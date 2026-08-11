Siebert Financial Corporation: Siebert Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. and NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) ("Siebert"), a diversified provider of financial services, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operational Highlights

- Total revenue was $31.2 million, compared with $14.9 million in the prior-year quarter.**

- Stock borrow/stock loan revenue increased 43% to $10.8 million, compared with $7.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

- Commissions and fees increased 32% to $2.7 million, compared with $2.0 million in the prior-year quarter.

- Advisory fees increased 31% to $1.0 million, compared with $0.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

- Investment banking revenue increased to $2.4 million, compared with $0.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

- Retail customer net worth was $20.9 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared with $19.5 billion as of December 31, 2025.

- The number of retail accounts increased 6% to 176,041, compared with 166,217 at December 31, 2025.

- Operating loss narrowed to $0.5 million, compared with an operating loss of $5.8 million in the prior-year quarter.**

Second Quarter 2026 and Recent Business Highlights

Expanded access to tokenized securities

Siebert entered into a clearing agreement with tZERO and announced a collaboration with tZERO and Streamex to expand the distribution of blockchain-enabled financial products through regulated market infrastructure. The collaboration includes making yield-bearing tokenized securities available to eligible investors through Siebert's wealth management and institutional distribution channels.



Siebert entered into a clearing agreement with tZERO and announced a collaboration with tZERO and Streamex to expand the distribution of blockchain-enabled financial products through regulated market infrastructure. The collaboration includes making yield-bearing tokenized securities available to eligible investors through Siebert's wealth management and institutional distribution channels. Advanced cross-border market access.

Kakao Pay Securities selected Siebert as its U.S. financial partner to explore 24-hour access to tokenized South Korean equities. The collaboration is intended to address time-zone barriers, support faster settlement, and create a platform for additional cross-border financial products.



Kakao Pay Securities selected Siebert as its U.S. financial partner to explore 24-hour access to tokenized South Korean equities. is intended to address time-zone barriers, support faster settlement, and create a platform for additional cross-border financial products. Continued wealth management growth.

Revenue associated with Siebert's wealth management sales team exceeded $3 million in April, setting a monthly record for 2026. Assets under management within Siebert's registered investment adviser reached approximately $445.6 million as of June 30, 2026, up 16% from approximately $384.9 million as of December 31, 2025.



Revenue associated with Siebert's wealth management sales team exceeded $3 million in April, setting a monthly record for 2026. Assets under management within Siebert's registered investment adviser reached approximately $445.6 million as of June 30, 2026, up 16% from approximately $384.9 million as of December 31, 2025. Expanded investment banking capabilities.

Siebert completed its first at-the-market equity offering during the quarter for SKYQ. The investment banking team also supported follow-on offerings for ALOY and SVC and expanded its involvement in IPO and secondary-offering selling groups, including providing eligible Siebert clients with access to the SpaceX IPO.

Management Commentary

"Second-quarter results show the growing breadth of the Siebert platform," said John J. Gebbia, CEO of Siebert. "Revenue increased significantly year-over-year, supported by growth across stock borrow/stock loan, investment banking, wealth management and advisory services. We advanced our platform capabilities, wealth management reached new milestones and investment banking created new opportunities for clients and issuers. Our work with tZERO, Streamex and Kakao Pay Securities also moves Siebert into the next phase of market access, connecting trusted brokerage infrastructure with tokenized products and global markets."

"Second-quarter revenue growth reflected stronger performance across several business lines, including stock borrow/stock loan, investment banking and wealth management," said Andrew Reich, CFO of Siebert. "The year-over-year comparison also benefited from the prior-year impact of unrealized and realized losses on an equity security investment, which materially affected the second quarter of 2025. We narrowed our operating loss, while we continued to invest in personnel, technology, distribution and new business infrastructure. Our focus remains on disciplined expense management and converting these investments into durable earnings power."

*Refer to Siebert's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, including Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, for additional detail. Results for the quarter include approximately $1.5 million of settlement-related expense.

**The year-over-year comparison was significantly affected by prior-year realized and unrealized losses of approximately $6.8 million related to an equity security investment during the three months ended June 30, 2025.