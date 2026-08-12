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PR Newswire
12.08.2026 05:24 Uhr
288 Leser
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Helfie AI Appoints Heavyweight Tech and Governance Leaders to its Board of Directors

Former Apple and Airbnb executive Patrick Gates and ex-Meta executive Sunita Parasuraman join as Non-Executive Directors, strengthening Helfie's technology and governance.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helfie AI ("Helfie"), an AI-powered preventative network transforming global healthcare via mobile, today announced the appointment of Patrick Gates and Sunita Parasuraman as Non-Executive Directors.

Patrick Gates brings more than three decades of engineering and technology leadership, including 14 years at Apple, where he helped build iCloud, FaceTime, iMessage, and the iTunes Store. He later served as CTO of AI hardware startup Humane before joining Airbnb as Vice President and Technical Fellow, leading AI-driven product updates.

Sunita Parasuraman has over 25 years of industry experience including at Apple, Genentech, VMware, and Meta, where she spent 12 years, including as Global Head of Treasury, building its global treasury organisation and overseeing the reserve backing Meta's Libra/Diem stablecoin initiative. She later became Meta's Head of Investments and New Product Experimentation, and now serves on the boards of IREN Limited, The Baldwin Insurance Group, and BitGo Holdings.

Tony De Fougerolles, Chairman, Helfie AI says: "Patrick and Sunita join Helfie at an exciting time. Patrick has built infrastructure serving hundreds of millions at Apple and led AI transformation at global scale. Sunita has navigated technology, governance, and regulation at the highest levels. Together, they strengthen our Board and our mission to bring accessible preventative healthcare to everyone."

Patrick Gates, Non-Executive Director, Helfie AI added: "Helfie is building something genuinely important. I'm excited to help the team navigate the infrastructure and scale challenges that come with building a global health network."

Sunita Parasuraman, Non-Executive Director, Helfie AI said: "Helfie's accessible, intelligent preventative health tools could improve living standards worldwide. I look forward to bringing my experience in technology governance and responsible scaling to Helfie's growth."

ABOUT HELFIE AI
Helfie AI is a global human health platform for early detection, proactive prevention, and optimised wellbeing for 8 billion+ humans. The science-backed, AI-powered platform provides 30+ instant and affordable health checks via smartphone, combined with powerful medical insights, data ownership, and universal access. Helfie AI works with governments and businesses worldwide to make preventative health accessible to everyone.

More details at www.helfie.ai

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/helfie-ai-appoints-heavyweight-tech-and-governance-leaders-to-its-board-of-directors-302849144.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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