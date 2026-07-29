Koninklijke Vopak N.V.: Resolutions passed by Vopak's Extraordinary General Meeting

Resolutions passed by Vopak's Extraordinary General Meeting



Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 29 July 2026



The Extraordinary General Meeting of Koninklijke Vopak N.V. (Royal Vopak) held on 29 July 2026 passed the following resolutions:

Appointment of Mrs. H. Kristoffersen (Helle) as a member of the Supervisory Board for a term of 4 years.

Appointment of Mr. R.IJ. Baan (Roeland) as a member of the Supervisory Board for a term of 4 years.