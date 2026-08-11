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WKN: 813516 | ISIN: US6311031081 | Ticker-Symbol: NAQ1
Tradegate
12.08.26 | 09:04
82,10 Euro
-0,24 % -0,20
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82,1082,6009:21
82,1082,6009:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.08.2026 22:12 Uhr
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Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date July 31, 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of July 31, 2026, short interest in 3,835 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 18,151,604,493 shares compared with 18,406,468,581 shares in 3,836 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of July 15, 2026. The July short interest represents 3.17 days compared with 3.07 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,653 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 4,446,250,391 shares at the end of the settlement date of July 31, 2026, compared with 4,495,814,044 shares in 1,654 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.92 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period's figure was 1.65.

In summary, short interest in all 5,488 Nasdaq securities totaled 22,597,854,884 shares at the July 31, 2026 settlement date, compared with 5,490 issues and 22,902,282,625 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.81 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.63 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/quotes/short-interest or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

Nasdaq Short Interest Days

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com

Media Contact:
Sam Raffalli
sam.raffalli@nasdaq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db076217-f569-462d-9579-47d234f19e71

NDAQO


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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