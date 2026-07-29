Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - Geomorphic AI ("Geomorphic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured a strategic investment from Endeavour Financial, an independent merchant bank and financial advisory firm that has served the resource, metals and mining industries since 1988.

Endeavour Financial is one of the longest-established independent advisory houses in the mining sector, with offices in London, Vancouver and Grand Cayman and a team that has worked across precious metals, base metals, bulks, energy and strategic metals in every major mining jurisdiction. Specialising in the junior to mid-tier market, Endeavour Financial has advised clients on over 80 M&A and related financing transactions valued at more than US$30B, and has structured the financing of mines that were actually built - among them Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte in Ecuador.

The investment is a vote of confidence in Geomorphic's core proposition: that a purpose-built team of specialist AI agents, working over public geoscience archives, can source and rank mineral opportunities at a speed and breadth no conventional exploration team can match. It also brings Geomorphic a partner whose entire business is judging which mining assets are financeable - the same question the Company's platform is designed to answer earlier and at greater scale.

Geomorphic AI Chief Executive Officer, Mark Sumner, said, "Endeavour Financial has been financing and advising this industry since 1988 - through several cycles, on the projects that made it to production. That is exactly the kind of investor we wanted on our register. Our platform is built to find and rank the assets worth backing, faster and more systematically than a conventional team can, and Endeavour Financial brings the judgement and the global network to put those answers in front of the right partners. We are delighted to welcome them as an investor and look forward to building alongside them."

The two firms already share common ground. Endeavour Financial serves as the Investment Manager to Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV: EMPR) (OTCQX: EMPYF), a company with which it has a long-standing strategic relationship. In July 2026, Empress independently engaged Geomorphic AI to enhance its royalty and streaming deal origination process through the systematic sourcing, ranking and technical evaluation of prospective royalty and streaming opportunities using the Company's platform.

WHY IT MATTERS

Sector-specialist backing: Endeavour Financial invests and advises exclusively in metals, mining and natural resources - an investor that understands what Geomorphic's platform is solving for.

Endeavour Financial invests and advises exclusively in metals, mining and natural resources - an investor that understands what Geomorphic's platform is solving for. 38 years of transaction history: founded in 1988, Endeavour Financial has advised on over 80 M&A and related financing transactions worth more than US$30B, with deep experience in the junior to mid-tier market that Geomorphic serves.

founded in 1988, Endeavour Financial has advised on over 80 M&A and related financing transactions worth more than US$30B, with deep experience in the junior to mid-tier market that Geomorphic serves. Global reach: offices in London, Vancouver and Grand Cayman, and a client base spanning every major mining jurisdiction and commodity group.

offices in London, Vancouver and Grand Cayman, and a client base spanning every major mining jurisdiction and commodity group. Accelerating the platform: the investment supports the continued build-out of Geomorphic's AI agent stack and the expansion of its prospect-generation, royalty and client data-services businesses.

About Geomorphic AI

Geomorphic AI is a private North American AI-driven minerals prospect generator. The Company deploys a purpose-built team of specialist AI agents across geology, geochemistry, geophysics, permit screening, data capture, geological modelling and report writing, working over project-specific and regional public-access datasets. An orchestration engine evaluates targets through a structured workflow with quality gates at every stage, and a persistent evidence store records every finding - drill intercepts, geochemical anomalies and permit checks - with its source, confidence and coordinates. Geomorphic applies the platform to its own mineral claim portfolio and royalty interests, and provides data services to third-party clients, including log digitisation, 3D modelling and data-room analysis. For more information, please visit www.geomorphic.ai.

About Endeavour Financial

Endeavour Financial, founded in 1988, is a private, independent merchant banking and financial advisory firm serving the global natural resources sector, with offices in London, Vancouver and Grand Cayman. Its advisory services span Financial Advisory, Strategic Advisory and M&A, and Specialist Advisory Services, alongside an investment management division. Further information is available at www.endeavourfinancial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's plans, the intended use and expected benefits of the investment, and the development of its technology and business. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law. Endeavour Financial has not reviewed or approved the content of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306998

Source: Geomorphic AI