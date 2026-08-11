Siebert Financial Corporation: Siebert Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. and NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) ("Siebert"), a diversified provider of financial services, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.
Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Total revenue was $31.2 million, compared with $14.9 million in the prior-year quarter.**
- Stock borrow/stock loan revenue increased 43% to $10.8 million, compared with $7.5 million in the prior-year quarter.
- Commissions and fees increased 32% to $2.7 million, compared with $2.0 million in the prior-year quarter.
- Advisory fees increased 31% to $1.0 million, compared with $0.8 million in the prior-year quarter.
- Investment banking revenue increased to $2.4 million, compared with $0.2 million in the prior-year quarter.
- Retail customer net worth was $20.9 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared with $19.5 billion as of December 31, 2025.
- The number of retail accounts increased 6% to 176,041, compared with 166,217 at December 31, 2025.
- Operating loss narrowed to $0.5 million, compared with an operating loss of $5.8 million in the prior-year quarter.**
Second Quarter 2026 and Recent Business Highlights
- Expanded access to tokenized securities
Siebert entered into a clearing agreement with tZERO and announced a collaboration with tZERO and Streamex to expand the distribution of blockchain-enabled financial products through regulated market infrastructure. The collaboration includes making yield-bearing tokenized securities available to eligible investors through Siebert's wealth management and institutional distribution channels.
- Advanced cross-border market access.
Kakao Pay Securities selected Siebert as its U.S. financial partner to explore 24-hour access to tokenized South Korean equities. The collaboration is intended to address time-zone barriers, support faster settlement, and create a platform for additional cross-border financial products.
- Continued wealth management growth.
Revenue associated with Siebert's wealth management sales team exceeded $3 million in April, setting a monthly record for 2026. Assets under management within Siebert's registered investment adviser reached approximately $445.6 million as of June 30, 2026, up 16% from approximately $384.9 million as of December 31, 2025.
- Expanded investment banking capabilities.
Siebert completed its first at-the-market equity offering during the quarter for SKYQ. The investment banking team also supported follow-on offerings for ALOY and SVC and expanded its involvement in IPO and secondary-offering selling groups, including providing eligible Siebert clients with access to the SpaceX IPO.
Management Commentary
"Second-quarter results show the growing breadth of the Siebert platform," said John J. Gebbia, CEO of Siebert. "Revenue increased significantly year-over-year, supported by growth across stock borrow/stock loan, investment banking, wealth management and advisory services. We advanced our platform capabilities, wealth management reached new milestones and investment banking created new opportunities for clients and issuers. Our work with tZERO, Streamex and Kakao Pay Securities also moves Siebert into the next phase of market access, connecting trusted brokerage infrastructure with tokenized products and global markets."
"Second-quarter revenue growth reflected stronger performance across several business lines, including stock borrow/stock loan, investment banking and wealth management," said Andrew Reich, CFO of Siebert. "The year-over-year comparison also benefited from the prior-year impact of unrealized and realized losses on an equity security investment, which materially affected the second quarter of 2025. We narrowed our operating loss, while we continued to invest in personnel, technology, distribution and new business infrastructure. Our focus remains on disciplined expense management and converting these investments into durable earnings power."
*Refer to Siebert's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, including Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, for additional detail. Results for the quarter include approximately $1.5 million of settlement-related expense.
**The year-over-year comparison was significantly affected by prior-year realized and unrealized losses of approximately $6.8 million related to an equity security investment during the three months ended June 30, 2025.
About Siebert Financial Corp.
Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967, when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.
Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd., Gebbia Media LLC, and Siebert Crypto, LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services, including securities brokerage; investment banking and capital markets services; investment advisory and insurance offerings; securities lending; corporate stock plan administration solutions; in addition to sports management, entertainment and media productions. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at www.siebert.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "would," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project," "intend," and similar words or expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements, which reflect beliefs, objectives, and expectations as of the date hereof, are based on the best judgment of the management of Siebert. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including, without limitation, the following: economic, social and political conditions, global economic downturns resulting from extraordinary events; securities industry risks; interest rate risks; liquidity risks; credit risk with clients and counterparties; risk of liability for errors in clearing functions; systemic risk; systems failures, delays and capacity constraints; network security risks; competition; reliance on external service providers; new laws and regulations affecting Siebert's business; net capital requirements; extensive regulation, regulatory uncertainties and legal matters; failure to maintain relationships with employees, customers, business partners or governmental entities; the inability to realize anticipated synergies or successfully implement new business plans; and other consequences associated with risks and uncertainties detailed in Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors of Siebert's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Siebert's filings with the SEC.
Siebert cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and new factors may emerge, or changes to the foregoing factors may occur that could impact its business. Siebert undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by the federal securities laws.
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