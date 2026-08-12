Navatar Group, Inc.: Navatar Introduces Governed AI Framework for Private Equity and M&A, Combining Salesforce CRM, Agentforce and Claude

New approach enables private equity and investment banking firms to selectively apply frontier-model reasoning while maintaining control over sensitive deal, LP, and portfolio information

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navatar today announced a governed AI framework for private markets firms that combines Navatar's purpose-built CRM and AI capabilities with Salesforce Agentforce and Claude. The framework is designed to give private equity and investment banking firms a practical way to use advanced AI reasoning while retaining control over where proprietary information is accessed, processed, and acted upon.

Private markets firms are rapidly adopting tools such as Claude for research, deal analysis, document summarization, and drafting. But for partners and firm leadership, the opportunity comes with an equally important question: how can a firm use powerful external AI models without exposing confidential information on LPs, targets, portfolio companies, investment theses, and internal decision-making? A 2026 Cambridge Judge Business School report on AI in financial services identified data privacy and protection, along with unreliable model outputs, as the two leading risks cited by industry, vendors, and regulators.

Navatar's approach is to make AI usage selective, structured, and governed-not a choice between an open-ended model and a static CRM.

Control over where AI is used

Within Salesforce, Agentforce provides the governed agent layer. It can apply the firm's access controls, data permissions, and workflow guardrails to determine what an agent can retrieve, which actions it can take, and what information should remain within the firm's controlled Salesforce environment. Salesforce's Trust Layer is an intermediary between agents and large language models, with controls including configurable data masking and zero data retention for third-party model providers. Navatar adds the private-markets-specific layer: fund structures, LP relationships, deal pipelines, portfolio records, investment workflows, and the rules that determine how they should be handled.

Claude can then be invoked selectively for the work that benefits from broad, freeform reasoning-such as cross-pipeline analysis, scenario modeling, competitive research, or synthesizing approved information across connected systems.

The result is control by design: firms decide which workflows remain within Navatar and Agentforce, which data is eligible for external-model reasoning, and when Claude is used.

The framework is intended to help firms avoid a common pattern in early AI adoption: employees independently using general-purpose tools with inconsistent prompts, disconnected data sources, and no shared record of what AI has recommended or what action was taken. Through Agentforce, firms can establish guardrails around agent access and actions.

A role for each AI layer

Navatar's framework separates recurring, operational work from open-ended reasoning:

Navatar CRM provides the structured, relational system of record for private markets data-including funds, LPs, relationships, pipeline, and portfolio activity.

provides the structured, relational system of record for private markets data-including funds, LPs, relationships, pipeline, and portfolio activity. Navatar AI provides the always-on operational layer: proactive signals, pre-built private-markets actions, record-level intelligence, and persistent shared context.

provides the always-on operational layer: proactive signals, pre-built private-markets actions, record-level intelligence, and persistent shared context. Salesforce Agentforce provides the governed agent layer, applying security, access, and workflow controls within Salesforce.

provides the governed agent layer, applying security, access, and workflow controls within Salesforce. Claude provides the on-demand reasoning layer for complex questions, deeper analysis, and cross-system research where a pre-defined workflow is not enough.

This division allows firms to give deal teams the speed of natural-language AI without making every workflow dependent on individual prompting skills or allowing sensitive context to flow indiscriminately into external systems.

Built for accountable investment workflows

For private equity and investment banking firms, AI output must be more than impressive-it must be consistent, reviewable, and usable within the firm's investment process.

Navatar's platform is designed to keep AI-assisted intelligence connected to the underlying deal record and workflow. This gives teams a shared view of signals and actions, supports continuity through deal handovers, and creates a more defensible operational record for investment committee preparation, LP reporting, and internal accountability.

Availability

Navatar's Claude-native deal engine is now available for private markets firms. Book a demo here.

For private equity, visit:

https://www.navatargroup.com/salesforce-for-private-equity-crm-software/

For M&A advisory, visit:

https://www.navatargroup.com/mergers-and-acquisitions-crm-software/

About Navatar

Navatar CRM powers private markets and investment banking firms worldwide, managing relationships, originating deals, and executing mandates for corporate finance advisors, M&A firms, private equity, venture capital, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, secondaries, funds of funds, and more. Navatar's AI-driven platform delivers intelligence, unifies context, and orchestrates complex processes on Salesforce with minimal disruption to existing workflows. For more information, visit www.navatargroup.com.

Media Contact

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