Service Direct Named to the Prestigious Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies for the 8th Time

Achieving a #1,933 ranking, the leading pay-per-call marketplace celebrates sustained revenue growth, continuous technological innovation, and an unwavering commitment to client success.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Service Direct, the premier pay-per-call performance marketing platform dedicated to the home services industry, today announced its inclusion on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, the most definitive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Ranking at #1,933, this marks the eighth time Service Direct has earned a spot on this distinguished annual list.

The Inc. 5000 ranks independent, U.S.-based, privately held companies based on their percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. In a rapidly changing business landscape defined by technological shifts and evolving market demands, making the list for an eighth year highlights Service Direct's long-term agility, resilience, and sustained trajectory.

"Eight years on the Inc. 5000 proves that when you obsess over delivering value, growth naturally follows," said Matt Buchanan, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer at Service Direct. "We are incredibly proud of this milestone and remain hyper-focused on expanding the most dynamic, results-driven pay-per-call marketplace for our clients and affiliates."

At the heart of Service Direct's continued growth is a mission to build the essential pay-per-call marketplace for local service businesses, enterprise clients, and affiliate partners. By focusing heavily on high-intent lead quality, advanced match technology, and transparent ROI, the company provides actionable, data-driven insights that help businesses scale efficiently.

Service Direct attributes this ongoing success to its talented workforce and strong industry partnerships. The company's team continues to refine its platform, leveraging cutting-edge tools to adapt to shifting home services trends. Furthermore, the trust and support of service professionals and affiliate partners nationwide remain fundamental drivers of the company's expansion.

Looking forward, Service Direct plans to accelerate its growth by continuing to invest heavily in platform technology, expanding its Marketplace capabilities, and developing new tools to seamlessly connect home service providers with high-intent consumers.

About Service Direct

Service Direct is a leading pay-per-call advertising platform that connects local home service providers with motivated buyers actively searching for service solutions. Through innovative technology, transparent reporting, and high-intent customer acquisition solutions, Service Direct helps businesses, enterprise fleets, and marketing affiliates grow efficiently. To learn more, visit www.servicedirect.com .

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Inc. is the leading media brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future. The Inc. 5000 list ranks independent, privately held U.S. companies according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Media Contact:

Service Direct Communications Team

press@servicedirect.com

SOURCE: Service Direct

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/service-direct-named-to-the-prestigious-inc.-5000-list-of-americ-1206292