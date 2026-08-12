In December 2025, the Irish government announced an €18.9 billion ($22.2 billion) investment package for electricity grid infrastructure out to 2030. Increasing the supply of solar electricity is a big part of the investment and Solar Ireland's 2026 market outlook report estimates that Ireland's total connected solar capacity will surpass 3.3 GW by year's end, up from the current 2.7 GW. Grid investment is long overdue to ensure Ireland has the necessary transmission and distribution infrastructure to accommodate all this additional renewable capacity. But the renewables demand is only part ...

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