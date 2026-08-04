L A M Y: Exousia Bio Nearing Completion of Milestone Multimillion-Dollar Capital Investment

Strategic Financing to Accelerate Exosome Pipeline Expansion, International Joint Ventures, and Scale-Up of NexTel Medical (MAJI)

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Exousia Bio, Inc. f/k/a LAMY (OTCPINK:LMMY) ("Exo Bio" or the "Company"), a pioneering U.S. biotechnology firm advancing next-generation exosome-based cancer therapeutics, today announced it is finalizing a significant mid-seven-figure investment designed to catalyze its next operational growth phase.

The incoming capital will directly fund pivotal growth initiatives, including:

Facility Infrastructure: Upgrading and relocating primary laboratory operations to a state-of-the-art Level 2 facility.

Global Strategic Partnerships: Expanding international joint venture opportunities in collaboration with a partner working alongside a major global pharmaceutical corporation.

Commercial Acceleration for NexTel Medical (MAJI): Injecting expansion capital into NexTel Medical Corp. ("MAJI") to support rapid commercial scale-up. Under the strategic relationship, Exousia Bio serves as the sole manufacturer for all exosome products sold by MAJI and will execute all processing and testing for MAJI's advanced human and animal cancer screening kits.

Next-Generation R&D: Deepening investment into proprietary platform technologies and expanded therapeutic indications.

Closing of the financing transaction is expected prior to Labor Day.

"This transformative capital injection could fundamentally expand Exousia Bio's strategic footprint and trial pipeline," stated Matthew Dwyer, CEO of Exousia Bio. "The funding enables us to advance our oncology research into additional cancer indications while accelerating our cellular, preclinical mouse models, and human compassionate use/Right-to-Try protocols. Furthermore, this strategic alignment equips MAJI with the resources required to match soaring market demand, supported directly by Exousia Bio's proprietary manufacturing and diagnostic infrastructure."

About Exousia Bio, Inc.

Exousia Bio, Inc. is a leading biotechnology innovator specializing in mammalian and plant-derived exosome platforms. Utilizing proprietary technologies for targeted nucleic acid loading and tissue delivery, the Company engineers custom exosomes capable of selectively targeting disease sites with high unmet medical needs. Exousia Bio's platform has demonstrated compelling potential in targeting cancer stem cells-the primary drivers of recurrence and metastasis in aggressive malignancies, including glioblastoma and pancreatic cancer-while offering broad-spectrum utility across viral and therapeutic applications.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent expectations concerning future events and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Risks include the ability to finalize anticipated investments, manage operational growth, secure project pipelines, and navigate market competition. Management cautions that future operational results remain subject to factors beyond the Company's direct control.

CONTACT:

Exousia Bio, Inc.

www.exousiabio.com

X: @ExousiaBio

Investor Relations: ir@exousiabio.com

SOURCE: L A M Y

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/exousia-bio-nearing-completion-of-milestone-multimillion-dollar-capita-1201314