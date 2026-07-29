Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling has resumed on its 4,500-hectare ("ha") Kuma Property ("Kuma") in the Solomon Islands. Drill hole KU26-001 has advanced to a depth of 840 metres ("m"), intersecting multiple zones of mineralization and alteration between 250 m and 840 m (Figure 1).

The planned operational pause allowed the technical team to integrate geological observations from the initial drilling into a refined geological model, strengthening confidence in the targeting strategy for the remainder of the program.

The fully funded 2,000 to 3,000-metre drill program is designed to systematically test multiple high-priority targets across the project's 2-kilometre-long lithocap, advancing the Company's understanding of this large-scale hydrothermal system and its mineralization potential.

CEO John Florek commented:

"Steady progress continues as the Company advances the first-ever drill test of this previously untested lithocap, a geological expression considered prospective for copper and gold mineralization. Sankamap is the first company to systematically evaluate the potential of this highly prospective target through diamond drilling.

This pioneering exploration program represents an important step toward assessing the scale and mineral endowment of a previously unexplored hydrothermal system that the Company believes has the potential to host a significant copper-gold deposit.

Operating in the Solomon Islands presents unique logistical challenges, but our experienced team has continued to execute the program safely and efficiently. Strong relationships with local landowners and government stakeholders have been instrumental in keeping the project on schedule, and we look forward to advancing the program and sharing further results as drilling continues."

Highlights:

Targeted surface sampling was completed to generate additional geological insights and refine priority drill targets during the planned break in drilling operations ( Assays Pending ).

). Assays for first 559 m (365 samples) from drill hole KU26-001 at Kuma have been submitted and are awaiting results.

Drilling at Kuma has intersected multiple zones of strong hydrothermal alteration and abundant sulphide mineralisation. This expression indicates the drill hole has encountered a robust mineralizing system with significant exploration potential.

The fully funded initial drill program at Kuma is designed to test and delineate both near-surface and deeper mineralization, providing the first systematic evaluation of the project's copper-gold potential.

Figure 1. The Solomon Block copper-gold trend, showing location of Sankamap's Fauro and Kuma properties, located in the Solomon Islands. The information disclosed from adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on Sankamap's property.

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Discussion

The current drill program at Kuma has been designed to validate the Company's exploration model while systematically testing high-priority targets generated through the integration of geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets. Located within one of the world's most prospective porphyry copper-gold and epithermal gold belts (Figure 1), Kuma benefits from a geological setting that reinforces the potential for a significant new discovery.

Surface exploration continues to provide encouraging support for the Company's targeting strategy. Rock samples collected within the interpreted lithocap alteration zone at the drill site returned up to 3.0 g/t Au. Historical grab samples have yielded up to 13.5 g/t Au and 11.7% Cu.

Initial drilling has intersected multiple intervals of hydrothermally altered volcanic rocks containing abundant anhydrite veining and disseminated to locally abundant pyrite mineralization. This style of alteration is interpreted to represent an oxidized magmatic-hydrothermal system consistent with the upper levels of a porphyry-related environment. The observed alteration and sulfide assemblages may represent part of a pyrite-rich halo or lithocap developed above or adjacent to a concealed porphyry copper-gold system at depth. While these observations are encouraging and consistent with the Company's geological model, additional drilling and analytical results are required to determine their relationship to potential economic mineralization.

Drilling is expected to continue throughout the third quarter, with assay results to be released as they are received, validated, and interpreted. Sankamap remains committed to conducting exploration activities safely, responsibly, and in close partnership with local communities while advancing the Kuma Project toward its next stage of discovery.

About Sankamap Metals Inc.

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) is a Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to the discovery and development of high-grade copper and gold deposits through its flagship Oceania Project, located in the South Pacific. The Company's fully permitted assets are strategically positioned in the Solomon Islands, along a prolific geological trend that hosts major copper-gold deposits; Including the nearby Newmont Corporation operated Lihir Mine, which has reported Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 310 Mt grading 2.3 g/t Au containing 23 Moz Au. Reported Mineral Resources, exclusive of Mineral Reserves, include Indicated Mineral Resources of 520 Mt grading 2.3 g/t Au containing 39 Moz Au, Measured Mineral Resources of 81 Mt grading 1.9 g/t Au containing 5 Moz Au, and Inferred Mineral Resources of 61 Mt grading 2.3 g/t Au containing 4.9 Moz Au1. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The information disclosed from adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on Sankamap's property.

Exploration is actively advancing at both the Kuma and Fauro properties, part of Sankamap's Oceania Project in the Solomon Islands. Historical work has already highlighted the mineral potential of both sites, which lie along a highly prospective copper and gold-bearing trend, suggesting the possibility of further, yet-to-be-discovered deposits.

At Kuma, the property is believed to host an underexplored and largely untested porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) system. Historical rock chip sampling has returned consistently elevated gold values above 0.5 g/t Au, including a standout sample assaying 11.7% Cu and 13.5 g/t Au4; underscoring the area's significant potential.

At Fauro, particularly at the Meriguna Target, historical trenching has returned highly encouraging results, including 8.0 meters at 27.95 g/t Au and 14.0 meters at 8.94 g/t Au5. Complementing these results are grab sample assays, including historical values of up to 173 g/t Au5, along with recent sampling by Sankamap at the Kiovakase Target, which returned numerous high-grade copper values, reaching up to 4.09% Cu. In addition, limited historical shallow drilling intersected 35.0 meters at 2.08 g/t Au5, further underscoring the property's strong mineral potential and the merit for continued exploration. With a commitment to systematic exploration and a team of experienced professionals, Sankamap aims to unlock the untapped potential of underexplored regions and create substantial value for its shareholders. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under Sankamap's profile.

1.Newcrest Technical Report, 2020 (Lihir: 310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred)

2. Bougainville Copper Ltd. Annual Report, 2016 (1.5 Mt containing 16.1 Moz Au at 0.33 g/t and 4.6 Mt Cu at 0.3 % Indicated, 300 Mt containing 3.2 Moz Au 0.4 g/t and 0.7 Mt Cu Inferred)

3. Wanguo International Mining Group Limited Annual Results Announcement, 2024 (23 Mt containing 0.86 Moz Au at 1.15 g/t measured, 79 Mt containing 3.1 Moz Au at 1.2 g/t indicated, 89 Mt containing 3.3 Moz Au at 1.14 g/t inferred (191 Mt containing 7.2 Moz Au at 1.17 g/t) 13.4 Mt containing 0.59 Moz Au at 1.28 g/t Proven, 14.3 Mt containing 0.6 Moz au at 1.30 Probable (P&P 27.7 Mt containing 1.2 Moz Au at 1.29 g/t))

4. Historical grab, soil and BLEG samples from Sol Gold Kuma Review June 2015, and Sol Gold plc Annual Report 2013/2012

5. September 2010-June 2012 press releases from Solomon Gold Ltd. and Sol Gold Fauro Island Summary Technical Info 2012.

QP Disclosure

The technical content for the Oceania Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person in accordance with CIM guidelines. Mr. John Florek is in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (Member ID:1228) and a director and officer of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Florek"

John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol

Chief Executive Officer

Sankamap Metals Inc.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to Sankamap and there is no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "may," "will," "could" or "would."

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While Sankamap considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. Sankamap does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Sankamap Metals Inc.