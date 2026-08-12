Team8 Raises $365 Million to Back the Next Generation of AI-Native Enterprise Companies

With Nearly $2 Billion in Total Assets Under Management, the New Capital Fuels Team8's Focus on Secure, Trusted and Accelerated AI Adoption for Enterprises

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Team8 , the global venture fund, today announced $365 million in new capital - $265 million for Team8 Capital's third fund and more than $100 million for follow-on investments in its highest-conviction portfolio companies. Fund three will back Seed and Series A founders building AI-native companies across cybersecurity, software infrastructure, fintech and digital health. The close brings Team8's total assets under management to nearly $2 billion across eight funds since 2014.

Led by Managing Partners Sarit Firon and Liran Grinberg, alongside Partners Ori Barzilay and Hadar Siterman Norris, Team8's newest fund recorded its first exit before reaching its final close, following Palo Alto Networks' reported acquisition of Koi Security in February.

The fund closes at a time when AI is moving faster than enterprises can safely absorb. Successive releases from companies like OpenAI and Anthropic are reshaping the technology landscape at unprecedented speed, forcing organizations to rethink products, workflows, software infrastructure, and risk models almost overnight. As companies race to deploy AI agents, many are doing so before governance, visibility, and security controls have fully caught up.

That gap is already showing up inside the world's largest companies. A survey of 111 security leaders at Team8's latest CISO Village Summit found that 97% of organizations have already begun adopting AI agents and 80% are already running them in production, while confidence in their ability to secure AI averaged just 2.32 out of 5. For CIOs, CISOs, and enterprise technology leaders, agentic AI has quickly become one of the most urgent new operational and security challenges facing the enterprise.

"AI is fundamentally rewriting the economics of company building. Developing breakthrough technology has never been easier building a company that endures has never been harder," said Sarit Firon, Managing Partner at Team8. "As AI capabilities continue to evolve at a pace none of us has seen before, competitive advantage won't come from the model underneath a product - it will come from solving fundamental enterprise problems that stay relevant across technology cycles. That's exactly where we believe the next generation of category-defining, AI-native companies will be built, and it's exactly where our enterprise Village communities and our go-to-market, recruiting and AI teams give founders an edge nobody else can offer."

Against this backdrop, Team8 will deploy the new fund behind founders building AI-native infrastructure and cybersecurity companies. The firm will focus on foundational technologies it believes enterprises will increasingly rely on as AI reshapes the technology landscape, including AI infrastructure, orchestration, identity, data and security. Portfolio companies will also have access to Team8's company-building platform, including enterprise connections, market validation and support across company formation, go-to-market and growth.

"Our new fund investors aren't just backing a track record, they're backing Team8's ability to spot the enterprise problems that matter years before everyone else, and to turn that insight into companies that define entire categories," said Liran Grinberg, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Team8. "We built this firm on the belief that broad and deep context, not capital, is the scarcest resource at the earliest stage of a company's life. As AI accelerates change and creates real uncertainty across every enterprise, we're more convinced than ever that the biggest opportunities sit in the software infrastructure and cybersecurity layers that let enterprises adopt this technology with confidence and we couldn't be more excited to back the next generation of AI-native founders building exactly that."

About Team8

Team8 is a global venture fund that invests in early-stage companies as well as partners with founders to build new companies from scratch, with the conviction that capital is not the most valuable early-stage resource - context is. Team8 partners with leading entrepreneurs to identify significant market opportunities, develop insight-driven ideas, and build category-defining companies in cybersecurity, enterprise and AI infrastructure, fintech and digital health. Team8 supports entrepreneurs across the entire journey, from early strategy and validation through research, go-to-market, marketing, talent acquisition and HR, with a team of more than 90 in-house company builders and a Village of hundreds of enterprise executives from Fortune 500 and global companies. Team8 manages nearly $2 billion in assets across eight funds and is backed by leading financial and strategic investors.

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SOURCE: Team8

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/team8-raises-365-million-to-back-the-next-generation-of-ai-native-1205656