Martela Corporation: Martela lowers its 2026 revenue and result guidance

Martela Corporation, Inside Information, 12.8.2026 at 07:40 a.m.

Due to market uncertainty and weak demand, Martela lowers its full-year revenue and result guidance. The company estimates that its revenue for 2026 will amount to approximately EUR 66-73 million and that its comparable operating result will be negative by EUR 1-3 million.

New guidance for 2026:

Martela Group's full-year revenue for 2026 is estimated to amount to approximately EUR 66-73 million.

The comparable operating result is estimated to be negative by EUR 1-3 million.

Previous guidance for 2026:

Martela Group's revenue for the full year 2026 is estimated to amount to EUR 70-80 million. The comparable operating result is estimated to be between EUR +1 million and EUR -2 million.

Martela Oyj

Board of Directors

Panu Ala-Nikkola

CEO

Further information

Panu Ala-Nikkola, CEO, +358 50 502 4728

Henri Berg, CFO, +358 40 836 5464

Distribution

Nasdaq OMX Helsinki

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www.martela.com



Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.