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WKN: A1W2YK | ISIN: CA09228F1036 | Ticker-Symbol: RI1
Tradegate
29.07.26 | 13:57
7,025 Euro
-1,20 % -0,085
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Telekom
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKBERRY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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BLACKBERRY LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
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7,0007,11514:03
7,0007,11514:03
ACCESS Newswire
29.07.2026 13:02 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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BlackBerry to Participate in Canaccord Genuity's 46th Annual Growth Conference

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) announced today that John Giamatteo, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Foote, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and meet with investors at Canaccord Genuity's 46th Annual Growth Conference.

Canaccord Genuity's 46th Annual Growth Conference

Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. EDT

Register here for the live stream.

A replay of the event will be available on BlackBerry's investor relations website at BlackBerry.com/Investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

BlackBerry. Safe. Certified. Secure

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@blackberry.com

###

SOURCE: BlackBerry



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/blackberry-to-participate-in-canaccord-genuitys-46th-annual-growt-1196615

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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