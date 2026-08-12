Marquis Who's Who: Marquis Who's Who Honors Logan Noblin, Esq., as a Top Professional

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors Logan Noblin, Esq., as a top professional. Mr. Noblin is a criminal defense attorney based in San Diego, California.

About Mr. Noblin

Mr. Noblin is recognized among the premier criminal defense attorneys in Southern California. Based in San Diego, Mr. Noblin has garnered a reputation as a fierce courtroom advocate, a savvy investigator and negotiator, and a dedicated advocate who cares deeply for his clients. Mr. Noblin's extraordinary success at trial from Los Angeles to San Diego has earned him a reputation as one of the best defense attorneys in the region.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Noblin has developed strong relationships with his clients, leading to better outcomes and a more empowering process for the accused. Empathizing with the difficulties they have had to overcome in life, he serves as a guide through a complex legal system for those who cannot defend themselves. When he finds success in helping clients achieve a positive outcome, Mr. Noblin feels a deep sense of fulfillment and personal reward.

Well-regarded for his accomplishments, Mr. Noblin has received multiple awards, including the Avvo Client's Choice Award in 2024, 2025 and 2026. He was also recognized among Best Lawyer's "Ones to Watch" in 2026, National Trial Lawyers 40 Under 40 in 2025 and the American Institute of Trial Lawyers Top 40 under 40 in 2025. Likewise, Mr. Noblin was lauded as a Rising Star by the American Institute of Legal Advocates Rising Star in 2025 and as one of the National Trial Lawyer's 40 Under 40 in 2024.

"Criminal defense is the only kind of law I ever wanted to practice, so I've been preparing for this since college. I was one of 16 students selected nationally to participate in the Gideon's Promise program, where I worked at a public defender's office in the South, learning how to represent clients under the toughest possible conditions," Mr. Noblin says.

During law school, Mr. Noblin gained early experience at the Dallas Public Defender's Office. He then worked a stint in journalism, as a reporter and then an editor for the Daily Journal, California's largest legal news provider. As an attorney, he distinguished himself at the Los Angeles County Public Defender's Office, where he was named 2017 Misdemeanor Attorney of the Year in an office of more than 700 lawyers. He subsequently earned a position at the Federal Public Defender's Office in San Diego, before entering private practice in 2022. Having dabbled in journalism as well, he worked for a time for the Daily Journal, which is the largest legal news provider in California.

A Commitment to Serving

Throughout his career, Mr. Noblin has defended a cross-section of the community, and he asserts he can achieve better results for his clients if the case goes to trial. He considers it important to go to trial and have his clients face members of the community because "that is where justice is most effectively served." Many obstacles are overcome to get to trial, but he believes the challenge is worth it.

"There's a pendulum in criminal justice. There was a period when there was an emphasis on law enforcement. The result was a declared state of emergency in California because jails and prisons became severely overcrowded with inmates and yet crime was not decreasing. The pendulum swung the other way and there was more emphasis on rehabilitation and less on prosecution. Now, I'm seeing the pendulum swinging back," Mr. Noblin says.

Looking to the future, Mr. Noblin aspires to continue taking on difficult, serious cases and achieve acquittals for his clients at trial, reflecting his goal to become one of the top sources for acquittals in Southern California.

About Marquis Who's Who:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America, Marquis Who's Who has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

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