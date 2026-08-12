Align Technology, Inc. ("Align") (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the InvisalignSystem of clear aligners, today announced that the Jinan Intermediate People's Court in China issued a judgment in favor of Align in a patent infringement action against Angelalign Technology's operating subsidiaries in China ("Angel") (Hong Kong Stock Exchange: 6699.HK).

In September 2025, Align filed a patent infringement action against Angel in the Jinan Intermediate People's Court, asserting Align's patent related to extraction-gap-closure technology (CN113693748B). On August 10, 2026, the Jinan Intermediate People's Court issued a first-instance judgment finding that Angel's use of its MasterForce biomechanical simulation system and ATreat digital orthodontic treatment design system to generate A7 and A7 Speed premolar extraction treatment solutions infringes Align's patent rights. The court further found that the related aligner products manufactured and sold using the accused technology also infringe Align's patent. Angel may appeal the judgment to the Supreme People's Court. The deadline for filing an appeal has not yet expired.

The court ordered Angel to cease using the patented technology and to stop manufacturing and selling the infringing products in China and awarded Align RMB 10 million in damages. While the ruling remains subject to appeal, Align believes the decision further reinforces the strength of its intellectual property portfolio and ongoing commitment to protecting its innovations globally.

The ruling follows other recent developments in Align's patent-enforcement actions against Angel. In February 2026, the Unified Patent Court ("UPC") issued a preliminary injunction requiring Angel to cease infringement of Align's patented ClinCheck Live Update technology, a decision that was subsequently upheld on appeal. In July 2026, the U.S. International Trade Commission ("ITC") conducted an evidentiary hearing concerning five patents asserted by Align against Angel. Align expects that the ITC will make its initial determination regarding the merits of Align's claims in November 2026. Align also continues to pursue additional patent infringement actions against Angel affiliates in China and Europe.

"Align has made significant long-term investments in innovation and in the Chinese market," said Joe Hogan, president and chief executive officer of Align Technology. "We respect the role of China's courts in protecting intellectual property rights and are encouraged by this decision. Protecting intellectual property is essential to sustaining that innovation and ensuring continued investment in technologies that benefit doctors and patients. This decision reinforces the value and strength of Align's intellectual property portfolio and the significant investments we have made to develop industry-leading technologies. We remain committed to supporting fair competition, advancing innovation, and protecting our intellectual property rights while competing in the marketplace."

Align's Cutting-Edge Global Operations

As a global leader in digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry with nearly 23.5 million Invisalign patients treated worldwide, Align continues to transform the orthodontic industry through its global operations, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and doctor-directed treatment planning.

Align's operations span the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions, with clinical treatment planning centers in Costa Rica, Poland, China (Chengdu), Spain, France, Germany, and Japan. The company's global aligner manufacturing operations includes world-class facilities in Juarez, Mexico; Wroclaw, Poland; and Ziyang, China; Vienna, Austria; San Jose, CA; and a new aligner manufacturing facility coming online in 2027 in Hyderabad, India; together forming the backbone of the world's largest 3D printing network for dental aligners (appliances).

Align's investments in global operations are designed to bring its facilities closer to doctor-customers and their patients. In Mexico, the Juarez facility serves as a strategic node in Align's global supply chain, enabling fast and cost-effective delivery of aligners to customers in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, and beyond. In China, the Chengdu treatment planning center and Ziyang manufacturing facility are central to Align's long-term investment strategy for China, supporting the local economy and one of its fastest-growing markets by helping Chinese doctors provide millions of Chinese consumers access to high-quality orthodontic care. Wroclaw, Poland is the operations hub for Align's EMEA business, bringing operations and support closer to the more than 63,000 Invisalign-trained doctors in the region.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign System, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 302.0 thousand doctor customers and are key to accessing Align's 600 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 29 years, Align has helped doctors treat approximately 23.5 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Invisalign, iTero, exocad, Align, Align Digital Platform and iTero Lumina are trademarks of Align Technology, Inc.

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Contacts:

Align Technology

Madelyn Valente

(909) 833-5839

mvalente@aligntech.com

Zeno Group

Sarah Karlson

(828) 551-4201

sarah.karlson@zenogroup.com