Accelerating business expansion through Local production and strengthening one-stop service capabilities in world's largest market

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will establish a new U.S. company, MEHITS US, Inc., in August to manufacture IT Cooling equipment in Mason, Ohio. MEHITS US will operate under the holding company Mitsubishi Electric US Holdings, Inc. to meet growing demand for IT Cooling systems in the United States, a market expected to continue expanding.

MEHITS US will invest approximately USD 30 million in its manufacturing facilities by renovating and repurposing part of a production facility operated by Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc., a manufacturer and supplier of automotive electrical equipment. Production is scheduled to begin in April 2027. Mitsubishi Electric plans to grow its IT Cooling systems business by establishing production in the United States, the world's largest market, and by strengthening its one-stop service capabilities, which provides integrated support from system design proposals for IT Cooling equipment to sales and maintenance.

Currently, Mitsubishi Electric's industrial infrastructure business in the United States is led by Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc., which provides IT Cooling equipment in combination with power supply systems, including uninterruptible power supplies (UPSs), to its customers. The IT Cooling systems are developed and manufactured by Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics IT Cooling Systems S.p.A., headquartered in Italy.

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Contacts:

Customer Inquiries

Overseas Air Conditioning Refrigeration Systems Div.

Global Strategy Business Planning Department

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

OAD_inquiry@nj.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/bu/air-conditioning-systems/

Media Inquiries

Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2332

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/pr/