous owners, with current in-fill drill results confirming the continuity of mineralization at the Bobosso target whilst step-out drilling has also succeeded in extending mineralization along the current strike, as well as down dip of historical drill holes. As a result, the Company is confident that upcoming drill programmes may result in the delineation of a maiden mineral resource.

Furthermore, the Company is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Mines, Petroleum and Energy, in conjunction with the Ministry of Finance and Budget and the Ministry of the Environment, Sustainable Development and Ecological Transition, of Côte d'Ivoire, has approved the grant of the Dabakala permit (PR1081), thereby consolidating further prospective exploration grounds in proximity to Wendé.

Martino De Ciccio, CEO of Montage commented: "With our Koné project rapidly advancing on-budget and ahead of schedule, and our Didievi project poised to be our next development asset, both in Côte d'Ivoire, we are in parallel focused on enhancing our growth pipeline with the goal of sourcing our next project organically through our ability to stake and explore grounds.

Today's drill results at the Wendé advanced greenfield exploration property in Côte d'Ivoire demonstrate the prospectivity of the property and increase our confidence in our ability to rapidly delineate a maiden resource through upcoming drill programmes. Moreover, our rapid success in unlocking exploration value for all stakeholders, coupled with our win-win approach, continues to reinforce Montage as the partner of choice for local partners and host governments, as we continue to execute on our goal of becoming a premier African gold producer."

Silvia Bottero, EVP Exploration of Montage commented: "In order to continue to position ourselves as the partner of choice, we are delivering on our commitment to rapidly explore recently awarded tenements. It is pleasing to immediately confirm the prospectivity of the Wendé property, which was awarded to Montage in late 2025, with already line of sight on resource delineation potential given the attractive drill results.

The ongoing exploration programme at Wendé has extended the mineralization at the Bobosso target and confirmed the continuity between previously drilled holes and downdip. Moreover, given that Wendé is located on a major gold mineralised and structurally important trend, we have already identified a number of other targets on the property which we intend to drill test in upcoming campaigns."

WENDÉ ADVANCED GREENFIELD EXPLORATION PROPERTY OVERVIEW

The Wendé advanced greenfield exploration property, covering an area of approximately 107km2, was granted in December 2025 and is located in the central-northeast region of Côte d'Ivoire, approximately 360km northeast of Abidjan. The property is accessible from Abidjan via a paved national highway to within 40km from of the property. The Dabakala greenfield exploration property, covering an area of approximately 349km2, was granted in July 2026 and is located immediately north of the Wendé permit.

Figure 1: Location of the Wendé and Dabakala properties and geological context





The properties are situated along a prolific and major litho-structural structure known as the Ouango-Fitini Shear Zone ("OFSZ"), extending as far north as Endeavour Mining's Houndé and Mana mines in Burkina Faso, transgressing into Côte d'Ivoire. To the east of the OFSZ, the structure is bounded mainly by Birimian detrital sediments, whilst to the west predominantly Birimian intrusive and basement rocks can be found. A series of greenstone belts, late Birimian felsic intrusions and Tarkwaian sediments are intercalated along the OFSZ. Secondary order structures frequently splay from the main OFSZ, and together with the contrasting lithologies and late intrusions, provide the potential for gold mineralization.

The Wendé property has been intermittently explored by previous owners providing a series of geological data and targets that form the basis for targeted exploration. In total, over 60,000 meters has drilled by previous owners across the property. Previous drilling had identified an oval-shaped, overall north-northeast striking target, initially based on gold-in-soil anomalies, covering an area of approximately 7km2, named Bobosso. The Bobosso target, shown in Figure 2, straddles a greenstone belt composed of volcanic, volcaniclastic and mafic intrusive rocks in contact with felsic intrusive rocks. Based on airborne and ground geophysical interpretations, the prospect is associated with secondary structures and splays from the OFSZ.

Figure 2: Wendé exploration targets and lithological units (left) against aeromagnetic maps (right)





WENDÉ EXPLORATION PROGRAMME

Following receipt of the Wendé permit in December 2025, Montage commenced a target definition exercise utilising its well-established exploration methodology to develop a pipeline of exploration targets. An initial review of all exploration data has culminated in the identification of an initial 9 exploration targets, as detailed below and categorised in Figure 3:

Bobosso targets (5) , dividing the initial soil geochemical anomaly into discrete targets for effective drilling testing;

, dividing the initial soil geochemical anomaly into discrete targets for effective drilling testing; Wabonon South (1) , a target to the north of the tenement, at the southern edge of the basin, interpreted to be of Tarkwaian age;

, a target to the north of the tenement, at the southern edge of the basin, interpreted to be of Tarkwaian age; Wendé / Wendé East (2) , at the junction between the OFSZ and secondary order structural splays; and

, at the junction between the OFSZ and secondary order structural splays; and Bogoba (1), at the contact between mafic intrusions and granodioritic rocks, approximately 2.5km south of Bobosso.

Figure 3: Exploration target triangle for the Wendé property (July 2026)





Following the target definition exercise, the Company launched a 9,000-meter drilling programme in Q2-2026 amounting to US$2.0 million, focussed on the more advanced Bobosso targets (Bobosso, Bobosso S and Bobosso W) and across three parallel tracks, which include:

Validating previous exploration and drilling intercepts in the vicinity of Bobosso through previous drill-hole twinning and in-fill drilling, thereby building a more robust and reliable geological model;

in the vicinity of Bobosso through previous drill-hole twinning and in-fill drilling, thereby building a more robust and reliable geological model; Extending mineralization along strike and down-dip at the Bobosso target through step-out deeper drilling; and

at the Bobosso target through step-out deeper drilling; and Progressing drilling data towards the preparation of a maiden resource through effective drill pattern design, in-fill and twin drilling of previous holes, while improving of geological interpretation and modelling.



At the end of June 2026, a total 6,539 meters of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling had been completed, with the remaining programme expected to be completed in Q3-2026.

WENDÉ EXPLORATION PROGRAMME DRILLING RESULTS

The initial results from drilling completed by Montage to the end of June 2026 have confirmed the mineralisation intercepted in the historical drill holes, providing a better understanding of the deposits structural controls and geological continuity.

Best selected intercepts, drilled by Montage, include:

BMRC0030: 6.0 meters at 3.86 g/t Au from 98 meters and 8.0 meters at 8.06 g/t Au from 134 meters and 14.0 meters at 2.92 g/t Au from 146 meters

from 98 meters and from 134 meters and from 146 meters BMRC0029B: 13.0 meters at 4.36 g/t Au from 32 meters

from 32 meters BMRC0021: 24.0 meters at 0.96 g/t Au from 4 meters

from 4 meters BMRC0014: 17.0 meters at 1.35 g/t Au from 95 meters

from 95 meters BMRC0026: 8.0 meters at 2.68 g/t Au from 20 meters

from 20 meters BMRC0008: 8.0 meters at 1.98 g/t Au from 47 meters

Gold mineralization at the Bobosso target has been recognized as a cluster of parallel continuous trends, striking north-northeast to northeast, dipping 60-70° toward north-northwest to northwest, consistently to the strike of the structures splaying from the OFSZ as interpreted from geophysics and structural measurements on core. Individual mineralized trends extend between 1.0 to 2.0 km as supported by drilling. Drilling assays show wide intercepts, often up to 50.0 meters in apparent thickness, with grades generally ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 g/t Au. Gold mineralisation occurs throughout volcaniclastic sequence, showing evidence of deformation and hydrothermal alteration. The mineralised trends remain open both downdip and along strike.

Selected intercepted from holes drilled by both Montage and previous owners are presented in Figure 4 below. The continuity of mineralization and stacking of multiple veins can be visualised in the sections presented in Figures 5 and 6.

Figure 4: Bobosso target plan view and best intercepts





Figure 5: Bobosso target cross section through A-A'







Figure 6: Bobosso target cross section through B-B'





NEXT STEPS

Key upcoming catalysts by asset across the Company include:

Table 1: Key upcoming catalysts by asset

PROPERTY CATALYST Koné project Further exploration results from the ongoing 90,000-meter drilling programme throughout the year

Updated mineral resources for select deposits throughout the year

Updated life of mine plan along with 2026 year-end reserves and resources

First gold pour through the oxide circuit in late Q4-2026

Completion of the hard-rock comminution circuit in Q2-2027 Didievi project Exploration results from the ongoing drilling programme, which is expected to yield an updated resource estimate Wendé property Further exploration results from the 9,000-meter drill programme Mauritania greenfield properties Early-stage exploration activities ongoing with scout drilling to commence in Q4-2026



ABOUT MONTAGE GOLD

Montage Gold Corp. (TSX: MAU) is a Canadian-listed company focused on becoming a premier multi-asset African gold producer, with its flagship Koné project, located in Côte d'Ivoire, at the forefront. Based on the Updated Feasibility Study published in 2024 (the "UFS"), the Koné project has an estimated 16-year mine life and sizeable annual production of +300koz of gold over the first 8 years and is expected to enter production in late Q4-2026. The Company has also built a high-quality, multi-asset growth pipeline including the Didievi and Wendé properties in Côte d'Ivoire, and a portfolio of prospective exploration tenements in Mauritania.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Jake Cain

Strategy & Investor Relations Manager

jcain@montagegold.com

+44-7788-687-567 For Media Inquiries:

John Vincic

Oakstrom Advisors

john@oakstrom.com

+1-647-402-6375 For Regulatory Inquiries:

Kathy Love

Corporate Secretary

klove@montagegold.com

+1-604-512-2959



QUALIFIED PERSONS STATEMENT

The scientific and technical contents of this press release have been verified and approved by Silvia Bottero, BSc, MSc, a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101. Mrs. Bottero, EVP Exploration of Montage, is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP), a member of the Geological Society of South Africa and a Member of AusIMM.

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

Sampling & Assaying - QA/QC and Data Verification - New drilling results

All exploration activities on the Wendé property relating to the new drilling results referred to in this release are designed and carried out under the supervision of Silvia Bottero, Executive Vice President, Exploration who conducted multiple site visits throughout 2025 and 2026. Ms. Bottero is a Professional Natural Scientist (SACNASP) and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

All samples comprising reverse circulation (RC) drilling were collected, handled and prepared in accordance with industry-standard protocols, ensuring that assay results are representative, reliable and suitable for mineral resource estimation.

RC samples were collected at nominal 1-meter downhole intervals from the cyclone and discharged into sample bags. The bulk sample was passed through a riffle splitter and/or a three-tier riffle splitter (1/3 splitter) to obtain a representative analytical sub-sample, while the remaining material was retained as a coarse reject. Sample weights were monitored to ensure consistency and representativity, with typical analytical sample masses in the order of 2-3 kg, depending on drilling conditions and sample characteristics. Strict sampling protocols were applied, including routine cleaning of the cyclone and splitter, to minimise contamination and ensure sample integrity. All samples were securely transported under chain-of-custody procedures to the Bureau Veritas (BV) laboratory in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire for preparation and analysis. All samples underwent the following preparation and analytical procedures:

› Crushing to 2.0mm (= 85% passing)

› Splitting to obtain a 1 kg representative sub-sample

› Analysis by 50g fire assay

The analytical method has a lower detection limit of 0.01 ppm Au, which is appropriate for the grade range encountered at the Wendé property.

A robust and systematic in-house QA/QC programme was implemented and actively managed by Montage to ensure continuous monitoring of analytical accuracy, precision, and potential contamination throughout the entire sampling, preparation, and analytical workflow. Batch-level QA/QC performance is reviewed systematically, allowing rapid identification and resolution of any analytical issues. To further validate analytical accuracy and laboratory performance, an independent umpire laboratory programme is implemented. The submitted samples include a mix of routine samples, blanks, duplicates and CRMs to ensure comprehensive verification of results. QA/QC has been designed to be in line with industry best standards and the results reviewed by the Qualified Person. Individual batches are monitored for standard, duplicate and blank failure during import to the database, whilst longer term QA/QC trends are monitored on a periodic basis.

Data verification for the new drilling results referred to in this release were carried out by Gahi Coulibaly, a full-time employee as Greenfield Exploration Manager of Montage Gold, and overseen and approved by Silvia Bottero, Executive Vice President, Exploration at Montage Gold and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. Ms. Bottero considers that the data verification undertaken, including sample preparation, security, and analytical procedures adopted for drilling informing this release are an adequate basis for the statistical analysis. Procedures implemented to monitor the representativity of field sampling, as well as the reproducibility and accuracy of sample preparation and analytical results for the Wendé property (RC drilling), are consistent with industry best practices and the experience of Ms. Bottero. Data supporting sample representativity include sample condition logs for RC and diamond drilling, recovered sample weights, core recovery measurements. These controls confirm that sampling is conducted in a manner that is representative of the mineralized material. The reliability of sample preparation and analytical results is supported through the routine insertion and monitoring of quality control samples, including coarse blanks, certified reference materials (standards) demonstrating acceptable levels of accuracy and precision.

These independent assessments are complemented by ongoing internal verification by Ms. Bottero, including database validation, QA/QC monitoring, and periodic site reviews. Data verification checks undertaken by Ms. Bottero, included checking for internal consistency between and within database tables and comparisons between database entries and selected laboratory reports and selected original field records.

The drill intercepts for holes completed by previous owners are reproduced from information collected by the previous owners. While the Company has not independently re-assayed the historical samples, it has reviewed the available drill databases and records and considers the reported results to be reliable for the purposes of this disclosure.

Montage does not currently consider the Wendé property material to the Company.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute Forward-looking Statements. Words such as "will", "intends", "proposed" and "expects" or similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Forward-looking Statements in this press release include statements related to the Company's objectives of achieving first gold pour in late Q4-2026 through an oxide circuit startup, and remaining on-schedule for completion of the hard-rock comminution circuit in the second quarter of 2027; the items listed under the heading in Table 1 "Key Upcoming Catalysts" and similar statements elsewhere in this press release; the Company's mineral reserve and resource estimates; results of ongoing and planned exploration and drill programmes; timing in respect of the commencement and completion of construction of various components of the Koné project, the length of construction and of the mining operations at the Koné project; the timing and amount of future production from the Koné project; the publication of maiden or new resource estimates for the Company's properties and an updated LOM plan in 2026; the award of new permits; and further information related to exploration programmes, exploration results and timing thereof at the Didievi project, the Wendé property and the Company's exploration properties in Mauritania.

Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that any Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including that the returns from the Koné project will be lower than estimated, that additions to the mineral resources will not be achieved or that the remaining cost of construction of the Koné project will be higher than estimated, that the updated LOM plan will indicate lower financial returns or production. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from include uncertainties inherent in the preparation of mineral reserve and resource estimates and definitive feasibility studies, and in delineating new mineral reserve and resource estimates, including but not limited to, assumptions underlying the production estimates not being realized, incorrect cost assumptions, decreases in the price of gold, unexpected variations in quantity of mineralized material, grade or recovery rates being lower than expected, unexpected adverse changes to geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations, or expectations in that regard not being met, unexpected failures of plant, equipment or processes (including construction equipment), delays in or increased costs for the delivery of construction equipment and services, unexpected changes to availability of power or the power rates, failure to maintain permits and licenses, higher than expected interest or tax rates, adverse changes in project parameters, unanticipated delays and costs of consulting and accommodating rights of local communities, environmental risks inherent in the Côte d'Ivoire, title risks, including failure to renew concessions, unanticipated commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, delays in or failure to receive access agreements or amended permits, and other risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Information Form available at www.sedarplus.ca, under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Montage to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Statement. Any Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

APPENDIX A: WENDÉ BEST SELECTED RESULTS DRILLED BY MONTAGE1

Target

Hole ID

Drill Type

Collar Location Orientation

Length (m)

From (m)

To

(m)

Apparent Width1 Grade

Uncut Comments (UTM Zone 29N) m E m N mRL Dip Azim Bobosso

BMRC0002 RC 378,194 943,379 254 -60 160 160.0 1.0 5.0 4.0 1.07 BMRC0002 RC 378,194 943,379 254 -60 160 160.0 94.0 98.0 4.0 0.42 BMRC0002 RC 378,194 943,379 254 -60 160 160.0 128.0 130.0 2.0 0.80 BMRC0006 RC 378294 943396 254 -60 160 167 61.0 66.0 5.0 0.53 BMRC0006 RC 378294 943396 254 -60 160 167 125.0 132.0 7.0 0.93 BMRC0006 RC 378294 943396 254 -60 160 167 135.0 146.0 11.0 0.56 BMRC0008 RC 379,020 943,370 265 -60 160 150.0 30.0 34.0 4.0 0.55 BMRC0008 RC 379,020 943,370 265 -60 160 150.0 39.0 41.0 2.0 0.55 BMRC0008 RC 379,020 943,370 265 -60 160 150.0 47.0 55.0 8.0 1.98 BMRC0008 RC 379,020 943,370 265 -60 160 150.0 92.0 96.0 4.0 0.74 BMRC0009 RC 379,000 943,427 265 -60 160 196.0 76.0 85.0 9.0 1.24 BMRC0009 RC 379,000 943,427 265 -60 160 196.0 121.0 128.0 7.0 1.24 BMRC0009 RC 379,000 943,427 265 -60 160 196.0 134.0 144.0 10.0 1.04 BMRC0009 RC 379,000 943,427 265 -60 160 196.0 154.0 156.0 2.0 0.56 BMRC0009 RC 379,000 943,427 265 -60 160 196.0 159.0 162.0 3.0 0.41 BMRC0009 RC 379,000 943,427 265 -60 160 196.0 169.0 172.0 3.0 1.13 BMRC0014 RC 378,674 943,141 259 -60 160 135.0 0.0 2.0 2.0 0.74 BMRC0014 RC 378,674 943,141 259 -60 160 135.0 24.0 26.0 2.0 0.50 BMRC0014 RC 378,674 943,141 259 -60 160 135.0 34.0 38.0 4.0 0.38 BMRC0014 RC 378,674 943,141 259 -60 160 135.0 95.0 112.0 17.0 1.35 BMRC0017 RC 378,347 943,015 255 -60 160 134.0 29.0 31.0 2.0 1.47 BMRC0017 RC 378,347 943,015 255 -60 160 134.0 31.0 34.0 3.0 0.87 BMRC0017 RC 378,347 943,015 255 -60 160 134.0 55.0 57.0 2.0 0.48 BMRC0017 RC 378,347 943,015 255 -60 160 134.0 74.0 83.0 9.0 0.71 BMRC0017 RC 378,347 943,015 255 -60 160 134.0 91.0 98.0 7.0 0.53 BMRC0017 RC 378,347 943,015 255 -60 160 134.0 128.0 132.0 4.0 0.53 BMRC0021 RC 378245 943239 256 -60 160 100 4.0 28.0 24.0 0.96 BMRC0024 RC 378,865 943,203 259 -60 160 162.0 21.0 26.0 5.0 0.46 BMRC0024 RC 378,865 943,203 259 -60 160 162.0 44.0 50.0 6.0 1.63 BMRC0025 RC 378,881 943,157 259 -60 160 80.0 9.0 11.0 2.0 0.33 BMRC0025 RC 378,881 943,157 259 -60 160 80.0 32.0 38.0 6.0 1.44 BMRC0025 RC 378,881 943,157 259 -60 160 80.0 41.0 47.0 6.0 0.72 BMRC0026 RC 379,089 943,164 267 -60 160 85.0 20.0 28.0 8.0 2.68 Incl. 1.0m @ 10.11 g/t Au BMRC0026 RC 379,089 943,164 267 -60 160 85.0 44.0 47.0 3.0 1.49 BMRC0027 RC 379,780 943,362 296 -60 160 108.0 60.0 70.0 10.0 0.90 BMRC0027 RC 379,780 943,362 296 -60 160 108.0 74.0 80.0 6.0 0.33 BMRC0027 RC 379,780 943,362 296 -60 160 108.0 84.0 90.0 6.0 0.49 BMRC0027 RC 379,780 943,362 296 -60 160 108.0 99.0 102.0 3.0 1.12 BMRC0028 RC 379,804 943,304 307 -60 160 78.0 19.0 31.0 12.0 0.75 BMRC0028 RC 379,804 943,304 307 -60 160 78.0 40.0 42.0 2.0 1.47 BMRC0029B RC 379,887 943,369 295 -60 160 108.0 32.0 45.0 13.0 4.36 Incl. 1.0m @ 11.71 g/t Au and Incl. 1.0m @ 33.34 g/t Au BMRC0029B RC 379,887 943,369 295 -60 160 108.0 53.0 55.0 2.0 0.80 BMRC0029B RC 379,887 943,369 295 -60 160 108.0 60.0 66.0 6.0 0.72 BMRC0029B RC 379,887 943,369 295 -60 160 108.0 83.0 87.0 4.0 0.59 BMRC0029B RC 379,887 943,369 295 -60 160 108.0 99.0 101.0 2.0 1.98 BMRC0030 RC 379,867 943,423 291 -60 160 224.0 48.0 51.0 3.0 0.51 BMRC0030 RC 379,867 943,423 291 -60 160 224.0 98.0 104.0 6.0 3.86 Incl. 1.0m @ 16.08 g/t Au BMRC0030 RC 379,867 943,423 291 -60 160 224.0 134.0 142.0 8.0 8.06 Incl. 1.0m @ 55.19 g/t Au BMRC0030 RC 379,867 943,423 291 -60 160 224.0 146.0 160.0 14.0 2.92 Incl. 1.0m @ 16.32 g/t Au and Incl. 1.0m @ 14.86 g/t Au BMRC0030 RC 379,867 943,423 291 -60 160 224.0 164.0 166.0 2.0 0.44 BMRC0030 RC 379,867 943,423 291 -60 160 224.0 169.0 172.0 3.0 1.45 BMRC0030 RC 379,867 943,423 291 -60 160 224.0 188.0 191.0 3.0 2.02 BMRC0030 RC 379,867 943,423 291 -60 160 224.0 208.0 222.0 14.0 0.66 BMRC0031 RC 379,834 943,521 287 -60 160 70.0 8.0 10.0 2.0 1.03 BMRC0031 RC 379,834 943,521 287 -60 160 70.0 38.0 42.0 4.0 0.86 BMRC0032 RC 379,819 943,568 287 -60 160 90.0 13.0 16.0 3.0 0.39 BMRC0032 RC 379,819 943,568 287 -60 160 90.0 65.0 68.0 3.0 0.89 BMRC0035 RC 379,507 943,497 280 -50 160 124.0 34.0 42.0 8.0 1.19 BMRC0035 RC 379,507 943,497 280 -50 160 124.0 82.0 88.0 6.0 2.35 BMRC0045 RC 380,000 943,033 310 -60 160 140.0 109.0 114.0 5.0 2.14

1All intercepts are apparent width. Based upon current interpretation it is estimated true thickness range between 70% and 90% of the drilled intersections.





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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