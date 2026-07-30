Assurant's 2026 Global Connected Consumer Trends Report shows that consumers are placing greater emphasis on clear value, customization, and self-directed support as connected technology becomes more central to daily life

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a global company that redefines the boundaries of protection safeguarding and servicing connected devices, homes, automobiles, and commercial equipment in partnership with the world's most successful brands, today highlighted Germany-specific insights from its 2026 Global Connected Consumer Trends Report, underscoring broader global shifts in how connected technology is becoming essential to everyday life. The findings show Germany reflecting a balanced and pragmatic approach to technology adoption, with a Technology Sentiment Index (TSI) score of 63, close to the global average, signaling steady confidence alongside a strong focus on transparency, value, and control.

In Germany, connected technology is widely recognized as beneficial, with 77 percent of consumers saying it has improved their lives. At the same time, adoption is shaped by clear expectations-consumers want technology that is transparent in pricing, reliable in performance, and aligned with their need for control over how it is used and supported.

As connected devices become more central to daily activities, expectations for seamless experiences continue to rise. Even common issues-such as connectivity, Wi-Fi pairing, or storage limitations-can interrupt everyday tasks, reinforcing the importance of consistent performance and effective support.

In this environment, customizable protection is emerging as a key differentiator. German consumers show strong interest in flexible solutions, with 82 percent saying customizable protection increases their likelihood of purchasing and keeping a plan, and 80 percent saying it enhances their perception of the brand. This reflects a clear preference for protection that is transparent, relevant, and tailored to individual needs-particularly as AI-enabled devices drive greater complexity.

"Connected technology is becoming more central to everyday life globally, but what matters most now is how well these experiences adapt to individual needs balancing innovation with simplicity, trust, and reliability," said Federico Bunge, President, International at Assurant. "In Germany, adoption is shaped by a strong preference for control and clarity, with consumers expecting dependable performance and straightforward, self-directed experiences."

German consumers are also highly independent in managing their technology. Many prefer to resolve issues themselves or through accessible resources such as online videos or peer guidance, highlighting demand for straightforward, efficient self-service support that enables control and minimizes disruption.

"Germany's results highlight the priorities shaping connected living across Europe-transparency, value, and control. Consumers increasingly expect technology experiences that are simple, reliable, and tailored to their needs. As connected devices become more central to daily life, delivering flexible protection and intuitive support will be critical to building trust and long-term customer loyalty," said Felipe Sanchez, President, Assurant Europe.

As part of Assurant's 2026 Global Connected Consumer Trends Report, Germany's insights reflect a broader shift where connected technology is becoming essential to everyday life, and expectations for transparent, reliable, and seamlessly supported experiences continue to grow.

Assurant's full 2026 Global Connected Consumer Trends Report is available here

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) redefines the boundaries of protection safeguarding and servicing connected devices, homes, automobiles, and commercial equipment in partnership with the world's most successful brands. As a Fortune 500 company operating in 21 countries, Assurant leads the way in leveraging insights and technology to transform customer connections that build loyalty and drive value.

Learn more at assurant.de.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Neeti Dhawan

Director, International Communications

neeti.dhawan@assurant.com

Germany Contact:

Lars Woltermann

Business Development Client Services Director

lars.woltermann@assurant.com