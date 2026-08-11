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WKN: 675543 | ISIN: US0303711081 | Ticker-Symbol: AVJ
Hamburg
11.08.26 | 08:26
1,860 Euro
-11,85 % -0,250
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8401,95523:01
ACCESS Newswire
11.08.2026 23:14 Uhr
158 Leser
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American Vanguard Corporation Announces Executive Appointment of Mark Helt as U.S. Crop President

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) today announced Mark Helt joined the company as U.S. Crop President.

Mark brings more than 25 years of commercial leadership experience across the North American crop protection, seed, and specialty markets. He has a proven record of building strong teams, expanding customer partnerships, and leading complex commercial organizations.

Most recently, Mark served as North America Commercial Vice President at Albaugh, where he led the company's U.S. crop protection, seed treatment, specialty and industrial businesses, along with its Canadian crop protection operations. He previously held leadership roles with Bayer Crop Science and Monsanto and holds a Bachelor of Science in Agronomy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Reporting to Mike DiPaola, Chief Commercial Officer, Mark will be responsible for the strategy, commercial execution, and financial performance of our U.S. Crop business.

"Mark brings to American Vanguard decades of commercial leadership experience in the crop protection market, and I am very pleased to have him join our team, as well as working with him again," said Dak Kaye, Chief Executive Officer of American Vanguard Corporation. "As we continue to focus on strengthening our portfolio, accelerating innovation, and delivering disciplined growth, Mark's energy, experience and the breadth and depth of his commercial relationships will help support and lead our growth initiatives."

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agriculture products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public health. Over the past 20 years, through product and business acquisitions, the Company has significantly expanded its operations and now has more than 1,000 product registrations worldwide. To learn more about the Company, please reference www.american-vanguard.com.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release the matters set forth in this press release may include forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward looking statements often use words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast," "target," "trend," "plan," "goal," or other words of comparable meaning or future-tense or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," or "could." These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations. Such factors include risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Robert Winters
Alpha IR Group
AVD@alpha-ir.com
(312) 445-2870

SOURCE: American Vanguard Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/american-vanguard-corporation-avd-announces-executive-appointment-of-mark-helt-as-u.s.-cr-1206302

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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