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WKN: A1CYGK | ISIN: NL0009432491 | Ticker-Symbol: VPK5
Tradegate
29.07.26 | 13:13
46,380 Euro
+0,87 % +0,400
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,58046,62015:38
46,58046,62015:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2026 14:54 Uhr
95 Leser
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Koninklijke Vopak N.V.: Resolutions passed by Vopak's Extraordinary General Meeting

Resolutions passed by Vopak's Extraordinary General Meeting

Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 29 July 2026

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Koninklijke Vopak N.V. (Royal Vopak) held on 29 July 2026 passed the following resolutions:

  • Appointment of Mrs. H. Kristoffersen (Helle) as a member of the Supervisory Board for a term of 4 years.
  • Appointment of Mr. R.IJ. Baan (Roeland) as a member of the Supervisory Board for a term of 4 years.

About Vopak
Royal Vopak helps the world flow forward. At ports around the world, we provide storage and infrastructure solutions for vital products that enrich everyday life. These products include liquids and gases that provide energy for homes and businesses, chemicals for manufacturing products, and edible oils for cooking. For all of these, our worldwide network of terminals supports the global flow of supply and demand. For more than 400 years, Vopak has been at the forefront of fundamental transformations. With a focus on safety, reliability, and efficiency, we create new connections and opportunities that drive progress. Now more than ever, our talented people are applying this mindset to support the energy transition. Together with our partners and customers, we are accelerating the development of infrastructure solutions for hydrogen, ammonia, CO2, long-duration energy storage, and low-carbon fuels & feedstocks - paving the way to a more sustainable future.

This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation. The content of this report has not been audited or reviewed by an external auditor.

For more information please contact:
Vopak Press: Liesbeth Lans - Manager External Communication,
e-mail: global.communication@vopak.com

Vopak Analysts and Investors: Fatjona Topciu - Head of Investor Relations,
e-mail: investor.relations@vopak.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

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