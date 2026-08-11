EQS-News: Martial Arts History Museum / Key word(s): Ent/Sports

Match-Stick Flame Movie Marathon at the Martial Arts Museum



11.08.2026 / 22:41 CET/CEST

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LOS ANGELES, CA - August 11, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - The Martial Arts History Museum will be hosting a Movie Screening Marathon for The Match-Stick Flame 1, 2, and 3 this Saturday August 15, 2026 starting at 1:00 pm located at 201 N Brand Blvd B100 Glendale, CA 91203.



The Match-Stick Flame 3: Red Mafia, recently released in February 2026, is about Detective Dalton (Craig Bruss), now a Bounty Hunter, who is finishing his assignment given by DEA Agent Prasad (Vineeta Prasad), to take down the remaining Lunada Bay gang members in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Dalton is a Navy Seal veteran with PTSD who is seeking alternative medicine strategies with karate Sensei Darryl Vidal as well as traditional therapy. However, Dalton has to hunt down the Russian Mob called "Red Mafia" to save Agent Prasad who was taken. Dalton reconnects with Chief Higgins, the Match Stick Mobsters, and Jake in order to rescue Agent Prasad.



"The film screening of The Match-Stick Flame 1, 2, and 3 seems like a natural fit since they are action films with mixed martial arts featuring highly experienced actors/martial artists such as Darryl Vidal, known for the "crane kick" in The Karate Kid and playing a referee in Cobra Kai Season 6 ", stated Michael Matsuda, Museum Director. "We are excited to offer this special event for all who want to come to Glendale."



The Match Stick Flame movie series attracts enthusiasts of martial arts and cinema, fostering engagement in online streaming services. The Match-Stick Flame 3: Red Mafia underscores the growing intersection of martial arts narratives in media. Moreover, Craig Bruss who wrote all three "The Match-Stick Flame" screenplays, explained that the film explores complex themes such as PTSD and resilience within action frameworks.



All three films are now streaming on Amazon Prime, Tubi, YouTube, and Fawesome. The Match-Stick Flame Tubi link: https://link.tubi.tv/ufOgoEMNs0b and The Match-Stick Flame 2: Lunada Bay Tubi link: https://link.tubi.tv/UsW1b0XP7Zb and The Match-Stick Flame 3: Red Mafia Amazon Prime link: https://www.amazon.com/Match-Stick-Flame-Red-Mafia/dp/B0GQCVY219 are attached here for immediate viewing.



Please buy tickets at the door (credit cards accepted): $12 for adults, $5 for kids (age 17 and under). Martial Arts History Museum is located at the corner of Brand and Wilson, next to Muay Thai School. Parking: Use the 4-story tower at 222 N. Orange Street ( the first 90 minutes are free).



For more Information please call Vineeta Prasad, Executive Producer and Director of The Match Stick Flame 1, 2, and 3, at 813-784-5352 or email at vineetamaryprasad@gmail.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Martial Arts History Museum





11.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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