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WKN: 885647 | ISIN: KR7005380001 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
12.08.2026 07:18 Uhr
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Hyundai Motor Group Accelerates AI Transformation Across Its Business, Advancing Toward the Physical AI Era

  • Hyundai Motor Group presents its Digital Transformation (DX) and AI transformation (AX) journey, key achievements and future vision, highlighting its preparation for the AI era and innovation across business functions
  • Establishes the foundation for organization-wide AI transformation (AX) through transformed ways of working and a data-driven business environment
    • Enhanced collaboration and knowledge sharing across the organization, while building a global data foundation through the Global One Data Pipeline
  • Expands AI adoption across the organization through H Chat Pro and broad access to generative AI tools
  • Delivers AI-powered innovation across R&D, manufacturing and service operations to enhance productivity and customer value
    • Showcases applications including Crash Safety AI Assistant, AI Automated Recognition Service, E-FOREST: POLARIS and customer support solutions
  • Prepares for the Physical AI era by leveraging data and operational expertise across vehicles, robotics and manufacturing

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today shared its digital transformation (DX) and AI transformation (AX) journey, key achievements and future plans at the Hyundai Motor Group AX Achievement Showcase ('Beyond AI, Transforming the Way We Work') - held at its headquarters in Seoul.

The event highlighted how the Group has prepared the foundation for AI transformation through its digital transformation efforts since 2019 and showcased the progress, key achievements and future direction of its enterprise-wide AI transformation initiatives.

As the mobility industry rapidly evolves from a manufacturing-centered industry to one where data and software capabilities define competitiveness, the Group has proactively advanced its digital transformation efforts since 2019. Building on accumulated data and a digitally enabled working environment, the Group is now accelerating AI transformation across the organization.

"AI is undoubtedly an important technology, but ultimately it is a tool that companies must utilize. What matters is not the technology itself, but how quickly an organization can understand new technologies, including AI, apply them to its work and business, and internalize them as a source of competitive advantage. Building on our ongoing digital transformation efforts, Hyundai Motor Group is expanding AI transformation through the integration of AI and other intelligent technologies." - Eunsook Jin, President and Head of ICT Management Division, Hyundai Motor Group

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at: http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Newsroom, Genesis Newsroom

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-motor-group-accelerates-ai-transformation-across-its-business-advancing-toward-the-physical-ai-era-302849276.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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