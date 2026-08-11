Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mehr als 20.000 Meter gebohrt - kurz vor dem Abschluss der Radar-Bohrungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 935345 | ISIN: US8269191024 | Ticker-Symbol: LA5
Frankfurt
12.08.26 | 08:01
186,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SILICON LABORATORIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILICON LABORATORIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
187,00193,0009:32
187,00192,0007:30
PR Newswire
11.08.2026 22:01 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Silicon Labs Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Wireless IoT leader delivers $228 million in revenue and strong earnings growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), the leading innovator in low-power wireless, reported financial results for the second quarter, which ended July 4, 2026.

"We delivered revenue of $228 million, continuing our strong sequential and year-over-year growth - a testament to the execution and dedication of the Silicon Labs team," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Overall profitability improved meaningfully in the quarter, demonstrating the operating leverage inherent in our model. Gross margin was nearly 62%, reflecting the value customers place on our industry-leading solutions."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $228 million, up 18% year-over-year
  • Industrial & Commercial revenue was $135 million, up 23% year-over-year
  • Home & Life revenue was $93 million, up 12% year-over-year
  • Bookings and new orders accelerated, while inventory at both our distributors and end customers declined
  • Medical achieved record revenue in the quarter, up 78% year-over-year
  • Total opportunity funnel and design wins both materially accelerated, reinforcing our durable growth trajectory
  • GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.32), improving by 52% over the comparable period last year
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.71, up 545% over the comparable period last year

Results on a GAAP basis:

  • GAAP gross margin was 61.6%
  • GAAP operating expenses were $151 million
  • GAAP operating loss was $11 million
  • GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.32)

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, merger-related costs, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:

  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.9%
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses were $114 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $27 million
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.71

Due to the announced pending acquisition of Silicon Labs by Texas Instruments, Silicon Labs has suspended providing forward-looking guidance.

For more information: Silicon Labs Investor Relations, [email protected]

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is the leading innovator in low-power wireless connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. Merging cutting-edge technology into the world's most highly integrated SoCs, Silicon Labs provides device makers the solutions, support, and ecosystems needed to create advanced edge connectivity applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has operations in over 16 countries and is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the smart home, industrial IoT, and smart cities markets. Learn more at silabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Silicon Labs' current expectations, which are based on its current views and assumptions. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although the absence of such words does not necessarily mean a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Silicon Labs' expectations regarding its near- and long-term strength and durable growth trajectory and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations that are expressed or implied herein. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: our ability to complete the merger with Texas Instruments within the time frame expected, or at all, as well as potential disruptions in our business and restrictions on our activities during the pendency of the merger; fluctuating changes in global trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs, duties, trade sanctions, or other barriers to international commerce; the impact of the current global memory chip shortage; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment, including disruptions in the financial services industry; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including in the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including in the Middle East, and conflict between Taiwan and China); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; the impact of public health crises on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; risks associated with any material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting; risks relating to compliance with laws and regulations; and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


July 4,
2026


July 5,
2025


July 4,
2026


July 5,
2025

Revenues

$ 228,189


$ 192,845


$ 441,689


$ 370,559

Cost of revenues

87,515


84,736


174,017


164,673

Gross profit

140,674


108,109


267,672


205,886

Operating expenses:








Research and development

95,016


87,821


183,610


176,040

Selling, general and administrative

56,324


43,155


111,810


84,793

Operating expenses

151,340


130,976


295,420


260,833

Operating loss

(10,666)


(22,867)


(27,748)


(54,947)

Other income (expense):








Interest income and other, net

2,489


3,833


6,115


7,626

Interest expense

(251)


(251)


(483)


(535)

Loss before income taxes

(8,428)


(19,285)


(22,116)


(47,856)

Provision for income taxes

2,164


2,532


4,373


4,431

Net loss

$ (10,592)


$ (21,817)


$ (26,489)


$ (52,287)









Loss per share:








Basic

$ (0.32)


$ (0.67)


$ (0.80)


$ (1.61)

Diluted

$ (0.32)


$ (0.67)


$ (0.80)


$ (1.61)









Weighted-average common shares outstanding:








Basic

33,206


32,682


33,084


32,570

Diluted

33,206


32,682


33,084


32,570

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)




Three Months Ended

July 4, 2026

Non-GAAP Income Statement Items


GAAP

Measure


GAAP

Percent of

Revenue


Stock

Compensation

Expense


Intangible
Asset

Amortization


Merger-
Related Costs


Non-GAAP

Measure


Non-GAAP

Percent of

Revenue

Revenues


$ 228,189




























Gross profit


140,674


61.6 %


$ 463


$ -


$ -


$ 141,137


61.9 %
















Research and development


95,016


41.6 %


12,902


2,295


3,289


76,530


33.5 %
















Selling, general and administrative


56,324


24.7 %


12,284


-


6,258


37,782


16.6 %
















Operating expenses


151,340


66.3 %


25,186


2,295


9,547


114,312


50.1 %
















Operating income (loss)


(10,666)


(4.7 %)


25,649


2,295


9,547


26,825


11.8 %



Three Months Ended

July 4, 2026

Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share


GAAP

Measure


Stock

Compensation

Expense*


Intangible

Asset

Amortization*


Merger-
Related Costs*


Income

Tax

Adjustments**


Non-

GAAP

Measure

Net income (loss)


$ (10,592)


$ 25,649


$ 2,295


$ 9,547


$ (3,067)


$ 23,832


















Shares Excluded Due to Net Loss



Diluted shares outstanding


33,206


504


33,710














Diluted earnings (loss) per share


$ (0.32)










$ 0.71

*

Represents pre-tax amounts



**

Represents the application of an 18% non-GAAP tax rate

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



July 4,
2026


January 3,
2026

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 362,191


$ 364,222

Short-term investments

35,051


79,400

Accounts receivable, net

79,801


64,513

Inventories

123,340


95,566

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

70,840


70,316

Total current assets

671,223


674,017

Property and equipment, net

130,902


128,643

Goodwill

376,389


376,389

Other intangible assets, net

18,541


23,130

Other assets, net

56,001


67,138

Total assets

$ 1,253,056


$ 1,269,317

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 52,407


$ 50,717

Deferred revenue and returns liability

5,176


5,359

Other current liabilities

66,563


87,711

Total current liabilities

124,146


143,787

Other non-current liabilities

34,108


31,112

Total liabilities

158,254


174,899

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

-


-

Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 33,366 and 32,955
shares issued and outstanding at July 4, 2026 and January 3, 2026, respectively

3


3

Additional paid-in capital

184,456


157,402

Retained earnings

910,325


936,814

Accumulated other comprehensive income

18


199

Total stockholders' equity

1,094,802


1,094,418

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,253,056


$ 1,269,317

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended


July 4,
2026


July 5,
2025

Operating Activities




Net loss

$ (26,489)


$ (52,287)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities:




Depreciation of property and equipment

12,171


12,701

Amortization of other intangible assets

4,589


8,780

Stock-based compensation expense

46,704


39,605

Deferred income taxes

1,663


1,504

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(15,289)


(2,017)

Inventories

(27,734)


24,631

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(803)


5,112

Accounts payable

2,051


12,812

Other current liabilities and income taxes

(7,925)


8,377

Deferred revenue and returns liability

(183)


783

Other non-current liabilities

1,667


(6,965)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(9,578)


53,036





Investing Activities




Purchases of marketable securities

-


(32,507)

Sales of marketable securities

-


14,986

Maturities of marketable securities

44,119


17,019

Purchases of property and equipment

(22,153)


(13,549)

Proceeds from capital-related government incentives

5,272


-

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

27,238


(14,051)





Financing Activities




Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards

(27,451)


(13,752)

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

7,760


7,619

Net cash used in financing activities

(19,691)


(6,133)





Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(2,031)


32,852

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

364,222


281,607

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 362,191


$ 314,459

SOURCE Silicon Labs

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.