HONG KONG, July 29, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Mainland enterprises are increasingly expanding into ASEAN, as they pursue new growth opportunities overseas, with Malaysia emerging as one of the region's key destinations for business development and investment. Preliminary findings from a new Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) survey show that ASEAN has become a major focus of Mainland companies' internationalisation strategies, while demand for Hong Kong's professional services continue to grow.Results showed that 91% of surveyed Mainland enterprises plan to develop business in ASEAN, reflecting the region's growing importance, as companies seek new markets, diversify supply chains and capture opportunities in emerging industries.Commenting on the findings, Bruce Pang, Director of HKTDC Research, said: "ASEAN has become a priority destination for Mainland enterprises pursuing international growth. Companies are not only looking to expand their sales networks, but also establishing regional supply chains, investing in higher value-added activities and exploring opportunities in emerging sectors, such as AI, semiconductors and new energy.""At the same time, businesses recognise the growing complexities of operating across different markets. This explains the strong demand for Hong Kong's professional services, and reinforces our city's role as a superconnector and super value-adder facilitating opportunities for enterprises across ASEAN and beyond."Hong Kong remains preferred business services platformAs enterprises expand overseas, professional support has become increasingly important. The survey found that Mainland companies entering ASEAN markets require assistance in areas including legal and accounting compliance, marketing, e-commerce, supply chain management, financing and risk management. Among enterprises planning to expand into ASEAN, 83% of surveyed respondents indicated an interest in using Hong Kong's professional services to support their regional development.Malaysia gains prominence in ASEAN expansion plansAmong ASEAN markets, Malaysia is attracting significant interest from Mainland enterprises. The survey shows that the country ranks among the leading destinations for both manufacturing and services companies looking to establish or expand regional operations. Malaysia is particularly attractive for businesses involved in semiconductors, industrial materials, AI and other innovation-driven industries.Malaysia's appeal is underpinned by its mature industrial ecosystem, skilled workforce, competitive business environment and commitment to industrial upgrading. Initiatives, such as the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, the National Semiconductor Strategy and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, are helping to strengthen the country's position as an advanced manufacturing, technology and services hub in ASEAN.Economic ties between Hong Kong and Malaysia have also continued to deepen. In 2025, Malaysia was Hong Kong's 3rd largest trading partner among ASEAN member states.Regarding bilateral investment, at the end of 2025, Hong Kong was Malaysia's 2nd largest investor after Singapore, with a cumulative FDI of US$34.8 billion, while Hong Kong was Malaysia's 2nd largest source of FDI after Singapore in terms of net FDI flow.Think Business, Think Hong KongAmid Malaysia's growing strategic importance and increasing interest among businesses in the market, the HKTDC will bring its flagship overseas promotional event, Think Business, Think Hong Kong (TBTHK), to Kuala Lumpur on 11 August.The full-day symposium, set to take place at Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur, will bring together business leaders, investors, innovators, professional service providers and policymakers from Malaysia and Hong Kong to exchange insights, explore investment and business opportunities and forge new cross-border partnerships.With Malaysia's evolving economic priorities as a backdrop, TBTHK will feature discussions on RMB internationalisation, sustainability and green innovations, Hong Kong's role as an international financial and business centre, and healthcare solutions and innovations. Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong SAR Government, and YB Loke Siew Fook, Minister of Transport Malaysia, will be the guests of honour at the opening ceremony.In addition to the symposium, some 30 Hong Kong service providers and start-ups will feature their flagship products and solutions in the exhibition's Business Support Zone and InnoVenture Salon to create opportunities for collaboration with Malaysian participants. One-on-one business consultations and on-site business matching will facilitate deals and cooperation between Malaysian and Hong Kong companies.A group of around 100 government officials, business leaders, innovators, start-ups and professional service providers from various sectors - including finance, business, innovation and technology, environmental services, media and advertising - will travel to Malaysia to explore business opportunities through discussions, networking events and business matching meetings.For more information or to register for the symposium:https://thinkbusinessthinkhk.com/2026-kuala-lumpur/symposium/en/index.htmlPhoto download:https://bit.ly/4fs9gKhDirector of HKTDC Research Bruce Pang (centre), Principal Economist (Asian and Emerging Markets) Wendy Hu (left) and Senior Economist (Greater China Team) Cherry Yeung (right) unveiled the latest survey findings and Malaysia market insights ahead of Think Business, Think Hong Kong in Kuala LumpurHKTDC survey found that 91% of Mainland enterprises plan to expand their business to ASEAN, with Malaysia emerging as a key destination for companies operating in the semiconductors, AI and other innovation-driven or high-value-added sectors. To help Hong Kong businesses tap into Malaysian opportunities, HKTDC will stage its flagship overseas promotional event, Think Business, Think Hong Kong (TBTHK), in Kuala Lumpur on 11 AugustMedia enquiriesHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Jane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgSam Ho Tel: (852) 2584 4569 Email: sam.sy.ho@hktdc.orgHKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.comAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the Mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.