HIROSHIMA, Japan, July 29, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) announced today that it will begin local assembly of the MAZDA CX-30 in Indonesia on July 29, 2026. Mazda views Indonesia as one of its key markets in the ASEAN region and will accelerate business growth in this market.PT Eurokars Motor Indonesia (EMI)*1, the exclusive distributor of Mazda vehicles in Indonesia, together with its subsidiary, PT Eurokars Produksi Pratama (EPP)*2, will undertake local assembly operations on a dedicated Mazda production line. Mazda is supporting the smooth launch of local production and helping ensure that vehicles produced in Indonesia meet Mazda's global quality standards through personnel development, the introduction of production equipment, technical support for vehicle manufacturing, and the supply of parts. Under its Lean Asset Strategy, Mazda has built a collaborative partnership framework that enables the Company to provide customers with greater access to high-quality, reliable Mazda vehicles through local production and distribution.Toru Nakajima, Mazda's Senior Executive Officer who delivered remarks at today's production launch ceremony, said: "Indonesia is a key market for Mazda in the ASEAN region, following Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand in sales volume, and one where we expect continued growth. The start of local assembly of the Mazda CX-30 marks an important milestone in strengthening the Mazda brand and expanding our presence in Indonesia. We aim to further strengthen Mazda's unique brand value in this market, deepen customer trust, and provide customers with an even richer ownership experience than ever before. Moving forward, Mazda will work in unison with our business partners to contribute to the continued development of Indonesia's automotive industry. Guided by our brand value management philosophy, we will offer a product lineup that meets the needs of even more customers and deliver the joy of driving to them, thereby revitalizing our business in Indonesia as one of our key hubs in the ASEAN region."Mazda will continue to respond to the needs and characteristics of each market while delivering the unique mobility experience that defines the Mazda brand, striving to be the brand of choice for an ever-growing number of customers.*1 A fully locally owned automotive wholesaler and distributor with no capital affiliation with Mazda.*2 An automotive manufacturing company that is a wholly owned subsidiary of EMI, with no capital ties to Mazda.Source: MazdaCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.