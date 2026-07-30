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WKN: ETF264 | ISIN: LU3038520774 | Ticker-Symbol: EDFS
Tradegate
30.07.26 | 10:05
6,075 Euro
+0,56 % +0,034
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI STOXX EUROPE DEFENSE UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI STOXX EUROPE DEFENSE UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0776,08610:18
6,0786,08510:18
Dow Jones News
30.07.2026 09:39 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc (DEFS) 
Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
30-Jul-2026 / 09:04 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2026 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 6.0613 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 100702166 
 
CODE: DEFS 
 
ISIN: LU3038520XXX 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU3038520XXX 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     DEFS 
LEI Code:   213800XM93P4CMDEM472 
Sequence No.: 437881 
EQS News ID:  2374048 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2374048&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2026 03:04 ET (07:04 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.