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PR Newswire
12.08.2026 08:06 Uhr
233 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Oticon A/S: Introducing Oticon Reveal - the world's first hearing aid powered by Dual AI

From only words to a richer world of sound

SMØRUM, Denmark, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Oticon launches Oticon Reveal, the world's first hearing aid powered by Dual AI, delivering crystal-clear speech and meaningful sounds in optimal balance, bringing hearing aid users closer to a natural hearing experience.

Built on Oticon's latest BrainHearing insights, Oticon Reveal features a groundbreaking Dual AI system comprising two dedicated AI systems working together in real time: one with industry-leading access to speech,1, 2 while the other preserves meaningful contextual sounds.3 The new Speech AI provides crystal-clear speech by continuously identifying and enhancing speech from people around the user, while Context AI recognises and balances surrounding contextual sounds. As a result, Oticon Reveal delivers a 60% stronger brain response,4 thanks to the world's best combination of fastest and most precise AI sound processing.5

What makes Oticon Reveal truly unique is that its Dual AI system is always on, all day, across all listening environments in real time, without compromising battery life, comfort, size, or discretion. Until now, the majority of the hearing aid industry has prioritised speech by utilising aggressive AI noise reduction. This one-sided, speech-only AI approach not only goes against how the brain makes sense of sound, but also what users need and want.

"We've been leading the development of AI and innovation in hearing care for years. With our new Dual AI system, we're again setting a benchmark in the industry by taking a decisive step forward in how technology supports the brain in making sense of sound," says Anja Nagel L'harraki, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing at Oticon.

Oticon Reveal is powered by the new Reveal AI platform and also introduces a new connectivity platform offering enhanced signal strength, and our best-ever streaming stability and range for hands-free calls and audio streaming.6 The platform supports Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast broadcast technology, delivering a seamless and reliable listening experience with power that lasts all day.7

For more information visit Oticon.global.

References

  1. Denker (2026).
  2. Compared to top 3 competitors.
  3. Man & With (2026).
  4. Zapata-Rodríguez et al. (2026).
  5. Internal documentation comparing Oticon Reveal to competitors.
  6. Brændgaard & Wassard (2026).
  7. Rechargeable battery performance varies based on usage.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-oticon-reveal--the-worlds-first-hearing-aid-powered-by-dual-ai-302848476.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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