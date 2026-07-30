PSEG: Supporting New Jersey Communities: How PSE&G Is Helping Customers, Strengthening the Grid and Giving Back

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Originally published on PSEG ENERGIZE!

Across New Jersey, families are looking for ways to lower energy costs, access support and prepare for the future. From helping nearly 500,000 customers improve energy efficiency to investing billions in stronger infrastructure and supporting nonprofits statewide, we're working every day to help communities stay ready for what's next.

We work across our service territory to support the people and communities who rely on us - through energy efficiency programs, infrastructure investments, nonprofit partnerships and the actions of employees who step up when it matters most.

Here's a look at some of the ways we've been helping customers, supporting communities and preparing New Jersey for the future.

How are we supporting nonprofits and local communities?

Strong communities depend on strong local organizations. Through the PSEG Foundation's Neighborhood Partners Program, nonprofits across New Jersey and Long Island receive funding to help families access critical services and resources.

Since the program launched in 2014, nearly $9.8 million in funding has supported more than 825 nonprofit organizations across New Jersey and Long Island.

At PSEG, caring for our communities means supporting organizations that help people access essential services and navigate everyday challenges." - Calvin Ledford Jr., president of the PSEG Foundation and director of Corporate Social Responsibility

The PSEG Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2026 Neighborhood Partners Program, which will distribute $1.2 million in grants ranging from $500 to $15,000, until June 30, 2026.

Funding priorities include:

Food assistance

Workforce development

Housing support

Wraparound family services

You can also learn more about energy assistance resources available through:

SHARES Nation

New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Energy Assistance Programs

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

Universal Service Fund (USF)

Customers looking for assistance programs and community resources can also visit pseg.com/Help for additional support options and eligibility information.

How are we helping customers manage energy use and costs?

Across New Jersey, customers are looking for practical ways to better manage energy use and reduce monthly costs. Through our energy efficiency programs, hundreds of thousands of customers are taking steps to improve comfort at home and at work while lowering energy use.

Approximately 500,000 customers have participated in our energy efficiency programs designed to help reduce energy waste and improve efficiency. Those efforts are now delivering nearly $960 million in annual bill savings.

Our programs have also:

Helped about 22,000 businesses improve energy efficiency

Supported more than 9,300 jobs

Expanded access to home and business energy upgrades across New Jersey

Programs like Whole Home Energy Assessments, Home Weatherization and Small Business Direct Install are designed to help customers make practical improvements that reduce energy use while improving comfort at home and at work.

You can also learn more about available programs, rebates and energy-saving tools at pseg.com/SaveEnergy and through additional resources below:

New Jersey Board of Public Utilities energy efficiency programs Residential Programs Business Programs

U.S. Department of Energy Saver Guide

Whether customers are looking for quick ways to save energy or larger home upgrades, these programs are designed to meet people where they are and provide practical solutions that can make a real difference on monthly bills.

How are employees stepping up beyond their day-to-day work?

For many of our employees, helping the community goes beyond their day-to-day responsibilities.

While driving to a service call in Union, New Jersey, one of our WorryFree appliance service technicians noticed a vehicle fire on the side of the road. He safely pulled over, grabbed the fire extinguisher from his truck and helped contain the flames until emergency responders arrived.

In another case, employees working in Englewood discovered two mourning doves nestled in the back of a bucket truck before heading out for the day. The team carefully placed the birds in a lined box and transported them to The Raptor Trust Bird Rehabilitation Center in Millington.

These moments may not be part of a typical workday, but they reflect the same mindset employees bring to serving customers every day: staying ready to help when people need it most.

Learn more about how we prepare for storms and support customers year-round at pseg.com/OutageCenter.

How are we preparing New Jersey's energy system for the future?

As severe weather events become more frequent and energy demand continues to grow, strengthening infrastructure remains an important part of delivering reliable service to customers.

PSE&G has invested billions of dollars over the last decade to modernize and strengthen New Jersey's electric and gas systems. Those investments include upgrading substations, replacing aging infrastructure and improving grid resiliency to help communities recover faster after storms.

Since Superstorm Sandy, these investments have helped strengthen the reliability of the energy system while improving our ability to respond to increasingly frequent and severe weather events across New Jersey.

In a recent Energy Central Power Perspectives podcast, Paul Toscarelli, our vice president of Electric Operations, discussed the company's long-term work to strengthen the grid and prepare for future energy needs across New Jersey.

The conversation focused on:

Reliability improvements

Storm resiliency investments

Infrastructure modernization

Preparing for growing energy demand

You can listen to the full Energy Central podcast episode here: Inside PSE&G's $30B plan to storm-proof the power grid.

What does staying Jersey Ready look like year-round?

Whether it's helping customers manage energy costs, supporting local nonprofits, investing in stronger infrastructure or recognizing employees who step up to help others, we're focused on supporting the communities we serve every day.

Customers looking for energy-saving programs, bill assistance resources or information about our community initiatives can visit:

pseg.com/SaveEnergy

pseg.com/Help

pseg.com/OutageCenter

Because being Jersey Ready means showing up for our customers and communities in ways big and small - every day of the year.

Find more stories and multimedia from PSEG at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: PSEG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/public-service-enterprise-group-pseg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PSEG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/supporting-new-jersey-communities-how-pseandg-is-helping-customers-strengthening-the-grid-1198811