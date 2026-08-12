Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Investor.Events today announced that applications are open for Capital Tides 2026, its annual investor meeting cruise aboard the MV Britannia, departing Coal Harbour in downtown Vancouver on September 10, 2026. Now in its third year, the event pairs up to 26 presenting companies with a room (boat decks) of qualified investors under a structured rotation that removes the guesswork from who talks to whom.

Capital Tides was built to solve a problem familiar to anyone who has worked a conference floor. Presenting companies spend two days hoping the right people wander past the booth. Investors spend the same two days trying to find the handful of stories worth their time. Capital Tides replaces that with a schedule, and pairs it with investor groupings assembled by hand.

How the day works

Each presenting company is assigned a dedicated meeting table for the duration of the cruise. Investors are organized into small groups and rotate through the ship on a fixed timetable. Food and beverage are served on board throughout the day.

Up to 26 presenting companies, each at a designated table

Open to companies from every sector, with no single-industry focus

12 scheduled meetings per company, 20 minutes each, with a two-minute rotation buffer

Investors seated in curated groups of two or three, so every meeting is a focused conversation rather than a pitch to a crowd

Up to 36 investors across the day for each presenting company

Ample networking time to meet other attending investors, or to carry on conversations already started

A printed company booklet for every investor, with company profiles, stock information, and room to write notes on each presenter

The full investor list delivered to presenters after the event for follow-up

"The boat is the reason this format works so well for presenters and investors," said Neil Lock, CEO of Investor.Events. "Nobody ducks out early; nobody drifts off to another meeting across town. The day is spent engaged and the boat is always buzzing. We have watched relationships start on that vessel that turned into financings before the boat even docked. This year we have presenting companies confirmed across every stage of value, from pre-IPO through to over $5 billion in market capitalization. Capital Tides is for everyone."

Who should apply

Presenting company applications are open to public issuers from all sectors. Selection is by application and review, and the invitation list is intentionally short. Companies interested in a table should apply early, as the September 10 event has a hard cap at 26 presenters and prior editions have filled ahead of the date.

Investor applications are open to qualified investors, including institutional allocators, family offices, fund managers, and active private investors. Investor attendance is complimentary and by approval. Applicants are reviewed individually and assigned to meeting groups in advance of the sailing, and registrations are accepted up to the days immediately preceding the event subject to capacity.

Applications for both presenting companies and investors are available at investor.events/event/capitaltides2026.

About Investor.Events

Investor.Events produces invitation-only investor events across the capital markets sector, connecting companies with the investors who actually deploy capital into the space. Its portfolio includes the Michael Gentile Mining Showcases, Investor Clubhouse, the Capital Tides Investor Cruise, Investor.Events a la carte roadshows, and its leading Engage360 program. Every format is built on the same principle: small rooms, screened attendees, and structure that respects everyone's time.

More information is available at investor.events.

This news release is an announcement of a business event and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Investor.Events does not provide investment advice and does not endorse the securities of any company presenting at its events. Attendees should conduct their own due diligence.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309273

Source: Investor.Events