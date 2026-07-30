Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats" or the "Company"), a leading provider of software supply-chain security, announces that one of its channel partners has secured a commercial engagement with a leading Japanese provider of industrial control systems ("ICS").

The engagement marks an important milestone in the Company's channel partner strategy and demonstrates growing demand for enterprise-scale SBOM management solutions across highly regulated industries. The customer will leverage the platform to strengthen software supply chain visibility, support vulnerability lifecycle management, and enhance compliance with evolving global cybersecurity requirements.

The commercial engagement reflects increasing market adoption of the Company's platform, which combines Cybeats' SBOM lifecycle management solutions with complementary SBOM generation capabilities to deliver an integrated software supply chain security solution.

"Our channel partners are converting pipeline opportunities into commercial engagements," said Justin Leger, CEO of Cybeats. "Combining our technology with their enterprise relationships and global sales reach allows us to scale efficiently. Early conversion supports our partner-led model, and we continue to advance opportunities across North America, Europe, and Asia. We believe this is only the beginning of what these relationships can deliver."

The Company believes the growing channel pipeline further validates demand for enterprise SBOM management as organizations prepare for increasing software supply chain security requirements and regulatory obligations.

The Company also announces that it has granted 350,000 stock options (the "Options") under the terms of the Company's Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan to certain employees, and consultants of the Company. Each Option is exercisable at a price of $0.205 CDN for one common share of the Company for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options, and any common shares issued upon their exercise, are subject to a four-month and one day resale restriction under applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Cybeats platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align organizations with current and future regulations. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: www.cybeats.com

About Cybeats SBOM Studio

Cybeats SBOM Studio is the management solution for your software security lifecycle. SBOM Studio is an enterprise-class solution that helps you understand and track third-party components that are an integral part of your own software. Use SBOM Studio to document what you have and where it came from, and plan for the maintenance that will prevent security posture degradation over the life of your software. Features include:

Quality Analysis & Auto-Correction of Data: AI-Driven SBOM Enrichment automates software transparency, making SBOMs more structured, actionable, and machine-readable. Reclassify software components and applications for accuracy, verification, and enhanced usability.

AI-Driven SBOM Enrichment automates software transparency, making SBOMs more structured, actionable, and machine-readable. Reclassify software components and applications for accuracy, verification, and enhanced usability. Real-Time Vulnerability Monitoring: Continuous tracking of security risks from discovery to resolution, enhancing software supply chain resilience.

Continuous tracking of security risks from discovery to resolution, enhancing software supply chain resilience. Regulatory Compliance & Secure Distribution: Streamlines adherence to cybersecurity mandates, simplifies audits, ensures structured data management, and enables secure SBOM sharing across stakeholders.

Streamlines adherence to cybersecurity mandates, simplifies audits, ensures structured data management, and enables secure SBOM sharing across stakeholders. Scalable Enterprise Deployment: Support seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex supply chains, improving visibility from procurement to deployment.

Support seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex supply chains, improving visibility from procurement to deployment. Enhanced Security & Asset Visibility: Provides structured way to ingest, machine-readable SBOMs that strengthen software risk assessment for critical infrastructure, including energy, healthcare, and defense sectors.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's expectations with respect to the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Offering, and the completion of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

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Source: Cybeats Technologies Corp.