University of Newcastle researchers have successfully scaled up a process that recovers silver from end-of-life solar panels, demonstrating almost 100% recovery during what they claim is the world's first continuous pilot-scale flotation trial for solar panel recycling. Building on previous efforts showing that froth flotation - a mineral-processing technique widely used in the mining industry - could recover silver from solar waste without using acid, the research team recovered high-grade silver from almost half a tonne of end-of-life solar panels. "Our earlier small-scale batch research proved ...

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