From ESS News Chinese inverter and energy storage manufacturer Deye has launched a new modular energy storage system for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. Named the 100/125kW-2.5MW C&I ESS Solution, the system combines 100 kW or 125 kW power conversion system (PCS) units with a BOS-B Pro-A3 lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO) battery. "Multiple units can be paralleled to scale system capacity up to 2.5 MW. Each BOS-B Pro-A3 battery cluster reaches 257.23 kWh of total energy, with up to 16 clusters connectable per PCS," the company said in a statement. "This modular setup enables customers ...

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