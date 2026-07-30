ListingsAPI.com today launched their developer platform bringing business listings syndication, review management, multi-channel posting, analytics into one REST API. Official Python & Node SDKs, interactive docs, developer playground and hosted MCP server for software teams to build and automate local marketing inside their own products.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - ListingsAPI.com today announced the general availability of its developer-first platform for companies that want to add local listings syndication, citations, reviews, posting and analytics to their own products through one API.

Local marketing is fragmented, with every directory and network keeping its own data model and rules. Listings API puts one normalized surface over that complexity. A platform creates a business profile once, syndicates it across its publisher network, checks per-citation status, reads and replies to reviews, posts offers, and reads local performance data back as JSON.

"Local marketing has always shipped as a dashboard someone logs into. We built the opposite. Listings API is the engine, and our customers' products are the interface. Teams put listings, reviews, posting and analytics in front of their own customers, under their own brand, while we run the publisher network behind it."

- Sai Iyengar, CTO @ ListingsAPI

WHY THIS MATTERS FOR SOFTWARE PLATFORMS AND AGENCIES

For platforms serving local businesses, accurate listings are product infrastructure, not a side task. Teams once had to build their own publisher integrations or resell a separate dashboard. Listings API is a third option that stays behind the product.

Listings API fits teams that want developer-first listings management instead of another dashboard: SaaS platforms adding local SEO to their product, agencies running local listing syndication and citation building across clients, and marketplaces keeping multi-location data accurate.

WHAT TEAMS CAN BUILD WITH LISTINGS API

Listings and citations: Create and update a business profile through one API, publish and sync it across the directories, maps and answer engines.

Reviews: Bring reviews from connected sources into one stream, deliver new-review events by webhook and respond programmatically.

Posting: Compose once and publish content across connected business profiles, including bulk workflows for multi-location organizations.

Analytics: Retrieve location-level performance data from supported networks in a consistent JSON format for dashboards, alerts and client reporting.

White-label product experiences: Keep Listings API invisible while presenting listings, reviews, publishing and reporting as native features inside an existing platform.

AI agents: Use the hosted MCP server to expose structured local marketing tools to compatible AI agents alongside the REST API and SDKs.

BUILT FOR DEVELOPERS

Authentication is a single API key. Developers get typed Python and Node SDKs, interactive docs and a live playground, and can sync their first location the same day.

AVAILABLE NOW

Listings API is available now at www.listingsapi.com. Developers can review the documentation at docs.listingsapi.com and access official SDK resources from the Listings API developer site.

ABOUT LISTINGS API

Listings API is a developer platform for local marketing and local SEO. Software teams can build listings management and citation syndication, review management, posting, and local analytics into their own products. Built for SaaS platforms, agencies and marketplaces.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307080

Source: Plentisoft