EQS-News: Martial Arts History Museum
/ Key word(s): Ent/Sports
LOS ANGELES, CA - August 11, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - The Martial Arts History Museum will be hosting a Movie Screening Marathon for The Match-Stick Flame 1, 2, and 3 this Saturday August 15, 2026 starting at 1:00 pm located at 201 N Brand Blvd B100 Glendale, CA 91203.
The Match-Stick Flame 3: Red Mafia, recently released in February 2026, is about Detective Dalton (Craig Bruss), now a Bounty Hunter, who is finishing his assignment given by DEA Agent Prasad (Vineeta Prasad), to take down the remaining Lunada Bay gang members in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Dalton is a Navy Seal veteran with PTSD who is seeking alternative medicine strategies with karate Sensei Darryl Vidal as well as traditional therapy. However, Dalton has to hunt down the Russian Mob called "Red Mafia" to save Agent Prasad who was taken. Dalton reconnects with Chief Higgins, the Match Stick Mobsters, and Jake in order to rescue Agent Prasad.
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: Martial Arts History Museum
11.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Martial Arts History Museum
|United States
|EQS News ID:
|2381012
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2381012 11.08.2026 CET/CEST