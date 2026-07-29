Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - Athena Gold Corporation (CSE: ATHA) (OTCQB: AHNRF) ("Athena" or the "Company") announces the results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Friday, July 24, 2026 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders holding a total of 13,511,075 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 37.72% of the vote attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all the matters submitted before the Meeting as set out in the Management Information Circular dated June 9, 2026, including:

Setting the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at five; The election of David Goodman, Koby Kushner, John C. Power, John E. Hiner and Brian Power as directors of the Company, to hold office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed; The reappointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year, with the directors authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration; and The adoption of the Company's 2026 Stock Option Plan to replace the fixed Equity Incentive Plan.

Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board appointed David Goodman as Chairman of the Board, Koby Kushner as President and Chief Executive Officer, Ty Minnick as Chief Financial Officer, and John C. Power as Corporate Secretary. John E. Hiner (Chair), John C. Power and Brian Power were appointed as members of the Audit Committee.

About Athena Gold Corporation

Athena is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct additional exploration drilling and studies on its projects across North America. Athena's Laird Lake project is situated in the Red Lake Gold District of Ontario, covering more than 7,000 hectares along more than 10 km of the Balmer-Confederation Assemblage contact, where recent surface sampling results returned up to 373 g/t Au. This underexplored area is road-accessible, located about 10 km west of West Red Lake Gold's Madsen mine and 34 km northwest of Kinross Gold's Great Bear project. Also in northwestern Ontario is Athena's Forester project, a 8,840-hectare land package located less than 30 km southeast of Orla Mining's Musselwhite Gold Mine, with historical drill intercepts showing strong potential for both high-grade, narrow-vein and low-grade, bulk-tonnage gold mineralization. Meanwhile, Athena's Excelsior Springs project is located in the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada, where it is currently under an earn-in option with Mammoth Minerals Limited (formerly Firetail Resources Limited). The Excelsior Springs project spans more than 2,500 hectares and includes at least three historic mines. For further information about Athena Gold Corporation, please visit www.athenagoldcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Koby Kushner

President and Chief Executive Officer, Athena Gold Corporation

For further information, please contact:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding future exploration plans, future results from exploration, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", 'potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of the Company's projects in a timely manner.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this press release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise stated.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307059

Source: Athena Gold Corporation