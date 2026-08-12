



KYOTO, Japan, Aug 12, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Companies can measure revenue, costs and profit with precision. They still struggle to see, compare and manage the value their decisions create or destroy across customers, employees, partners, shareholders, communities and the natural world.That measurement gap is the focus of the Valuism Conference 2026, held jointly with the 9th Global Conference on Creating Value (GCCV), from December 10-12, 2026 at Doshisha University in Kyoto. Under the theme "Making Value Visible," the conference brings together researchers, business leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers and practitioners working to turn multi-stakeholder value from a principle into a measurable management discipline.As sustainability disclosure regimes, including Japan's SSBJ standards and the European Union's CSRD, raise expectations for credible evidence, organisations face a more fundamental question than how much data to report: what do their decisions actually do to the people, relationships and ecosystems on which long-term performance depends? The Kyoto programme addresses that question through sessions on value measurement, intangible and trapped value, voiceless stakeholders, technology for value visibility, innovation, Service-Dominant Logic, Indigenous value systems and the Mori Economy of Mana, and value creation principles rooted in Japanese martial philosophy.The conference builds on the 2025 Valuism Conference in Kyoto, which brought together nearly 100 participants from around the world. The 2026 programme moves from shared vocabulary toward implementation and will close with work on research, education, industry and governance priorities for 2027 and beyond."Business has spent generations perfecting the measurement of financial value, while much of the value created or destroyed across the wider stakeholder system remains difficult to see," said Professor Philip Sugai. "Our goal is not to add another sustainability label. It is to build a practical, transparent architecture that helps decision-makers see who benefits, who bears costs, what remains invisible, and where better decisions can create more durable value across the whole system."Confirmed speakers include Susan Watson, Dean of the University of Auckland Business School; Anne-Laure Mention, Professor of Innovation at RMIT University; Gautam Mahajan, Founder of the Creating Value Alliance; Arnaud Blandin of INSEAD-CEDEP; Will Baber of Kyoto University; Drew Franklin and Billie Lythberg of the University of Auckland; Yuriko Nakao of Kansai University; Marco Koeder, Co-Founder of Valuufy; and Yoshie Sugai, Founder of Chiseikan Dojo. Additional speakers will be announced.The Australian Embassy in Japan has approved the conference as an official Anniversary Event for the 50th Anniversary of the Signing of the Basic Treaty of Friendship and Co-operation between Australia and Japan. The anniversary programme creates a platform for deeper Australia-Japan cooperation in innovation, research translation, sustainability and responsible business.Global Call for PapersResearchers and practitioners are invited to submit extended abstracts of 1,000-1,500 words or case and practitioner papers of 2,500-5,000 words. Submissions are due August 31, 2026, with acceptance notifications on September 30 and final papers due October 30. Publication pathways include the Routledge Studies in Multi-Stakeholder Value and Sustainability book series and a special issue of the Journal of Innovation Management. Submissions: gccv.conference@gmail.com.Sponsorship and partnershipCorporate, academic, public-sector and institutional partners are invited to help advance the conference's work and engage directly with an international community focused on value creation, sustainability, innovation and measurement. Tailored opportunities include thought-leadership sessions, workshops, networking events, conference sponsorship and in-kind partnership. Media, sponsorship and partnership inquiries may be directed to Professor Philip Sugai at psugai@mail.doshisha.ac.jp.RegistrationEarly-bird registration is available through September 30, 2026: Standard JPY35,0000; Standard 3-Pack JPY100,000; Student JPY3,500; eligible Partner Student JPY0. Full programme, speakers and registration: www.valueresearchcenter.com/valuismconference2026.About ValuismValuism aims to optimize value across ecosystems. It complements financial measures with a system-level view across the stakeholder relationships on which organizations depend, with the goal of making those impacts more visible, comparable and actionable, with the ultimate goal of creating the highest possible value across the entire system.About the Value Research CenterThe Value Research Center at Doshisha University in Kyoto develops frameworks and measurement methods for understanding value creation and destruction across seven stakeholder groups: the organization, shareholders or owners, customers, employees, partners, society and the planet. Its research underpins Valuism and the Value Model and connects academic research with practical applications in business, policy and sustainability. www.valueresearchcenter.com.About the Global Conference on Creating ValueThe Global Conference on Creating Value is the annual gathering of the international Creating Value movement, organized by the Creating Value Alliance. It brings together scholars and practitioners working to make value creation the core purpose of business and society. The 2026 conference in Kyoto is its ninth edition.Media, sponsorship and partnership contactProfessor Philip Sugai Director, Value Research CenterDoshisha University Graduate School of Business psugai@mail.doshisha.ac.jpConference website: www.valueresearchcenter.com/valuismconference2026Source: Value Research Center (VRC)Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.