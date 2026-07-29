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WKN: A3EJLF | ISIN: KYG6055H1552 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
28.07.26 | 21:59
0,540 US-Dollar
+0,02 % +0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BTC DIGITAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BTC DIGITAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.07.2026 14:30 Uhr
77 Leser
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BTC Digital Ltd. Appoints Wei Sun as Chief AI Business Growth Officer to Accelerate AI Computing Infrastructure Strategy

Appointment to Advance AI Computing Center Development and Operations and Build a Next-Generation Intelligent Computing Infrastructure Platform

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BTC Digital Ltd. ("BTCT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BTCT), a Nasdaq-listed digital computing infrastructure company, today announced the appointment of Mr. Wei Sun as Chief AI Business Growth Officer. In this role, Mr. Sun will be responsible for advancing the Company's AI computing business development, customer acquisition and the development of a commercial ecosystem for AI computing infrastructure. Mr. Sun will report directly to the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment represents an important organizational step in support of BTCT's previously announced strategic objective of transforming into an AI computing infrastructure services provider. The Company is actively and systematically advancing the development, operation and commercialization of AI computing centers.

Accelerating the Execution of BTCT's AI Computing Infrastructure Strategy

As artificial intelligence, large language models and intelligent applications continue to develop rapidly, global demand for AI computing capacity is expected to continue growing. BTCT has previously established an AI computing development strategy under which it plans to leverage its existing computing infrastructure, power resources and data center development capabilities to progressively expand into AI computing center development, AI computing resource operations, enterprise-grade AI computing services and high-performance computing ("HPC") infrastructure.

The Company is currently advancing the development of its AI computing business and is engaged in discussions with multiple potential AI computing customers regarding the development of AI computing centers designed to address market demand.

Appointment of AI Business Leader to Accelerate Strategic Transformation

Mr. Sun has more than 20 years of experience in artificial intelligence, big data and enterprise digital transformation, with extensive expertise in the commercialization of AI technologies and the development of enterprise customers.

Prior to joining BTCT, Mr. Sun served as Chief Digital Officer of SF Supply Chain, where he was responsible for the company's AI strategy and digital transformation initiatives, including AI applications, AI agents and computing infrastructure planning. He previously participated in the founding of RSi, a Silicon Valley-based consumer big data company, and served as its Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Officer for more than a decade. Mr. Sun also participated in the founding of JD Digits, formerly known as JD Finance, where he served as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Sun's experience across artificial intelligence, big data, enterprise services and the global technology ecosystem is expected to support BTCT's efforts to accelerate the expansion of its AI computing business, strengthen customer relationships and advance the commercial deployment of its AI computing infrastructure strategy.

Mr. Siguang Peng, Chief Executive Officer of BTC Digital Ltd., commented, "Artificial intelligence is driving global computing infrastructure into a new stage of development. Mr. Sun brings extensive experience in artificial intelligence, big data, enterprise digital transformation and the global technology ecosystem. His appointment will further strengthen BTCT's customer development and commercialization capabilities in the AI computing sector."

Mr. Peng continued, "BTCT will continue to advance its strategic evolution from digital asset computing infrastructure toward becoming an AI computing infrastructure services provider and to build a computing infrastructure platform designed for the future artificial intelligence era."

About BTC Digital Ltd.

BTC Digital Ltd. is a digital computing infrastructure company with operations and strategic initiatives in blockchain infrastructure and AI computing infrastructure. The Company is currently engaged in businesses including cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, data center operation and related business activities, while it is also advancing the development of AI computing infrastructure and related services in North America.

For more information, please visit: https://btct.us/

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

SOURCE BTC Digital Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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